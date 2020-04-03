 Skip to content
(The Cut)   Having kids and COVID-19 at the same time? Please just send me to the gulag   (thecut.com) divider line
19
    Sick, Infant, Vomiting, Gastroenteritis, Pediatrics, husband Patrick, 4-month-old baby, late afternoon, empty pediatric emergency area  
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't be all that sick if you still have the energy to write a navel-gazing screed as long as that one was.
 
Sir_Spanksalot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MMM. fresh crisp open air. All the pine needle broth soup you can slurp down to sustain the anal volcano parade we like to call dysentery.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: You can't be all that sick if you still have the energy to write a navel-gazing screed as long as that one was.


I was certain there was going to be a recipe for macaroni and cheese at the end.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tl;dr: "My husband felt seriously sick with flu-like symptoms during COVID-19, so of course I took the rest of the family out to public areas, breathing on all the people at the farmer's market, the park, and the grocery store.  And I was too clueless to buy groceries!"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shh... no hope, only cope...

Supertramp - Take The Long Way Home (Live 1979)
Youtube 6ezZomwFVJM
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes I think Thanos was more right than wrong.
 
champu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I let our toddler run around the park, his chubby fingers reaching for the railing of a bench, a wooden table, laminated names of plants strung around a tree. I tried to pull him away before he came into contact, but I wasn't always successful."

This is why we can't have nice things.
 
LewDux
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I see half of Fark excrement already here
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
But what about all the people who didn't have symptoms and just got everyone else sick?  The media is so negative.  They never have feel-good stories about fevers and chills and your lungs slowly drowning you..  Sad!
 
bobadooey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The real gem is the people defending trump in the comments. If you would just listen to him, like really listen to him...it would all make sense! Here have a sip of this koolaid.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
she does NOT "know they day we got it".

she knows the day they became symptomatic.

her whole family was certainly spreading it to others for as much as 2 weeks (we think) while they still felt perfectly fine. or maybe it was only a few days. but they had it BEFORE that day they felt sick.

and that is why without exhaustive free testing and contact tracing we cannot get a handle on this thing. people are going to keep getting sick for a long time. it's too late to change that.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: tl;dr: "My husband felt seriously sick with flu-like symptoms during COVID-19, so of course I took the rest of the family out to public areas, breathing on all the people at the farmer's market, the park, and the grocery store.  And I was too clueless to buy groceries!"


StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: tl;dr: "My husband felt seriously sick with flu-like symptoms during COVID-19, so of course I took the rest of the family out to public areas, breathing on all the people at the farmer's market, the park, and the grocery store.  And I was too clueless to buy groceries!"


Don't forget the "now feel sorry for me" plea inherent throughout.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Depends on the age of the kids. As the father of a 15 and 13 year I think a lot about how lucky I am this shiat didn't hit the fan 12 years ago. As it stands, both my kids know how to cook and clean so when their youthful immune systems reward them with a barely noticeable case of Coronavirus sniffles, they'll be able to sanitize the shiat out of everything and take care of the wife and me while the virus kicks our ass around the moon. Bonus: Both kids are Scouts. The daughter's first Eagle required merit badge she earned was First Aid. The kit she put together has a pack of N95 masks in it. I remember her insisting the kit have them in case of an epidemic. Way to Be Prepared, kid! The third Eagle MB she did was Emergency Prep. Her kit from that one has hand sanitizer. She insisted I buy a multi-pack of small containers, which she used to reload the cook box I keep for family camping, as well as everyone's day packs. Doing her good turn for the day.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: You can't be all that sick if you still have the energy to write a navel-gazing screed as long as that one was.


Ooo what an edgy take. So, if you get the disease and survive to write about it later, you're not "that sick." Do you think people who die of the disease are properly extreme? Or are they 'pussies' for dying? What's the correct level of sickness?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Thong_of_Zardoz: You can't be all that sick if you still have the energy to write a navel-gazing screed as long as that one was.

Ooo what an edgy take. So, if you get the disease and survive to write about it later, you're not "that sick." Do you think people who die of the disease are properly extreme? Or are they 'pussies' for dying? What's the correct level of sickness?


This wasn't someone "writing" about their experiences with COVID-19.

This was someone "mommy-blogging" about them.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pheelix: Depends on the age of the kids. As the father of a 15 and 13 year I think a lot about how lucky I am this shiat didn't hit the fan 12 years ago. As it stands, both my kids know how to cook and clean so when their youthful immune systems reward them with a barely noticeable case of Coronavirus sniffles, they'll be able to sanitize the shiat out of everything and take care of the wife and me while the virus kicks our ass around the moon. Bonus: Both kids are Scouts. The daughter's first Eagle required merit badge she earned was First Aid. The kit she put together has a pack of N95 masks in it. I remember her insisting the kit have them in case of an epidemic. Way to Be Prepared, kid! The third Eagle MB she did was Emergency Prep. Her kit from that one has hand sanitizer. She insisted I buy a multi-pack of small containers, which she used to reload the cook box I keep for family camping, as well as everyone's day packs. Doing her good turn for the day.


It's very different between each of my kids. Oldest son just dealt with it normal like. Younger son won't feel better unless he has some sort of medicine. Older daughter is a screamer, if she doesn't feel good she screams for her mom.

The youngest daughter we have to keep an eye on. She doesn't show discomfort at all. It's the small signs like suddenly not wanting to play at the park then find out she has a 102 fever. Looks normal, acts mostly normal but is actually sick.
 
