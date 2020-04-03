 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Colorado AG to Hobby Lobby: what part of nonessential business shutdown did you not understand?   (msn.com) divider line
7
    More: Cool, U.S. state, Colorado, United States, Hobby Lobby's CEO, State, Colorado River, Colorado Attorney General's office, executive order  
•       •       •

153 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Apr 2020 at 11:10 AM (4 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On Wednesday, several Hobby Lobby locations in Colorado remained opened. ABC News visited two locations outside Denver, where store managers said they had "no comment" when asked why they continued to operate despite being required to close.

Hobby Lobby making their employees put themselves at risk over a bunch of cheap crafts is just crewel.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This caused my mom to flip on them. She was one of those "they're a Christian store so they must be good" people. I then explained the inverse relationship between companies claiming to be Christian vs how "Christian" they actually are. The more they advertise how godly and religious they are, the more likely it is they'll screw you or their employees.

Also told her about them essentially funding terrorism with black market purchases of religious relics. She's only shopping at Michael's from now on.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Can they be forced to close?  SCOTUS ruled that Hobby Lobby has the right to control the money and lives of their employees in contravention of federal law (and the 13th Amendment) as long as Hobby Lobby says it has a religious belief that it can do so.  As long as Hobby Lobby says it has a religious belief that it can force its employees to work no matter what, that isn't any different.  The company doesn't even have to resort to trying to establish a connection to that ruling - it's name in in the title.
 
hodgemann [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hobby Lobby is the worst of the worst.

I recall a couple of years ago when a friend said she was going to Hobby Lobby to get something and I freaked out.  She told me to calm down.  She was going to steal the item.  Apparently it is very easy to shoplift from Hobby Lobby.  Not that I would ever encourage anyone to shoplift from Hobby Lobby.

But some people do shoplift from Hobby Lobby.

I mean, if you want to shoplift from Hobby Lobby, there could be repercussions beyond getting something for free.

Again, I would never encourage anyone to:

Shoplift from Hobby Lobby.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A shiatty company run by a family of asshole zealots disobeying a lawful order. Again.

Shocking.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Gee, does anyone still wonder at the at best room temperature IQ of religious people?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ less than a minute ago  

phalamir: Can they be forced to close?  SCOTUS ruled that Hobby Lobby has the right to control the money and lives of their employees in contravention of federal law (and the 13th Amendment) as long as Hobby Lobby says it has a religious belief that it can do so.  As long as Hobby Lobby says it has a religious belief that it can force its employees to work no matter what, that isn't any different.  The company doesn't even have to resort to trying to establish a connection to that ruling - it's name in in the title.


If the government is allowed to close places of worship in order to protect the public health and arrest and cite pastors/priests/rabbis/imams/etc who defy those orders, then Hobby Lobby can be forced to close until the health emergency is over.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.