Captain Brett Crosier cheered as he walks the plank from the USS Theodore Roosevelt for the last time
Ktonos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good! Looking out for all the men under his command is one of the defining qualities of a good leader.

I have a dollar that the cheeto-stained sh*tgibbon "instructed" the Navy to relieve him of command. He is just that petty a manchild.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ktonos: have a dollar that the cheeto-stained sh*tgibbon "instructed" the Navy to relieve him of command. He is just that petty a manchild.


He's too enamored with murderous traitors to worry about those who can actually lead.

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd hire that man if I could afford him.  If you can manage an aircraft carrier, you can manage just about anything.
 
madgonad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, this chucklfark is the one that let the virus in.

Roosevelt visited Vietnam in the first half of March. Vietnam had dozens of cases of Covid19 at the time and this moron allowed shore-leave. So during a pandemic widespread in Asia he thought it was okay to let his sailors prowl the seedy underbelly of a crowded asian city.

THAT's the reason for him getting yanked. Trump-level stupidity.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Captain Brett Crosier cheered ...


Geeze, Subby; CroZier.
 
Huracan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

madgonad: No, this chucklfark is the one that let the virus in.

Roosevelt visited Vietnam in the first half of March. Vietnam had dozens of cases of Covid19 at the time and this moron allowed shore-leave. So during a pandemic widespread in Asia he thought it was okay to let his sailors prowl the seedy underbelly of a crowded asian city.

THAT's the reason for him getting yanked. Trump-level stupidity.


Source?
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

madgonad: No, this chucklfark is the one that let the virus in.

Roosevelt visited Vietnam in the first half of March. Vietnam had dozens of cases of Covid19 at the time and this moron allowed shore-leave. So during a pandemic widespread in Asia he thought it was okay to let his sailors prowl the seedy underbelly of a crowded asian city.

THAT's the reason for him getting yanked. Trump-level stupidity.



Fark name checks out.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

madgonad: No, this chucklfark is the one that let the virus in.

Roosevelt visited Vietnam in the first half of March. Vietnam had dozens of cases of Covid19 at the time and this moron allowed shore-leave. So during a pandemic widespread in Asia he thought it was okay to let his sailors prowl the seedy underbelly of a crowded asian city.

THAT's the reason for him getting yanked. Trump-level stupidity.


https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/a​r​ticle/Exclusive-Captain-of-aircraft-ca​rrier-with-15167883.php

Gilday told reporters last week it was unclear if sailors became infected following the ship's previous port of call in early March to Da Nang, Vietnam. Gilday said they debated whether to go on with the Vietnam visit, but at the time there were only 16 coronavirus cases in northern Vietnam and the port was in the central part of the country.

Did you dislocate your shoulder with all that reaching?
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Huracan: madgonad: No, this chucklfark is the one that let the virus in.

Roosevelt visited Vietnam in the first half of March. Vietnam had dozens of cases of Covid19 at the time and this moron allowed shore-leave. So during a pandemic widespread in Asia he thought it was okay to let his sailors prowl the seedy underbelly of a crowded asian city.

THAT's the reason for him getting yanked. Trump-level stupidity.

Source?


https://news.usni.org/2020/03/03/airc​r​aft-carrier-roosevelt-will-visit-vietn​am-this-week

Probably not the Captain's decision to visit.  Plus Da Nang isn't exactly a "crowded asian city".  Can't speak to quality of its underbelly
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he runs for office.
 
AnnoyingBuzz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

madgonad: No, this chucklfark is the one that let the virus in.

Roosevelt visited Vietnam in the first half of March. Vietnam had dozens of cases of Covid19 at the time and this moron allowed shore-leave. So during a pandemic widespread in Asia he thought it was okay to let his sailors prowl the seedy underbelly of a crowded asian city.

THAT's the reason for him getting yanked. Trump-level stupidity.


You tell several thousand horny men they can't get their dicks wet. Especially at a time when their dysfunctional Commander in Chief is claiming the virus is a hoax and no worse than the flu.

Don't cry to me when you find for the rest of your command your coffee tastes like piss.
 
MagicChicken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another sailor named Crozier let down by shiatty leadership.
 
MagicChicken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Other's leadership, not his own)
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know this may seem crazy, but as a commander of a billion dollar piece of strategic military equipment, it's important that you send your panicky email to as few people as possible and to the correct people.  Announcing to the world that a symbol of US military power is vulnerable isn't what a good leader does.
 
madgonad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LegacyDL: madgonad: No, this chucklfark is the one that let the virus in.

Roosevelt visited Vietnam in the first half of March. Vietnam had dozens of cases of Covid19 at the time and this moron allowed shore-leave. So during a pandemic widespread in Asia he thought it was okay to let his sailors prowl the seedy underbelly of a crowded asian city.

THAT's the reason for him getting yanked. Trump-level stupidity.

https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/ar​ticle/Exclusive-Captain-of-aircraft-ca​rrier-with-15167883.php

Gilday told reporters last week it was unclear if sailors became infected following the ship's previous port of call in early March to Da Nang, Vietnam. Gilday said they debated whether to go on with the Vietnam visit, but at the time there were only 16 coronavirus cases in northern Vietnam and the port was in the central part of the country.

Did you dislocate your shoulder with all that reaching?


What reaching?

You don't expose a vital part of the US military to infection. A carrier is a farking petri dish. If you let a virus in you are FARKED. All the infected carriers are now out of action. The whole world was focused on COVID19. He shouldn't have allowed Liberty in San Francisco.

My nephew is a pleb at Annapolis right now. The naval academy was locked down on March 10th! In Maryland?!?  How the captain of a carrier didn't have any sense at all baffles me.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MagicChicken: Another sailor named Crozier let down by shiatty leadership.


Nice reference and actually pretty obscure
 
cartersdad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the military, if you cannot keep your communications under control, that is a big operational problem.  Hell, we were stopping in Perth for shore leave once and I sent a letter to a family stating when we were arriving, so they could meet me.  that letter was held up and I got a stern talking to.  so sending a letter out stating your operational status of a carrier?  big deal.

USS Constellation
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is all Mark Esper.  You thought Trumpism couldn't affect the military, but it did.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: I know this may seem crazy, but as a commander of a billion dollar piece of strategic military equipment, it's important that you send your panicky email to as few people as possible and to the correct people.  Announcing to the world that a symbol of US military power is vulnerable isn't what a good leader does.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

madgonad: LegacyDL: madgonad: No, this chucklfark is the one that let the virus in.

Roosevelt visited Vietnam in the first half of March. Vietnam had dozens of cases of Covid19 at the time and this moron allowed shore-leave. So during a pandemic widespread in Asia he thought it was okay to let his sailors prowl the seedy underbelly of a crowded asian city.

THAT's the reason for him getting yanked. Trump-level stupidity.

https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/ar​ticle/Exclusive-Captain-of-aircraft-ca​rrier-with-15167883.php

Gilday told reporters last week it was unclear if sailors became infected following the ship's previous port of call in early March to Da Nang, Vietnam. Gilday said they debated whether to go on with the Vietnam visit, but at the time there were only 16 coronavirus cases in northern Vietnam and the port was in the central part of the country.

Did you dislocate your shoulder with all that reaching?

What reaching?

You don't expose a vital part of the US military to infection. A carrier is a farking petri dish. If you let a virus in you are FARKED. All the infected carriers are now out of action. The whole world was focused on COVID19. He shouldn't have allowed Liberty in San Francisco.

My nephew is a pleb at Annapolis right now. The naval academy was locked down on March 10th! In Maryland?!?  How the captain of a carrier didn't have any sense at all baffles me.


Its reaching because the whole 16 cases reported in Vietnam at the time were hundreds of miles away.  That would be like telling soldiers in ft. Benning they can't leave the post because there are cases in Boston.  So at the time of the leave the threat was not where they were.  It wasn't an immediate threat at that time.
 
ceejayoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Well-deserved applause, but gee, they probably should stand six feet apart...
 
cptrios
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: MagicChicken: Another sailor named Crozier let down by shiatty leadership.

Nice reference and actually pretty obscure


I really wish it weren't. One of the best series (season 1 at least) of the last 10 years, and it deserves so much more love.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I know this may seem crazy, but as a commander of a billion dollar piece of strategic military equipment, it's important that you send your panicky email to as few people as possible and to the correct people.  Announcing to the world that a symbol of US military power is vulnerable isn't what a good leader does.


He only did that because they were not listening to his private more low key warnings and requests.....  so yeah.  Sometimes as a leader you HAVE to blow the whistle.  Was it wrong?  Yep.  He knew it.  But it was what needed to save lives and the mission as a whole.  That's leadership.  Doing the things that need to get done, even if it is the hard or "wrong" thing to keep the mission on track and save lives that would otherwise be lost unnecessarily.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cptrios: Cornelis de Gyselaer: MagicChicken: Another sailor named Crozier let down by shiatty leadership.

Nice reference and actually pretty obscure

I really wish it weren't. One of the best series (season 1 at least) of the last 10 years, and it deserves so much more love.



*Makes a note*
I learned about it by reading Ice Blink.

Imagine if Challenger just disappeared *poof* -- with a crew of 100+

That's the Franklin expedition -- we still aren't positive what happened, even after finding both ships & a lot of evidence.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wonder where the Strike Group Commander was in all this?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dkulprit: madgonad: LegacyDL: madgonad: No, this chucklfark is the one that let the virus in.

Roosevelt visited Vietnam in the first half of March. Vietnam had dozens of cases of Covid19 at the time and this moron allowed shore-leave. So during a pandemic widespread in Asia he thought it was okay to let his sailors prowl the seedy underbelly of a crowded asian city.

THAT's the reason for him getting yanked. Trump-level stupidity.

https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/ar​ticle/Exclusive-Captain-of-aircraft-ca​rrier-with-15167883.php

Gilday told reporters last week it was unclear if sailors became infected following the ship's previous port of call in early March to Da Nang, Vietnam. Gilday said they debated whether to go on with the Vietnam visit, but at the time there were only 16 coronavirus cases in northern Vietnam and the port was in the central part of the country.

Did you dislocate your shoulder with all that reaching?

What reaching?

You don't expose a vital part of the US military to infection. A carrier is a farking petri dish. If you let a virus in you are FARKED. All the infected carriers are now out of action. The whole world was focused on COVID19. He shouldn't have allowed Liberty in San Francisco.

My nephew is a pleb at Annapolis right now. The naval academy was locked down on March 10th! In Maryland?!?  How the captain of a carrier didn't have any sense at all baffles me.

Its reaching because the whole 16 cases reported in Vietnam at the time were hundreds of miles away.  That would be like telling soldiers in ft. Benning they can't leave the post because there are cases in Boston.  So at the time of the leave the threat was not where they were.  It wasn't an immediate threat at that time.


Gotta dunk on the guy that made the current admin look bad, though.
 
mfsst10
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

madgonad: LegacyDL: madgonad: No, this chucklfark is the one that let the virus in.

Roosevelt visited Vietnam in the first half of March. Vietnam had dozens of cases of Covid19 at the time and this moron allowed shore-leave. So during a pandemic widespread in Asia he thought it was okay to let his sailors prowl the seedy underbelly of a crowded asian city.

THAT's the reason for him getting yanked. Trump-level stupidity.

https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/ar​ticle/Exclusive-Captain-of-aircraft-ca​rrier-with-15167883.php

Gilday told reporters last week it was unclear if sailors became infected following the ship's previous port of call in early March to Da Nang, Vietnam. Gilday said they debated whether to go on with the Vietnam visit, but at the time there were only 16 coronavirus cases in northern Vietnam and the port was in the central part of the country.

Did you dislocate your shoulder with all that reaching?

What reaching?

You don't expose a vital part of the US military to infection. A carrier is a farking petri dish. If you let a virus in you are FARKED. All the infected carriers are now out of action. The whole world was focused on COVID19. He shouldn't have allowed Liberty in San Francisco.

My nephew is a pleb at Annapolis right now. The naval academy was locked down on March 10th! In Maryland?!?  How the captain of a carrier didn't have any sense at all baffles me.


They were on spring break starting the Friday the 6th. They extend leave for two weeks on the 10th.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ceejayoz: Well-deserved applause, but gee, they probably should stand six feet apart...


Thought the same thing
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dkulprit: madgonad: LegacyDL: madgonad: No, this chucklfark is the one that let the virus in.

Roosevelt visited Vietnam in the first half of March. Vietnam had dozens of cases of Covid19 at the time and this moron allowed shore-leave. So during a pandemic widespread in Asia he thought it was okay to let his sailors prowl the seedy underbelly of a crowded asian city.

THAT's the reason for him getting yanked. Trump-level stupidity.

https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/ar​ticle/Exclusive-Captain-of-aircraft-ca​rrier-with-15167883.php

Gilday told reporters last week it was unclear if sailors became infected following the ship's previous port of call in early March to Da Nang, Vietnam. Gilday said they debated whether to go on with the Vietnam visit, but at the time there were only 16 coronavirus cases in northern Vietnam and the port was in the central part of the country.

Did you dislocate your shoulder with all that reaching?

What reaching?

You don't expose a vital part of the US military to infection. A carrier is a farking petri dish. If you let a virus in you are FARKED. All the infected carriers are now out of action. The whole world was focused on COVID19. He shouldn't have allowed Liberty in San Francisco.

My nephew is a pleb at Annapolis right now. The naval academy was locked down on March 10th! In Maryland?!?  How the captain of a carrier didn't have any sense at all baffles me.

Its reaching because the whole 16 cases reported in Vietnam at the time were hundreds of miles away.  That would be like telling soldiers in ft. Benning they can't leave the post because there are cases in Boston.  So at the time of the leave the threat was not where they were.  It wasn't an immediate threat at that time.


I know, it's like telling the country to not worry about it there's only 15 cases so go about your business and buy stuff plz.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cartersdad: In the military, if you cannot keep your communications under control, that is a big operational problem.  Hell, we were stopping in Perth for shore leave once and I sent a letter to a family stating when we were arriving, so they could meet me.  that letter was held up and I got a stern talking to.  so sending a letter out stating your operational status of a carrier?  big deal.

USS Constellation


FFS he didn't mail it to the New York Times.  He sent an internal email to others in the Navy.
 
undernova
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Holy crap, this thread. "Accept my highly nuanced take on the matter because my sibling's kid is in a service academy."
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Jeebus Saves: I know this may seem crazy, but as a commander of a billion dollar piece of strategic military equipment, it's important that you send your panicky email to as few people as possible and to the correct people.  Announcing to the world that a symbol of US military power is vulnerable isn't what a good leader does.

He only did that because they were not listening to his private more low key warnings and requests.....  so yeah.  Sometimes as a leader you HAVE to blow the whistle.  Was it wrong?  Yep.  He knew it.  But it was what needed to save lives and the mission as a whole.  That's leadership.  Doing the things that need to get done, even if it is the hard or "wrong" thing to keep the mission on track and save lives that would otherwise be lost unnecessarily.


As a captain of a god damn aircraft carrier I'd expect him to have a pretty broad authority to take care of his ship.  I don't care how bad you want to save lives, someone with that high of a rank wanting to evacuate the ship and making sure the press gets that email isn't saving lives, that's just a display of poor judgement.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I know this may seem crazy, but as a commander of a billion dollar piece of strategic military equipment, it's important that you send your panicky email to as few people as possible and to the correct people.  Announcing to the world that a symbol of US military power is vulnerable isn't what a good leader does.


"Panicky?" He's got 5,000 sailors living in extremely close quarters, with a growing and unknown number infected.

Following the proper chain of command, I bet the military would have made the same decision, but a couple weeks or a month later, compared to Cc'ing everyone he could think of calling for urgent action. If it cost him his military career, I'm sure he won't lose sleep wishing he'd done less or acted more slowly to protect his crew.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I know this may seem crazy, but as a commander of a billion dollar piece of strategic military equipment, it's important that you send your panicky email to as few people as possible and to the correct people.  Announcing to the world that a symbol of US military power is vulnerable isn't what a good leader does.


A good commander doesn't keep such info from other commanders.  A restricted e-mail would have been deleted at some point.  Other WESTPAC ships might have requested shore leave in "safe" areas, and may have been given the okay so as not to raise suspicions.

As for one of TWELVE carriers not being mission capable, we pretty much expect that on any given day.  I'll assume war planners expect half or 3/4 of carriers to be attacked early in a war, so we'd be way down in fighting readiness anyway.

A good commander protects his or her soldiers/sailors, so as to remain mission capable.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
RIP that Medal of Freedom off of Limbaugh's carcass and give it to THIS guy instead!
 
jso2897
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Trump pardons war criminals, discharges real heroes.
This should surprise no one, nor should his water carriers defending literally anything he does.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Many good leaders have lost their carers in political ways. In the short term, he retires, and somebody new has to get up to speed. In the long term, we win wars because the troops know their leaders care.
 
Marshal Tito [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Y'all know there's women sailors, right?

Also, whoever's kid is at Annapolis is a dick. I never met a person from that shiat pit who wasn't a penis given human form.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: dkulprit: Jeebus Saves: I know this may seem crazy, but as a commander of a billion dollar piece of strategic military equipment, it's important that you send your panicky email to as few people as possible and to the correct people.  Announcing to the world that a symbol of US military power is vulnerable isn't what a good leader does.

He only did that because they were not listening to his private more low key warnings and requests.....  so yeah.  Sometimes as a leader you HAVE to blow the whistle.  Was it wrong?  Yep.  He knew it.  But it was what needed to save lives and the mission as a whole.  That's leadership.  Doing the things that need to get done, even if it is the hard or "wrong" thing to keep the mission on track and save lives that would otherwise be lost unnecessarily.

As a captain of a god damn aircraft carrier I'd expect him to have a pretty broad authority to take care of his ship.  I don't care how bad you want to save lives, someone with that high of a rank wanting to evacuate the ship and making sure the press gets that email isn't saving lives, that's just a display of poor judgement.


His superiors were playing Chernobyl Management.  What else was he supposed to do, when everybody above him denied the problem existed, because it would embarrass the Chaos Goblin?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Marshal Tito: Y'all know there's women sailors, right?

Also, whoever's kid is at Annapolis is a dick. I never met a person from that shiat pit who wasn't a penis given human form.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I know this may seem crazy, but as a commander of a billion dollar piece of strategic military equipment, it's important that you send your panicky email to as few people as possible and to the correct people.  Announcing to the world that a symbol of US military power is vulnerable isn't what a good leader does.


Like....vulnerable to who...? Who exactly do you think can challenge our naval power? We are so woefully lacking in enemies to fight in the open sea that Hollywood resorted to having our Navy fight goddamn aliens from outer space in that awful movie a few years back. Do Trumpists just assume we are at war with the whole world at all times???
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Jeebus Saves: dkulprit: Jeebus Saves: I know this may seem crazy, but as a commander of a billion dollar piece of strategic military equipment, it's important that you send your panicky email to as few people as possible and to the correct people.  Announcing to the world that a symbol of US military power is vulnerable isn't what a good leader does.

He only did that because they were not listening to his private more low key warnings and requests.....  so yeah.  Sometimes as a leader you HAVE to blow the whistle.  Was it wrong?  Yep.  He knew it.  But it was what needed to save lives and the mission as a whole.  That's leadership.  Doing the things that need to get done, even if it is the hard or "wrong" thing to keep the mission on track and save lives that would otherwise be lost unnecessarily.

As a captain of a god damn aircraft carrier I'd expect him to have a pretty broad authority to take care of his ship.  I don't care how bad you want to save lives, someone with that high of a rank wanting to evacuate the ship and making sure the press gets that email isn't saving lives, that's just a display of poor judgement.

His superiors were playing Chernobyl Management.  What else was he supposed to do, when everybody above him denied the problem existed, because it would embarrass the Chaos Goblin?


Fine.  All of you are right.  The number one job of the captain of a ship is to save lives.  The man is a hero.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: rebelyell2006: Jeebus Saves: dkulprit: Jeebus Saves: I know this may seem crazy, but as a commander of a billion dollar piece of strategic military equipment, it's important that you send your panicky email to as few people as possible and to the correct people.  Announcing to the world that a symbol of US military power is vulnerable isn't what a good leader does.

He only did that because they were not listening to his private more low key warnings and requests.....  so yeah.  Sometimes as a leader you HAVE to blow the whistle.  Was it wrong?  Yep.  He knew it.  But it was what needed to save lives and the mission as a whole.  That's leadership.  Doing the things that need to get done, even if it is the hard or "wrong" thing to keep the mission on track and save lives that would otherwise be lost unnecessarily.

As a captain of a god damn aircraft carrier I'd expect him to have a pretty broad authority to take care of his ship.  I don't care how bad you want to save lives, someone with that high of a rank wanting to evacuate the ship and making sure the press gets that email isn't saving lives, that's just a display of poor judgement.

His superiors were playing Chernobyl Management.  What else was he supposed to do, when everybody above him denied the problem existed, because it would embarrass the Chaos Goblin?

Fine.  All of you are right.  The number one job of the captain of a ship is to save lives.  The man is a hero.


Exactly.  We aren't at war with anybody, so he needs to keep his sailors alive.  Peacetime deaths aboard naval vessels are pointless wastes of human life.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: Jeebus Saves: I know this may seem crazy, but as a commander of a billion dollar piece of strategic military equipment, it's important that you send your panicky email to as few people as possible and to the correct people.  Announcing to the world that a symbol of US military power is vulnerable isn't what a good leader does.

Like....vulnerable to who...? Who exactly do you think can challenge our naval power? We are so woefully lacking in enemies to fight in the open sea that Hollywood resorted to having our Navy fight goddamn aliens from outer space in that awful movie a few years back. Do Trumpists just assume we are at war with the whole world at all times???


Oh, so it's ok this time because we aren't at war.  Part of the reason we have such a large military is to act as a deterrent.  So again, announcing to the world that our deterrent is vulnerable isn't the best plan.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/ConsWahoo/status/​1​246079067637587968
 
madgonad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marshal Tito: Y'all know there's women sailors, right?

Also, whoever's kid is at Annapolis is a dick. I never met a person from that shiat pit who wasn't a penis given human form.


Fark you.

My nephew enlisted in the Navy and was trained as a nuclear engineer. His scores and performance were off the chart so he was one of the lucky few to get sent to the academy outside of the political rigamarole. He thought he would do six years as a tech and then go work in a civilian reactor as a career. Now he will get a commission in four years and likely be put in charge of the reactors on a carrier because of his knowledge. He is honestly one of the best people I know. His flaky mom up and left while he was still in high school. He got a roommate and job and finished high school on his own. He worked his ass off for everything he has earned and I am pleased as punch that he is now going to have a pretty kick ass life.
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
USA isn't  at war with anyone in the Pacific. There is no need for sailors to die. It would be senseless deaths.
They need to dock the ship, quarantine all sailors, and scrub the ship top to bottom with bleach.

Bad way to go about things with the press getting notice, since don't want to let foreign powers, I.e. China know about downtime. But if that is the price to save lives it is worth it.

Think about costs it takes to train all the replacement sailors.
 
trippdogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTN
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

trippdogg: FTN


Choose your rate, choose your fate
 
Marshal Tito [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: https://twitter.com/ConsWahoo/status/​1​246079067637587968


The guy is right in both that the old man had a duty to protect the sailors under his command, and that the big Navy had to punish him for his methods. I hope that what happened was what was described (namely, taking the nuclear option, no pun intended, in ensuring the issue got its due attention).
However, clearly, my opinion of the Navy, khaki in general, and the TR specifically are very low, so what the fark do I know?
I would enjoy reading the incident report of this after the smoke clears.
 
