(The New York Times) Emergency room doctor from New Hampshire moves into his brother's building to battle the coronavirus in New York. His building co-op board shows they don't know the meaning of the word "co-op"
    New York City, Upper West Side, Bellevue Hospital Center  
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In Massachusetts short term rentals are now reserved for medical professionals, so if the hotel is open a doctor can rent a room.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Unless the co-op has a rule against short term house guests they can suck a bag of dicks.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tell local hospitals to not admit people who live in that building. Let them die. The world will be better w/o that trash.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The board had heard what he was doing and did not want him around.

When you all get infected and the doctors hear your plague-ridden lungs are coming, better just plan to use the next hospital, because they won't want you around. Your pain-relief order might even get lost a few times.

/There are reasons cops don't write doctors and EMTs stupid traffic tickets, and it's not just being nice.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Unless the co-op has a rule against short term house guests they can suck a bag of dicks.


No. No. No. EVEN IF the co-op has a rule against short term house guests they can suck a bag of dicks.
 
B0redd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
People are scared and scared people do stupid things.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's no asshole like New York City assholes.

And before you get started about NJ assholes, half those motherfarkers are originally from NY. Northern NJ is practically southern New York, anyway.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Unless the co-op has a rule against short term house guests they can suck a bag of dicks.


I'm sure they were super cool with that guy's sister who stopped by and lounged next to the pool in that string bikini all week last summer.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Can you put the "Board of Directors" on a statewide DO NOT TREAT list?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you think HOAs are bad, you should try an NYC co-op board.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
These boards are even more picky than HOAs some say.

So I had few rusty Trans Ams up on blocks in the front yard. Picky, picky, picky.
 
