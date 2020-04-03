 Skip to content
(NBC News)   "The Houston metro area had reported fewer than 950 confirmed coronavirus cases among its 9.3 million residents as of Monday. On that same day, there were 996 people hospitalized in the region with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Houston, Texas Medical Center, Hospital, Texas, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann Hospital, ill coronavirus patients, Dr. Peter Hotez  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But you know, not shutting things down and lacking tests is a good thing, right Texas?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if they had that many in the hospital, there are at least 20 times that number out there at that stage.  And maybe triple that total in the pipeline.  That's 60,000 infected, give or take.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Desire to NOT leave the house intensifies..
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
no coronavirus cases if you don't test anyone
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: So if they had that many in the hospital, there are at least 20 times that number out there at that stage.  And maybe triple that total in the pipeline.  That's 60,000 infected, give or take.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size


That's why the numbers are bullshiat and people need to take better care of themselves.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Behind its success so far has been the most expansive and well-organized testing program in the world, combined with extensive efforts to isolate infected people and trace and quarantine their contacts. South Korea has tested more than 270,000 people, which amounts to more than 5200 tests per million inhabitants-more than any other country except tiny Bahrain, according to the Worldometer website. The United States has so far carried out 74 tests per 1 million inhabitants, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show.

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/​0​3/coronavirus-cases-have-dropped-sharp​ly-south-korea-whats-secret-its-succes​s
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Have they tried shooting at the virus?

/silly question - of course they have
 
orbister
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: So if they had that many in the hospital, there are at least 20 times that number out there at that stage.  And maybe triple that total in the pipeline.  That's 60,000 infected, give or take.


The overwhelming majority of whom won't require any medical attention, let alone hospital treatment, let alone ICU care.
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yesterday was my two week mark from when I got tested, and when I got my results.

/Houston area hospital
 
tommyl66
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Houston, we have a problem.

No, wait, Houston, YOU have a problem!
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

orbister: Marcus Aurelius: So if they had that many in the hospital, there are at least 20 times that number out there at that stage.  And maybe triple that total in the pipeline.  That's 60,000 infected, give or take.

The overwhelming majority of whom won't require any medical attention, let alone hospital treatment, let alone ICU care.


Better to not bother test anyone and just "guess" who is infected then, because what could possibly go wrong with that approach?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

tommyl66: Houston, we have a problem.

No, wait, Houston, YOU have a problem!


Dammit. I was just about to say that!!!
 
endin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I continue to see these type of quotes around the world, so much for the disease only hurting the old and infirm.

one of the nurses assigned to the unit, was surprised by the number of patients who were in their 30s or 40s, with no prior health problems. Now they were intubated and in critical condition, suffering from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: tommyl66: Houston, we have a problem.

No, wait, Houston, YOU have a problem!

Dammit. I was just about to say that!!!


Looks like the upper hand is on the other foot!
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So the administrative bureaucracy is reporting numbers from the previous day's reports?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

endin: I continue to see these type of quotes around the world, so much for the disease only hurting the old and infirm.

one of the nurses assigned to the unit, was surprised by the number of patients who were in their 30s or 40s, with no prior health problems. Now they were intubated and in critical condition, suffering from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.


So much for the "boomer remover" meme that certain assholes were spreading.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

orbister: Marcus Aurelius: So if they had that many in the hospital, there are at least 20 times that number out there at that stage.  And maybe triple that total in the pipeline.  That's 60,000 infected, give or take.

The overwhelming majority of whom won't require any medical attention, let alone hospital treatment, let alone ICU care.


But those mild and asymptomatic cases are walking around spreading it to others in an exponential fashion; which will eventually lead to a flood of serious cases that will overwhelm their hospitals.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

orbister: Marcus Aurelius: So if they had that many in the hospital, there are at least 20 times that number out there at that stage.  And maybe triple that total in the pipeline.  That's 60,000 infected, give or take.

The overwhelming majority of whom won't require any medical attention, let alone hospital treatment, let alone ICU care.


OK, Trump
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

orbister: Marcus Aurelius: So if they had that many in the hospital, there are at least 20 times that number out there at that stage.  And maybe triple that total in the pipeline.  That's 60,000 infected, give or take.

The overwhelming majority of whom won't require any medical attention, let alone hospital treatment, let alone ICU care.


As they continued about their normal lives infecting people who will require that hospital treatment. Stupid talking point is stupid.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wait, you mean data collection in the midst of an emergency is imperfect.

NO WAY!!
 
jso2897
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

orbister: Marcus Aurelius: So if they had that many in the hospital, there are at least 20 times that number out there at that stage.  And maybe triple that total in the pipeline.  That's 60,000 infected, give or take.

The overwhelming majority of whom won't require any medical attention, let alone hospital treatment, let alone ICU care.


Drew, mods - wake the f**k up.
This shiat needs to be bannable. This isn't a f**king joke.
You are providing a soapbox for stochastic terrorists.
 
orbister
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: orbister: Marcus Aurelius: So if they had that many in the hospital, there are at least 20 times that number out there at that stage.  And maybe triple that total in the pipeline.  That's 60,000 infected, give or take.

The overwhelming majority of whom won't require any medical attention, let alone hospital treatment, let alone ICU care.

Better to not bother test anyone and just "guess" who is infected then, because what could possibly go wrong with that approach?


No, no, no, not at all. We and you should be doing lots of testing ... not necessarily blanket tests, but properly designed samples so we can get a could idea of how many people have it. The current UK estimates are 38,000 to 30m, and as you suggest that range doesn't allow for sensible planning.

I'm simply counselling against the panic-stricken assumption that everybody who gets it ends up in ICU.Only a very small proportion do, although that's still more than plenty.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

orbister: Marcus Aurelius: So if they had that many in the hospital, there are at least 20 times that number out there at that stage.  And maybe triple that total in the pipeline.  That's 60,000 infected, give or take.

The overwhelming majority of whom won't require any medical attention, let alone hospital treatment, let alone ICU care.


But who are all spreading the disease to other people, and some fraction of them (and some fraction of the people they spread it to) will go onto more severe disease.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: Behind its success so far has been the most expansive and well-organized testing program in the world, combined with extensive efforts to isolate infected people and trace and quarantine their contacts. South Korea has tested more than 270,000 people, which amounts to more than 5200 tests per million inhabitants-more than any other country except tiny Bahrain, according to the Worldometer website. The United States has so far carried out 74 tests per 1 million inhabitants, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show.

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/0​3/coronavirus-cases-have-dropped-sharp​ly-south-korea-whats-secret-its-succes​s


Are you always two weeks behind on fast-moving situations?
 
orbister
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

endin: I continue to see these type of quotes around the world, so much for the disease only hurting the old and infirm.

one of the nurses assigned to the unit, was surprised by the number of patients who were in their 30s or 40s, with no prior health problems. Now they were intubated and in critical condition, suffering from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.


You do realise that an ICU doesn't see many minor cases?
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jso2897: orbister: The overwhelming majority of whom won't require any medical attention, let alone hospital treatment, let alone ICU care.

Drew, mods - wake the f**k up.
This shiat needs to be bannable. This isn't a f**king joke.
You are providing a soapbox for stochastic terrorists.


OK, I'll choose this reply to answer.

Don't get upset about facts. We know that the overwhelming majority of people with coronavirus do not suffer serious symptoms. I'm against banning anybody, but people who deliberately stoke up fear by suggesting that everyone infected is "in the pipeline" to the ICU are at the very least behaving in a grossly irresponsible way.

More than anything else at the moment we need to know how many people already have cv. Without that knowledge all planning is taking place in the dark. Wild, scaremongering exaggerations don't help one little bit.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

orbister: Marcus Aurelius: So if they had that many in the hospital, there are at least 20 times that number out there at that stage.  And maybe triple that total in the pipeline.  That's 60,000 infected, give or take.

The overwhelming majority of whom won't require any medical attention, let alone hospital treatment, let alone ICU care.


This is all true, but they can still infect others who will need medical attention and may die.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That includes a plan to potentially set up an emergency field hospital on the sprawling campus of NRG Stadium, where the Houston Texans play.

Why wait?
 
PunGent
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Shrug.

Same method they used to get their educational stats up.

It'll have the same "beneficial" effect.

/sorry, those of you who voted against the incompetence
 
orbister
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: But who are all spreading the disease to other people, and some fraction of them (and some fraction of the people they spread it to) will go onto more severe disease.


Of course, but they are not, as claimed, all in the pipeline to the ICU.

Science and facts are going to get us out of this bloody mess, not denial or hysteria.
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jso2897: orbister: Marcus Aurelius: So if they had that many in the hospital, there are at least 20 times that number out there at that stage.  And maybe triple that total in the pipeline.  That's 60,000 infected, give or take.

The overwhelming majority of whom won't require any medical attention, let alone hospital treatment, let alone ICU care.

Drew, mods - wake the f**k up.
This shiat needs to be bannable. This isn't a f**king joke.
You are providing a soapbox for stochastic terrorists.


All of those people can pass it to people who *will* get sick, though, and that's why they matter.  Perhaps more than the overtly sick.

It's better to respond to this stuff in public than to give it the cache of censored material.
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My God - it actually thinks I was addressing it, and intend to engage it in dialogue.
Self-deluded troll is self-deluded.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jso2897: orbister: Marcus Aurelius: So if they had that many in the hospital, there are at least 20 times that number out there at that stage.  And maybe triple that total in the pipeline.  That's 60,000 infected, give or take.

The overwhelming majority of whom won't require any medical attention, let alone hospital treatment, let alone ICU care.

Drew, mods - wake the f**k up.
This shiat needs to be bannable. This isn't a f**king joke.
You are providing a soapbox for stochastic terrorists.


Eh, just don't listen to them...  I just call them idiots and go about my day.  Like I do with most people.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: That includes a plan to potentially set up an emergency field hospital on the sprawling campus of NRG Stadium, where the Houston Texans play.

Why wait?


Responsible governments have plans in place in case a disaster should arise. Houston and Harris county have responsible governments, they have taken this far more seriously than the dumbshait in the governors office.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Naido: jso2897: orbister: Marcus Aurelius: So if they had that many in the hospital, there are at least 20 times that number out there at that stage.  And maybe triple that total in the pipeline.  That's 60,000 infected, give or take.

The overwhelming majority of whom won't require any medical attention, let alone hospital treatment, let alone ICU care.

Drew, mods - wake the f**k up.
This shiat needs to be bannable. This isn't a f**king joke.
You are providing a soapbox for stochastic terrorists.

All of those people can pass it to people who *will* get sick, though, and that's why they matter.  Perhaps more than the overtly sick.

It's better to respond to this stuff in public than to give it the cache of censored material.


Cachet, not cache.

[fewer.jpg]
 
Serious Black
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

orbister: Marcus Aurelius: So if they had that many in the hospital, there are at least 20 times that number out there at that stage.  And maybe triple that total in the pipeline.  That's 60,000 infected, give or take.

The overwhelming majority of whom won't require any medical attention, let alone hospital treatment, let alone ICU care.


The overwhelming majority of those people can still inadvertently (or purposely, if they're ash-holes) transmit it from themselves to others and create more cases that DO require medical attention, hospitalization, or ICU care. That's the whole forking point of staying home and minimizing contact.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Red states have a vested interest in a cover up.
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can't make Donny look bad. Right Ted?
 
Serious Black
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

oukewldave: jso2897: orbister: Marcus Aurelius: So if they had that many in the hospital, there are at least 20 times that number out there at that stage.  And maybe triple that total in the pipeline.  That's 60,000 infected, give or take.

The overwhelming majority of whom won't require any medical attention, let alone hospital treatment, let alone ICU care.

Drew, mods - wake the f**k up.
This shiat needs to be bannable. This isn't a f**king joke.
You are providing a soapbox for stochastic terrorists.

Eh, just don't listen to them...  I just call them idiots and go about my day.  Like I do with most people.


We can't ignore them. They're the people who went on spring break to Florida and insisted "it's not gonna stop me from partying". They're the people who go to megachurch services in person and insist "my faith will protect me". They're the people who decide they have to attend a funeral for a dearly departed friend/family member and then trigger a super-spreading event that later kills dozens of attendees. The more of these people there are out there, the longer this pandemic rages, the more people who die, and the deeper our economic crisis becomes for those of us who survive.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Red states have a vested interest in a cover up.


One third of username by distinct words checks out.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

orbister: jso2897: orbister: The overwhelming majority of whom won't require any medical attention, let alone hospital treatment, let alone ICU care.

Drew, mods - wake the f**k up.
This shiat needs to be bannable. This isn't a f**king joke.
You are providing a soapbox for stochastic terrorists.

OK, I'll choose this reply to answer.

Don't get upset about facts. We know that the overwhelming majority of people with coronavirus do not suffer serious symptoms. I'm against banning anybody, but people who deliberately stoke up fear by suggesting that everyone infected is "in the pipeline" to the ICU are at the very least behaving in a grossly irresponsible way.

More than anything else at the moment we need to know how many people already have cv. Without that knowledge all planning is taking place in the dark. Wild, scaremongering exaggerations don't help one little bit.


The problem is that we're all starting to know someone who died from it or someone or own age who is really sick from it, so telling us "most people don't die" isn't actually comforting.

You're holding a bowl of 100 M&Ms in front of me and saying "1 of these will kill you, 74 will make you really sick, and 25 you won't even notice."  People don't want the M&Ms.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Callous: orbister: Marcus Aurelius: So if they had that many in the hospital, there are at least 20 times that number out there at that stage.  And maybe triple that total in the pipeline.  That's 60,000 infected, give or take.

The overwhelming majority of whom won't require any medical attention, let alone hospital treatment, let alone ICU care.

This is all true, but they can still infect others who will need medical attention and may die.


I posited in another thread about someone who does this on a national level that people who deny covid must e the same ones who deny the Holocaust. Only a matter of time before their talking point becomes "You can't melt coronavirus with jet fuel!"
 
orbister
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jso2897: My God - it actually thinks I was addressing it, and intend to engage it in dialogue.
Self-deluded troll is self-deluded.


I love you too, darling. Now, put the lotion on.
 
orbister
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Serious Black: orbister: Marcus Aurelius: So if they had that many in the hospital, there are at least 20 times that number out there at that stage.  And maybe triple that total in the pipeline.  That's 60,000 infected, give or take.

The overwhelming majority of whom won't require any medical attention, let alone hospital treatment, let alone ICU care.

The overwhelming majority of those people can still inadvertently (or purposely, if they're ash-holes) transmit it from themselves to others and create more cases that DO require medical attention, hospitalization, or ICU care. That's the whole forking point of staying home and minimizing contact.


Of course. Why do you think I have left the house just twice in the past week?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: orbister: jso2897: orbister: The overwhelming majority of whom won't require any medical attention, let alone hospital treatment, let alone ICU care.

Drew, mods - wake the f**k up.
This shiat needs to be bannable. This isn't a f**king joke.
You are providing a soapbox for stochastic terrorists.

OK, I'll choose this reply to answer.

Don't get upset about facts. We know that the overwhelming majority of people with coronavirus do not suffer serious symptoms. I'm against banning anybody, but people who deliberately stoke up fear by suggesting that everyone infected is "in the pipeline" to the ICU are at the very least behaving in a grossly irresponsible way.

More than anything else at the moment we need to know how many people already have cv. Without that knowledge all planning is taking place in the dark. Wild, scaremongering exaggerations don't help one little bit.

The problem is that we're all starting to know someone who died from it or someone or own age who is really sick from it, so telling us "most people don't die" isn't actually comforting.

You're holding a bowl of 100 M&Ms in front of me and saying "1 of these will kill you, 74 will make you really sick, and 25 you won't even notice."  People don't want the M&Ms.


Not that it's much better, but it's 1-3 of these will kill you out of 20, the rest of those 20 will make you severely sick, and the remaining 80 of 100 you'll have a cold at worst.
 
soporific [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Red states have a vested interest in a cover up.


Houston is very blue. We are the city that tossed every Republican judge in 2018, causing the Republicans to ban straight ticket voting because of course they did. Texas is slowly turning purple, and the Republicans are getting nervous. This current crisis isn't helping their case.

We knew this was serious in Houston when they cancelled the Rodeo. Then all the schools shut down and went online, and soon after bars and restaurants closed. While there may not be adequate testing, a lot of us here are taking it seriously.

While you certainly have your Red or Die voters, a lot of the "red" states aren't as red as you think. This year could put a lot more purple into the mix.
 
