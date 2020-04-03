 Skip to content
(RouteFifty)   People stuck at home are adopting puppies in record numbers. That's just... nice   (routefifty.com) divider line
26
    More: Spiffy, Adoption, Johnson County Animal Shelter, Animal welfare, The Animals, Dog, Animal shelters, Humane Rescue Alliance, foster homes  
324 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Apr 2020 at 2:50 PM



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cats!  Cats too!  Don't leave them out!
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you were going to bring in an animal now would be the time to do it.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a good chance this weekend will be my cat's last. As often as I say I don't want any more pets there's a non-zero chance that I'd get a kitten within a week or two of saying goodbye.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did that... I named him "Plan B".
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You never know when the food supply will run out.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 60 minutes ago  
and older dogs too people! sheesh
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And once this passed, what will happen?
 
toejam
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We're in the process trying to become foster doggo parents now. I'm excited.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The sad thing is is that I fear this will lead to a lot of abandoned dogs when this thing ends.
 
hammettman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hopefully, people are getting them from shelters with spay/neuter policies and not pet-in-a-box horndogs ready to knock up the neighborhood.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I hope this doesn't turn into one of those times like a holiday where the kids get a puppy / kitten, and it's all awesome until it gets to be a task, and the thing winds up neglected.

Support your local shelters, maybe even foster for one, but really think about the notion of adopting a pet.  What will happen to it when you go back to work?  Do you think you / your family will be able to handle it for the long haul?  Can you handle any possible bills for maintenance / checkups, or possibly something worse?
 
phrawgh
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: and older dogs too people! sheesh


One year from now: Shelters bursting at the seams with animals adopted during the pandemic.

/sorry. Many people (predictably) suck.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They (cats or dogs) can do wonders for a person's mental health. That is needed now, more than ever.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: I hope this doesn't turn into one of those times like a holiday where the kids get a puppy / kitten, and it's all awesome until it gets to be a task, and the thing winds up neglected


No THIS TIME it's going to be completely different.

makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: and older dogs too people! sheesh


I've done very well getting older dogs. The house training is already done, they're grateful for a good home, are eager to please, and as a result easier trained for more advanced obedience.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

pounddawg: If you were going to bring in an animal now would be the time to do it.


You don't know where it's been.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

phrawgh: whither_apophis: and older dogs too people! sheesh

One year from now: Shelters bursting at the seams with animals adopted during the pandemic.

/sorry. Many people (predictably) suck.


This
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: There's a good chance this weekend will be my cat's last. As often as I say I don't want any more pets there's a non-zero chance that I'd get a kitten within a week or two of saying goodbye.


I'm sorry man. I feel you. I have an 18 year old, and he's looking very frail these days. I wonder if this will be his last summer. Hell it could be *my* last summer.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
personally think it's a better time to raise chicken / goats in preparation for the near future but bleh i guess you will have less people fighting over your dog.
 
toetag [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
if they are responsible owners, it's a great time.  plenty of time to crate train, pee/poop train and get them associated with the family.

Had to put my last dog down in December. Have been contemplating getting a new one since i'm WFH.  Most likely wont.  The thought is still lingering around though.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: The sad thing is is that I fear this will lead to a lot of abandoned dogs when this thing ends.


People will be people, as always. Some pets will have it good, some will have it bad, but being home all the time during the first weeks will be good for the vast majority of pet-owner relationships, and as mentioned, this can be a big help for human mental health.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: The sad thing is is that I fear this will lead to a lot of abandoned dogs when this thing ends.


Thats what most of the shelter people are already preparing for: people who make impulsive shortsighted choices without running the financials
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Thong_of_Zardoz: The sad thing is is that I fear this will lead to a lot of abandoned dogs when this thing ends.

Thats what most of the shelter people are already preparing for: people who make impulsive shortsighted choices without running the financials


So the real heroes will be adopting in six months.
 
Mr. Magi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: There's a good chance this weekend will be my cat's last. As often as I say I don't want any more pets there's a non-zero chance that I'd get a kitten within a week or two of saying goodbye.


My deepest sympathy. There are five pictures hanging on the wall where I'm sitting now, still have three more underfoot. Never gets any easier Brother. Peace.
 
jayphat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

toetag: if they are responsible owners, it's a great time.  plenty of time to crate train, pee/poop train and get them associated with the family.

Had to put my last dog down in December. Have been contemplating getting a new one since i'm WFH.  Most likely wont.  The thought is still lingering around though.


We lost our dog in July last year, for another one in late August(I think like the 27). We already had another dog but my wife is home all day and had been the entire time of our last dog's life. Our other dog is a Bassett and while he's a happy dog, he's not the most loving dog all the time. She needed someone to give her love to everyday like she had been before so we got another. We kinda felt like we were betraying our lost dog but in the end it's about what makes both of you happy, you and the dog.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

