(Santa Clarita Valley Signal)   Rim job leads to arrest   (signalscv.com) divider line
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good!

The NYC Department of health says that you shouldn't be doing rim jobs because of the virus, this is why the virus continues to spread, people don't listen to the directives of the various health departments.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: The NYC Department of health says


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, that's some Research In Motion.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So did he dismantle his bicycle at the scene so he could carry out the attack? Talk about telegraphing your moves.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Fark a job"

-AJR
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
bravo, subby
 
JustDev [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This story is fascinating! How far away was he to have enough time to dismantle a rim or did he just pick up the bike and use the rim. I need to go back and reread it a second time.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Rim job leads to arrest"

Well, it would hardly be the first time.
 
