 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Guess what Michigan, Connecticut, Indiana, Georgia and Illinois,? Welcome to the coronavirus pandemic, you're next up to 'enjoy' the virus. Try to stay safe and avoid the reaper of souls   (msn.com) divider line
22
    More: Scary, U.S. state, Johns Hopkins University, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maryland, Michael Bloomberg, New York, Bloomberg L.P.  
•       •       •

671 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Apr 2020 at 10:48 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah GA and IL had been on the watch list for a while. In fact when the models from IHME said GA was gonna have a problem. It got loose in rural GA and that's gonna be a problem.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yesterday's GA numbers:
Fark user imageView Full Size


starting to sense a trend developing.

BONUS: the Gov, Brian Kemp, claimed last Wed, 4/1, he didn't know it could be transmitted asymptomatically.
this is why we can't have nice things curves.
 
PunGent
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
General Sherman seen pulling a U-turn...
 
stevenboof [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Michigan has been in the top 5 for the past two weeks.  It's been here for a while.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's what Connecticut gets for sticking it's dick in dirty old NY.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My state (Delaware) hits peak early next week. Still think we are going to be in lockdown until July 1 just to be safe since we are a thorough fare between DC, Baltimore, NJ, Philly, and NYC. Our state leaders have been on top of everything so far. Also have some state businesses rebuilding ventilators as well. Currently we have a minor surplus of them and may be able to help out Philly & Baltimore once our peak ends
 
flemardo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
""Michigan, Connecticut, Indiana, Georgia, Illinois -- that should tell you where the next hot sports are coming "

fark yeah, Covid Ball!, the game where nobody touches the ball and stays 6 feet from each other.
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Covid-19 should really get a temp Fark tag.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

stuffy: Covid-19 should really get a temp Fark tag.


Or a panic tag.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yeaaah. Detroit had direct incoming flights from Wuhan and Italy in the early weeks of the virus. We shut things down in the state, but the damage was done. Now it's a waiting game to see how badly we're screwed.

Also, Deborah Birx can take her Trump-asshole flavored tongue straight to hell.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

stevenboof: Michigan has been in the top 5 for the past two weeks.  It's been here for a while.


This.  I'm in Oakland County and we've got our own dashboard.  https://www.oakgov.com/co​vid/dashboard​.html

They closed the playground equipment over two weeks ago by literally putting fences around it.

The minister that married us was a good friend as well.  He died yesterday of the virus.  We spent the late evening looking at our wedding album and reminiscing about his genuine kind heart.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm not going to lie.... it's going to be hell here in Michigan for the next two or three weeks. Heading out to get milk and a few other things this afternoon and hopefully hunker down for as long as possible before going out for supplies again.

On the bright side, the earlier we "flatten the curve" the earlier we get to the other side of this.

I still feel that we are going to be sheltering in place until they distribute 5 minute, test at home kits to everybody. That's the only way we'll be able to kick this thing in the ass.
 
NeuroticRocker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: stuffy: Covid-19 should really get a temp Fark tag.

Or a panic tag.


Call the website Farkvid and everyone else can get all content with Total Farkvid or Bare Farkvid
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah Kemp farked things up. Company I work for sent everyone that was set up to work from home, home 3 weeks ago she started to transition as many as they can to it as well. We're here until the end of the month
Trying not to go crazy, the dog is just enjoying not being in the crate during the day.

Ex and the kids are out of school for the year and she gets to learn how to teach online.
 
huntercr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hmmm.... Indiana's data is possibly a bit skewed. They were not able to source any tests in volume for quite awhile until Eli Lilly started manufacturing tests and testing locally.  We went from  2000 tested in the entire state to 18K tested in 10 days. Our government leadership has been aware that we're likely to have a large group of infected and have had stay at home rules in place for 3 weeks now.

IHME's predictions put Indiana in good shape  from a hospital beds/deaths perspective which is our only positive ( ahem... no pun intended )

Fark user imageView Full Size



It's going to be a difficult next few months for everyone.

//My Money's on Georgia for the next "New York"
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In Georgia.  I know one person that has it.
 
patr55
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
they won't get it, but I betcha they think they could do better.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Talking with my upstairs neighbor yesterday, I found out there was probably a case of it here in my building last month. Her 23-year-old son lives with her, had the signs/symptoms. He was sick as a dog for two weeks.
 
Thin_Man_of_a_Ballad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Checking in from Indiana.  Been in self-quarantine and not working since St. Patty's Day.  I was told yesterday that would return to work on the 10th, but in all likelihood - not gonna happen.
Since we're all living in Trump's world now and having Pence as VP, we won't have to ingratiate ourselves so much to get some help compared to other states.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: stuffy: Covid-19 should really get a temp Fark tag.

Or a panic tag.


How about a stochastic terrorism tag.
 
i ignore u
‘’ less than a minute ago  

eagles95: My state (Delaware) hits peak early next week. Still think we are going to be in lockdown until July 1 just to be safe since we are a thorough fare between DC, Baltimore, NJ, Philly, and NYC. Our state leaders have been on top of everything so far. Also have some state businesses rebuilding ventilators as well. Currently we have a minor surplus of them and may be able to help out Philly & Baltimore once our peak ends


What makes you believe that cases will peak next week?  What's going to change between now and then to stop the virus from spreading exponentially?  It's wishful thinking.  The only thing that will stop the virus is running out of new people to infect.  That can happen if everybody already has it, or if there's a vaccine, or if people are forcibly isolated at gunpoint.  Which are you expecting to happen over the weekend?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.