 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boston.com)   Anticipating advice for everybody to wear masks, stores stop selling them   (boston.com) divider line
31
    More: Obvious, Personal protective equipment, Protection, Health care, Home Depot, sales of N95 masks, United States, Protective gear, stop sale  
•       •       •

665 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Apr 2020 at 10:14 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Government: I know you lost your job and can't afford food and shelter, but we're going to order that you buy these 50 cent items that me and my Crony's have been hoarding. We'll be happy to part with them for the low price of 10 dollars each. Line up and no pushing, we'll gouge you all in time.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Government: I know you lost your job and can't afford food and shelter, but we're going to order that you buy these 50 cent items that me and my Crony's have been hoarding. We'll be happy to part with them for the low price of 10 dollars each. Line up and no pushing, we'll gouge you all in time.


But if the government took control of the supply chain, Trump might be responsible for something and not be able to blame everyone else for his fark ups.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
When was the last time stores had masks on the shelf?  Can't stop selling something you didn't have in the first place.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wejash: Private_Citizen: Government: I know you lost your job and can't afford food and shelter, but we're going to order that you buy these 50 cent items that me and my Crony's have been hoarding. We'll be happy to part with them for the low price of 10 dollars each. Line up and no pushing, we'll gouge you all in time.

But if the government took control of the supply chain, Trump might be responsible for something and not be able to blame everyone else for his fark ups.


He IS taking control of the supply chain, with all his Defense Production Act orders and arm-twisting of manufacturers.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: When was the last time stores had masks on the shelf?  Can't stop selling something you didn't have in the first place.


A couple of weeks ago Harbor Freight announced they were donating all their masks and gloves, so nothing is available in their stores.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
given that simply inhaling the air around a contagious person is enough to spread coronavirus... my staying in my house has been the smart play.

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/​0​4/you-may-be-able-spread-coronavirus-j​ust-breathing-new-report-finds

i happened to have purchased a P100 mask for mold remediation in my classic VW.  that will be required for trips to the store.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Haven't seen masks in home improvement stores for nearly 2 months.  Around here people were buying them all up and shipping them to their relatives in China.  So... no change?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
jjorsett:

He IS taking control of the supply chain, with all his Defense Production Act orders and arm-twisting of manufacturers.

can you provide proof of DPA orders.  we can't even get the 10,000 ventilators we paid 13.8 million for...
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I learned that just wearing a cotton mask with an olefin lining can keep your breath from spreading more than a few feet.  It's not perfect, but it's something.  It's more about keeping you from infecting others.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A well-oiled machine...
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jjorsett: wejash: Private_Citizen: Government: I know you lost your job and can't afford food and shelter, but we're going to order that you buy these 50 cent items that me and my Crony's have been hoarding. We'll be happy to part with them for the low price of 10 dollars each. Line up and no pushing, we'll gouge you all in time.

But if the government took control of the supply chain, Trump might be responsible for something and not be able to blame everyone else for his fark ups.

He IS taking control of the supply chain, with all his Defense Production Act orders and arm-twisting of manufacturers.


Oh you poor dope. The only thing trump would take control of is making obscene profits from this crisis.  He gives fark all about workers getting PPE or patients getting ventilators.
 
Pestifer [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I found seven N95 masks in my basement from an old remodeling project. They'll be good as new after I wipe the mouse poo off of them.
 
Harlee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wait wait wait! I have repeatedly been assured by Fark Experts that N-95 masks are ineffective at protecting you. so if that is the case, I don't understand why they are being donated to health care workers! Can someone clear up this mystery, please?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I got 2 good-quality dust masks back in November when I started my kitchen demolition and remodel.  I need to dig them out of the tool box, clean them off, and put new filters in.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
These are for sale  bidding starts at $1000.00

Fark user imageView Full Size


In reality sending these to my daughter as she works in a hospital and they are out of masks!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

asciibaron: jjorsett:

He IS taking control of the supply chain, with all his Defense Production Act orders and arm-twisting of manufacturers.

can you provide proof of DPA orders.  we can't even get the 10,000 ventilators we paid 13.8 million for...


Nobody in the press has called him out on his claims of having issued the orders, and those guys most certainly check, so I assume the orders are real. I have no idea why yours aren't showing up, but there's a lot going on behind the scenes, including the feds elbowing the states aside and grabbing ventilators and masks. From Trump's comments the other night, it's clear that they're building a stockpile that they intend to deploy to hot spots when they anticipate a critical shortage developing.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pestifer: I found seven N95 masks in my basement from an old remodeling project. They'll be good as new after I wipe the mouse poo off of them.


Before wearing them, stick them in the oven for 30 mins at your minimum setting : 150 or thereabouts.
 
Harlee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jjorsett: asciibaron: jjorsett:

He IS taking control of the supply chain, with all his Defense Production Act orders and arm-twisting of manufacturers.

can you provide proof of DPA orders.  we can't even get the 10,000 ventilators we paid 13.8 million for...

Nobody in the press has called him out on his claims of having issued the orders, and those guys most certainly check, so I assume the orders are real. I have no idea why yours aren't showing up, but there's a lot going on behind the scenes, including the feds elbowing the states aside and grabbing ventilators and masks. From Trump's comments the other night, it's clear that they're building a stockpile that they intend to deploy to hot spots for use by themselves when they anticipate a critical shortage developing.


ftfy
 
Harlee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: Pestifer: I found seven N95 masks in my basement from an old remodeling project. They'll be good as new after I wipe the mouse poo off of them.

Before wearing them, stick them in the oven for 30 mins at your minimum setting : 150 or thereabouts.


What exactly does that accomplish besides degrade the fabric? (I'm assuming that they were not just lying around loose, but were in a box, in plastic.)
 
dennysgod
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
During an appearance on CNBC last week, Mike Roman, chief executive of 3M, which makes N95 masks, expressed concern over some retailers continuing to sell protective gear.
"It's disappointing when you see that, because we're trying to redirect everything to health care workers," he said.


But just like your mom this goes both ways, making masks available to the public could prevent them from catching Covid-19 in the first place lessening the strain on the healthcare system.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Harlee: Wait wait wait! I have repeatedly been assured by Fark Experts that N-95 masks are ineffective at protecting you. so if that is the case, I don't understand why they are being donated to health care workers! Can someone clear up this mystery, please?


Harlee: Tillmaster: Pestifer: I found seven N95 masks in my basement from an old remodeling project. They'll be good as new after I wipe the mouse poo off of them.

Before wearing them, stick them in the oven for 30 mins at your minimum setting : 150 or thereabouts.

What exactly does that accomplish besides degrade the fabric? (I'm assuming that they were not just lying around loose, but were in a box, in plastic.)


It's Fark expert advice.  The amount of bullshiat flying around here is pretty scary.
 
jso2897
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jjorsett: wejash: Private_Citizen: Government: I know you lost your job and can't afford food and shelter, but we're going to order that you buy these 50 cent items that me and my Crony's have been hoarding. We'll be happy to part with them for the low price of 10 dollars each. Line up and no pushing, we'll gouge you all in time.

But if the government took control of the supply chain, Trump might be responsible for something and not be able to blame everyone else for his fark ups.

He IS taking control of the supply chain, with all his Defense Production Act orders and arm-twisting of manufacturers.


This - the Trump Crime Family will make sure that emergency supplies are doled out to Trump loyalists and supporters, and withheld from his numerous "enemies" - chiefly, the American people.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Harlee: Wait wait wait! I have repeatedly been assured by Fark Experts that N-95 masks are ineffective at protecting you. so if that is the case, I don't understand why they are being donated to health care workers! Can someone clear up this mystery, please?


They are ineffective at protecting  *you*. You are not a health care worker so they don't work for you. Kinda like how only those that are worthy can world Mjolnir.

You just ain't worthy.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

asciibaron: given that simply inhaling the air around a contagious person is enough to spread coronavirus... my staying in my house has been the smart play.

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/0​4/you-may-be-able-spread-coronavirus-j​ust-breathing-new-report-finds

i happened to have purchased a P100 mask for mold remediation in my classic VW.  that will be required for trips to the store.


Be careful, you're still susceptible to smug toxicity!
 
Pestifer [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Harlee: Tillmaster: Pestifer: I found seven N95 masks in my basement from an old remodeling project. They'll be good as new after I wipe the mouse poo off of them.

Before wearing them, stick them in the oven for 30 mins at your minimum setting : 150 or thereabouts.

What exactly does that accomplish besides degrade the fabric? (I'm assuming that they were not just lying around loose, but were in a box, in plastic.)


No, actually, they were lying around loose. One was on the floor, and there was a mouse nest in another. The local mice are white-footed deer mice, a known hantavirus vector. There's no way I'm actually using these.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jjorsett: asciibaron: jjorsett:

He IS taking control of the supply chain, with all his Defense Production Act orders and arm-twisting of manufacturers.

can you provide proof of DPA orders.  we can't even get the 10,000 ventilators we paid 13.8 million for...

Nobody in the press has called him out on his claims of having issued the orders, and those guys most certainly check, so I assume the orders are real. I have no idea why yours aren't showing up, but there's a lot going on behind the scenes, including the feds elbowing the states aside and grabbing ventilators and masks. From Trump's comments the other night, it's clear that they're building a stockpile that they intend to deploy to hot spots when they anticipate a critical shortage developing.


The press lobs softballs at the guy and he screams at them.  he belittled the need for SO MANY ventilators for NYC and bemoaned they should be happy with what they got.  I have no seen a single DPA order command that the press has confirmed is happening and the products are being delivered.  Can you?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
morg:

Be careful, you're still susceptible to smug toxicity!

i'm not going to Whole Foods or Trader Joe's.  I'm more of an Aldi in the ghetto kinda person.
 
stuffy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Have mine already.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pestifer: I found seven N95 masks in my basement from an old remodeling project. They'll be good as new after I wipe the mouse poo off of them.


Hanta virus be darned.
 
madgonad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Graffito: I learned that just wearing a cotton mask with an olefin lining can keep your breath from spreading more than a few feet.  It's not perfect, but it's something.  It's more about keeping you from infecting others.


My wife has been making them.

They only need to be worn when around other people, so I've worn mine once and my wife has worn hers twice. They aren't perfect, but they lower the odds. And that's good enough. Leave the real N95s for people at real risk with frequent contact with others.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've got one N95 mask, left over from our trip to S.F. during the Camp wildfire.  I doubt it is sterile as it has been sitting in the garage since our return.  Maybe I'll wear my full-face painting shield or the respirator, has to be one of the other, the shield won't fit over the respirator.

Or maybe I just won't go anywhere for a while.  My wife insists on going shopping with me AND she's not a morning person, so I can't take advantage of Senior hours at stores.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.