(BBC)   Time lapse of converting a convention center into a 4,000 bed hospital   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell that to the idiots running San Diego Comic Con! Even in spite of this global clusterf*ck, they're STILL planning to run their goddamn con this July.

/The Funkos must flow!
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The CEO's of hospital bed manufacturers are creaming their panties.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [media3.giphy.com image 500x434] [View Full Size image _x_]


"Cool" tag looks all shifty-eye, glancing side-to-side and swiveling nervously to look behind.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Tell that to the idiots running San Diego Comic Con! Even in spite of this global clusterf*ck, they're STILL planning to run their goddamn con this July.

/The Funkos must flow!


The Weirdos must weird and the scalpers must scalp.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Surely the royals has spare palaces that can be made similarly useful.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Huh.  So that's what competence looks like.
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Let's check in with the efforts in the US...

oh, my.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
bUt THeRe aRN't AnY pAtieNts
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

EbonyCat: Let's check in with the efforts in the US...

oh, my.


The Javits Center in NYC did the same thing. No cool timelapse though...
 
TheOtherPrefect42
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And McCormick center in Chicago and The New Orleans convention center. Those are the two I've seen through casual reading. Likely there are several more Being turned into multithousand bed hospitals
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

