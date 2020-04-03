 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox5 DC)   Were you thinking about cannibal rats this morning? No? Well let's do something about that   (fox5dc.com) divider line
17
    More: Sick, United States, Food, Consultant Robert Corrigan, Rat, Rodent, rat sightings, Mouse, Muroidea  
•       •       •

671 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Apr 2020 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was thinking about all the starving squirrels in city parks. The rats can eat themselves for all I care.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: I was thinking about all the starving squirrels in city parks


Squirrels can consist on a diet of evil thoughts and bad intentions.  It's how they get through the winter.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The deer and all the other little creatures seem to be more abundant with the lack of traffic.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sputnikmusic.comView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rudy?
 
JustDev [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pearl Jam had a decent song long ago about rats.   Then there was the tv show called Life After People that talked about stuff in this article a bit. Still though, I'm just not ready for any of this yuck.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I've learned voles will do that. I've got a window well they can fall into and can't escape. I was gone a few days and came back to find a small one in there had eaten several larger ones. I'm putting posion out now so they can die a little more mercifully.
 
Vern
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: I've learned voles will do that. I've got a window well they can fall into and can't escape. I was gone a few days and came back to find a small one in there had eaten several larger ones. I'm putting posion out now so they can die a little more mercifully.


I'm not sure that dieing from massive internal organ failure and hemohrrages is more merciful. I've seen mice stumble around with blood coming out of their ears after eating rat poison. I just stick with snap traps when needed. At least it's quick.
 
ar393
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JustDev: Life After People


Great show. im not sure which 5 billion people are the extra 5 billion people on earth, but 7.5 billion is way too much for our planet.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
All those rats that used to rely on restaurant trash, guess where they're heading?

Sleep tight.
 
fark account name
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JustDev: Pearl Jam had a decent song long ago about rats.   Then there was the tv show called Life After People that talked about stuff in this article a bit. Still though, I'm just not ready for any of this yuck.



"Life after People" made me think of this

Talking Heads - Life During Wartime LIVE Los Angeles '83
Youtube jShMQw2H2cM
 
Vern
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dammit, I meant dying.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

edmo: I've learned voles will do that. I've got a window well they can fall into and can't escape. I was gone a few days and came back to find a small one in there had eaten several larger ones. I'm putting posion out now so they can die a little more mercifully.


You could put a piece of wood in as a ramp.so they can escape.
 
JustDev [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fark account name: JustDev: Pearl Jam had a decent song long ago about rats.   Then there was the tv show called Life After People that talked about stuff in this article a bit. Still though, I'm just not ready for any of this yuck.


"Life after People" made me think of this

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/jShMQw2H​2cM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Did you notice they jogged in place towards the end. They were like..  lets just jog in place. All together now. I kinda wish though, I would have learned to play the guitar.
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I was thinking about cannibal rats already, thank you very much.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Cannibal Rats is the name of my Fine Young Cannibals/Boomtown Rats tribute band.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yes-yes, the strongest will devour-feed on the weak, making the whole clan strong-powerful.  Then the clan can rise and destroy the dumb-stupid man things!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.