(Pix11)   Once nice thing New Yorkers are discovering about social distancing: it is no longer considered rude to let the elevator doors slam in the face of someone rushing to catch it   (pix11.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good, we wouldn't want New Yorkers to start being rude.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Robot Chicken Star Wars elevator
Youtube Gp5ZOyDxSE4
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Incidentally, I wonder if New York has any sort of air-circulation requirements for their elevators. I'd say more than 50% of elevators I get into in most states have the fan turned off. I think the onus is almost always on the owner to decide whether to flip the keyswitch on. Might be an idea to force buildings to have them all on in the future.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elevators seem like a disaster waiting to happen, riding solo or not.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I see someone rushing for the elevator, I affect a look of terror on my face and frantically start pushing the "close door" button.

If they happen to make it, I swear under my breath and then glare at them until one of us gets off.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Veloram: Elevators seem like a disaster waiting to happen, riding solo or not.


After taking the crowded subway to the store, carrying groceries back down crowded streets to that subway, and then to their building, you want them to then walk up stairs to minimize risk?

Kinda like using a seven-shot revolver to lower the risk in Russian Roulette.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is rude is holding everyone else up. If you're on an elevator by yourself, feel free to hold the door. Don't assume the time of the person rushing to elevator is more valuable than people already on.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: When I see someone rushing for the elevator, I affect a look of terror on my face and frantically start pushing the "close door" button.

If they happen to make it, I swear under my breath and then glare at them until one of us gets off.


Scream "THIS IS SPARTA" and kick them back out through the doors just before they start to close again.  Of course, if they do open again, it's super awkward.  But if you stick to your convictions you just kick them and scream it again.  Eventually they'll get the hint.
 
Famishus [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Can we get a dedicated Coronavirus page?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Famishus: Can we get a dedicated Coronavirus page?


OMG you can't just go around calling people Coronavirus.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

aungen: Thong_of_Zardoz: When I see someone rushing for the elevator, I affect a look of terror on my face and frantically start pushing the "close door" button.

If they happen to make it, I swear under my breath and then glare at them until one of us gets off.

Scream "THIS IS SPARTA" and kick them back out through the doors just before they start to close again.  Of course, if they do open again, it's super awkward.  But if you stick to your convictions you just kick them and scream it again.  Eventually they'll get the hint.


You don't understand how elevators work, do you?
 
mcmnky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Was that ever considered rude?
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
These days when you are nice and ask someone what floor they want and press the elevator button for it, you're not just being thanked for being polite, they are grateful you were the one who touched the germ infested death trap for them.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

chitownmike: aungen: Thong_of_Zardoz: When I see someone rushing for the elevator, I affect a look of terror on my face and frantically start pushing the "close door" button.

If they happen to make it, I swear under my breath and then glare at them until one of us gets off.

Scream "THIS IS SPARTA" and kick them back out through the doors just before they start to close again.  Of course, if they do open again, it's super awkward.  But if you stick to your convictions you just kick them and scream it again.  Eventually they'll get the hint.

You don't understand how elevators work, do you?


I don't understand how Sparta works. They probably are the same, though.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
once ? how about one.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I never rush to catch an elevator because there's always a next elevator. It's really not a big deal at all, and I don't know why people get so bent out of shape about waiting 30 seconds for the next one. I actually hate when I see people hold the door for me because then I have to do that awkward half-jog because someone has caused a delay on my behalf.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: When I see someone rushing for the elevator, I affect a look of terror on my face and frantically start pushing the "close door" button.

If they happen to make it, I swear under my breath and then glare at them until one of us gets off.


They always seem to get on, hit a floor that's before yours and then say "oops" and then hit ANOTHER floor before yours.
 
inner ted
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

UberDave: [YouTube video: Robot Chicken Star Wars elevator]


Thanks for the laugh
 
