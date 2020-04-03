 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some whack job)   COVID-19 could exacerbate problem-gambling online, and, due to online pornography, also increase problem-exacerbating   (reverejournal.com) divider line
19
    More: PSA, Problem gambling, Problem Gambling Awareness Month, Addiction, Casino, National Council, Slot machine, problem gambling, Gambling  
•       •       •

200 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Apr 2020 at 11:42 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whack job, subby? The Revere Journal appears to be the real online newspaper of Revere, Massachusetts, not some nutter's blog. Most of the articles are as exciting as watching paint dry---including this one.

And there's a grain of truth to such a fear. Keeping men idle for long periods is a surer way to kill them---or drive them to compulsive harmful behaviour, drink, drugs, gambling, take your pick---than COVID-19 was ever likely to be on its own.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: Whack job, subby? The Revere Journal appears to be the real online newspaper of Revere, Massachusetts, not some nutter's blog. Most of the articles are as exciting as watching paint dry---including this one.

And there's a grain of truth to such a fear. Keeping men idle for long periods is a surer way to kill them---or drive them to compulsive harmful behaviour, drink, drugs, gambling, take your pick---than COVID-19 was ever likely to be on its own.


Don't blow your own horn.  Your inability to recognize masturbation euphemisms makes the bald man cry.  Just beat it.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: MikeyFuccon: Whack job, subby? The Revere Journal appears to be the real online newspaper of Revere, Massachusetts, not some nutter's blog. Most of the articles are as exciting as watching paint dry---including this one.

And there's a grain of truth to such a fear. Keeping men idle for long periods is a surer way to kill them---or drive them to compulsive harmful behaviour, drink, drugs, gambling, take your pick---than COVID-19 was ever likely to be on its own.

Don't blow your own horn.  Your inability to recognize masturbation euphemisms makes the bald man cry.  Just beat it.


I see them clearly, thank you. As compulsive behaviours go masturbation is by far the least harmful, which is why I left it off my list.
 
Famishus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we get a dedicated Coronavirus page?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll go with most fun for least money.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure COVID-19 has already been Rule 34-ed, and I don't mean just porn involving gloves & masks.  I haven't the faintest idea how, but nothing escapes Rule 34.  Not even a global plague can kill it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good one. Smart and funny.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: Keeping men idle for long periods is a surer way to kill them...than COVID-19 was ever likely to be on its own


I don't think you're allowed to say that.

Not yet anyway.
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
God damn, I wish we could gamble online. Isn't NJ the only state that allows it? My PokerStars career was ended tragically short in 2006.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
With no sports on TV to watch PokerStars and PornHub are the only two things that will keep me going thought this.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FTFA: Online gambling isn't subject to the same spending limits as in-person gambling venues and players can spend thousands of dollars in a matter of minutes without any oversight.

Spending limits?  Has the author ever actually been in a casino?  Sure, you can hook up your bank account or credit card to an online gambling site and gamble it all away at whatever limits you want.  You can do that at a casino, too.  The only difference is, the casino is happy to also give you a marker, so you can gamble away even more.
 
invictus2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dragonchild: I'm sure COVID-19 has already been Rule 34-ed, and I don't mean just porn involving gloves & masks.  I haven't the faintest idea how, but nothing escapes Rule 34.  Not even a global plague can kill it.





i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


/ yup
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: God damn, I wish we could gamble online. Isn't NJ the only state that allows it? My PokerStars career was ended tragically short in 2006.


Yep. You have to be a NJ resident AND physically in NJ when you place your bet.

/never been tempted to try it.
 
Lusebagage
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, good thing I just stocked up on Abilify!
 
vdrog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I can't login to my online gambling website.  Server wont connect. Since nothing about my computer has changed, I have to assume there are just too many damn people online.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I am locked in the house with my wife and her adult daughter. I have no time to myself to play video games and masturbate. I might actually go insane.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: God damn, I wish we could gamble online. Isn't NJ the only state that allows it? My PokerStars career was ended tragically short in 2006.


NV, NJ, PA, and DE currently have legal online poker.  WV legalized last year, but doesn't have any games yet.  Other states (like California) have been in perpetual "there's a bill in the works" mode for years.

For US players outside those states, Global Poker is probably the best, least-shady option, operating under a (dubious, but running for a few years now) "sweepstakes" model in 49 states (Washington has some specific poker regulations) and takes credit card (and prepaid debit card) buyins.  Other sites still exist with varying degrees of difficulty getting money in or out, and varying degrees of trustworthiness.

The forums at www.twoplustwo.com have all your answers.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: God damn, I wish we could gamble online.


Depending upon what state you are in, you can probably play the ponies online.  At least 39 states allow this.

https://www.thesportsgeek.com/blog/ho​r​se-racing-betting-on-the-internet-in-t​he-united-states-how-legal-is-it/
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.