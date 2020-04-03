 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Insects. It's what's for brexit in the EU   (theguardian.com) divider line
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My uncle farmed locusts, but branding them was a nightmare.

fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Locusts + Honey = Prophet?
 
Man. Goatman.
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: My uncle farmed locusts, but branding them was a nightmare.

We painted ours with a fine mist. That's a real knife's edge to walk: too much paint and they can't fly, too little and they can't be identified as yours. And that's when the locust rustlers come in. Story as old as time.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Have we learned nothing from Wuhan?

Stop eating farked up, weird animals, and maybe we'll stop getting infected with farked up, weird diseases.
 
BeardedDragonLizardMan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So drop the insect parts but keep the rodent hair/feces limits... got it.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: Locusts + Honey = Prophet? Profit

ftfy
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Have we learned nothing from Wuhan?

Stop eating farked up, weird animals, and maybe we'll stop getting infected with farked up, weird diseases.


People have been eating bugs for centuries.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Just think of them as  land shrimp.
 
Mouser
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Somehow I don't think making Continental cuisine as bad as British will persuade the UK to think twice about Brexit.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: fifthofzen: Locusts + Honey = Prophet? Profit

ftfy


Sorry, lost my head.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I draw the line at snails.

Yummy, yummy, garlic-y snails.

/username checks out.
 
in flagrante [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It is being billed as the long-awaited breakthrough moment in European gastronomy for mealworm burgers, locust aperitifs and cricket granola.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
insects-likely-approved-human-consump​t​ion

No shiat
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Have we learned nothing from Wuhan?

Stop eating farked up, weird animals, and maybe we'll stop getting infected with farked up, weird diseases.


Pigs and chicken can transmit deadly viruses to humans too.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.