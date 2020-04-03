 Skip to content
(MassLive)   Don't forget to take your daily dose of bridges that eat trucks. They say laughter is the best medicine
14
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
While I work in the transportation industry, and I know the name of this trucking company, it still *almost* looks like "ROFL"

masslive.comView Full Size


/Which now stands for "Roof On Front Leaking"
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: While I work in the transportation industry, and I know the name of this trucking company, it still *almost* looks like "ROFL"

[masslive.com image 234x175]

/Which now stands for "Roof On Front Leaking"


Bridges see me ROEHLin' - They Hatin'
Now my undies they be dirty
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't spell slaughter without laughter.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doncha love the ones where the roof gets peeled off like a sardine can?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my headline was better.

/just sayin
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, it's this again.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They should put a big, inflatable, Komodun in front of all those bridges, or one with the fans that waves around.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hmm. Instead of making the ugly ol' railroad bridge all pretty-like with eye-catching, artsy-fartsy decorative panels, they put a black-on-yellow "11" 0' clearance" sign on the bridge, directly over the roadway, where it'll be a bit more noticeable and in context. Sure, there's a nice, big clearance warning diamond at curbside, but the visual and mental disconnect between it and the virtually-camouflaged hazard isn't helping. Neither is the reliance on GPS.
 
dbeshear
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dknsvsbl: They should put a big, inflatable, Komodun in front of all those bridges, or one with the fans that waves around.


Damn fools still won't see it, or won't realize it applies to them.

Professional drivers spring for the GPSs with BRIDGE HEIGHTS included for routing purposes. Idiots like this guy use their phones.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dashcam video from the car behind it:

Northampton, MA - Truck Eating Bridge Strikes Again (04/02/2020)
Youtube sgcUQiHOAYA
 
Massively Multiplayer Addict
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
10 foot 8 (+8)'s long lost sibling?
 
Snort
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Massively Multiplayer Addict: 10 foot 8 (+8)'s long lost sibling?


It's 11'8"+8

This is his shorter cousin.
 
Coloman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hang on , the 11'8" bridge just slices off trucks, but this 11'0" bridge didn't really do as much damage IMHO.

Looks more like an 11'8" but they just made it 0 to remind people to not go down it. (And was ignored)
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.