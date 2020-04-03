 Skip to content
(WXYZ Detroit)   Detroit bus driver who had expressed anger about coughing passengers potentially spreading coronavirus gets to say I told you so from the great bus depot in the sky   (wxyz.com) divider line
Wait, did he die of covid or just normal detroit?  Article didn't mention that.

Sad either way.  I would think public transportation would be shut down.  Yes i know people need it to get to a store but any small space with lots of people is a recipe for spreading.
 
If he had refused to take her, he'd have been in the news a different way. And possibly still alive.

Our medical professionals are heros. They are also trained and usually prepared for safety from infectious diseases. Our transportation workers are not. They generally get less pay. They don't get kudos at the coffee shop.
 
theresnothinglft: Wait, did he die of covid or just normal detroit?  Article didn't mention that.

Sad either way.  I would think public transportation would be shut down.  Yes i know people need it to get to a store but any small space with lots of people is a recipe for spreading.


For a large number in urban areas, they have no other way of getting to stores for supplies, or to work when their job is considered essential, or to a doctor for an appointment, etc.

For all the benefits reliance on mass transit has to offer, turns out it has one huge, glaring, lethal flaw.
 
theresnothinglft: Wait, did he die of covid or just normal detroit?  Article didn't mention that.

Sad either way.  I would think public transportation would be shut down.  Yes i know people need it to get to a store but any small space with lots of people is a recipe for spreading.



From a different source it said that he was Covid.    There is a video in the one...maybe it confirms it there.
 
theresnothinglft: Wait, did he die of covid or just normal detroit?  Article didn't mention that.

Sad either way.  I would think public transportation would be shut down.  Yes i know people need it to get to a store but any small space with lots of people is a recipe for spreading.


A decent chunk of the folks classified as essential workers right now rely on public transportation to get to their jobs. Some families need it for everything from taking care of loved ones to, like you said, getting their groceries. We can't cut people off from needed transport, man.
 
There are no words...
 
theresnothinglft: Wait, did he die of covid or just normal detroit?  Article didn't mention that.

Sad either way.  I would think public transportation would be shut down.  Yes i know people need it to get to a store but any small space with lots of people is a recipe for spreading.


Well, the respected medical journal and news source NY Post reports he died from Coronavirus.

https://nypost.com/2020/04/03/detroit​-​bus-driver-dies-from-covid-19-after-wa​rning-of-sick-riders/

Late last year bus drivers were complaining of threats and physical harm from "normal Detroit".  Tough job.
 
He shoulda told her to get off the bus... "One of these days, you're going to kill me!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ByOwlLight: theresnothinglft: Wait, did he die of covid or just normal detroit?  Article didn't mention that.

Sad either way.  I would think public transportation would be shut down.  Yes i know people need it to get to a store but any small space with lots of people is a recipe for spreading.

A decent chunk of the folks classified as essential workers right now rely on public transportation to get to their jobs. Some families need it for everything from taking care of loved ones to, like you said, getting their groceries. We can't cut people off from needed transport, man.


Yup.  Shell out $100-150 for a transport pass per month, or the monthly gas, insurance, parking fees, assuming you own the car outright.

A lot of people simply cannot afford one, let alone two vechicles in a city, especially if they have public transport as an alternative.
 
I would hope they've also roped off the front section of the bus, forcing passengers to distance themselves from drivers. Opening windows in the back also helps.

Where I am, buses are only using the front door when the wheelchair ramp is needed. There aren't enough passengers to need both doors or all the seats, anyway.
 
Hunt her down, and lock her up.

Ain't no excuse for that.
 
hershy799: He shoulda told her to get off the bus... "One of these days, you're going to kill me!"
[Fark user image 620x326]


I always liked Alice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hershy799: He shoulda told her to get off the bus... "One of these days, you're going to kill me!"
[Fark user image image 620x326]


Always felt that should of been the wife's line.
 
cowgirl toffee: [media1.tenor.com image 288x232]


That face breaks my heart.
 
theresnothinglft: Wait, did he die of covid or just normal detroit?  Article didn't mention that.

Sad either way.  I would think public transportation would be shut down.  Yes i know people need it to get to a store but any small space with lots of people is a recipe for spreading.


Here in Maryland they declared public transportation for emergencies only for medical professionals and high risk people. They aren't running as many busses and you have to enter the bus through the back door to limit driver exposure.
 
theresnothinglft: Wait, did he die of covid or just normal detroit?  Article didn't mention that.

thumbsnap.comView Full Size
 
Poor people gotta work if they can and get groceries, etc. The local bus agency has suspended fares and have people entering through the rear doors.

Few years ago, they were talking about putting shields up for the operators' safety from irate passengers. Union shot that down on the premise that if there was an accident and the bus caught fire, the driver wouldn't be able to escape.

They might want to re-visit that idea, not only because of the current virus, but because drivers being assaulted has been on the upswing nationally. That poor operator in Tampa who was slaughtered by a passenger comes to mind. :-(
 
