 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Federal inspectors revisit Kirkland Life Care Center and find that while "immediate jeopardy" problems were fixed, "substantial noncompliance" still remains. At least they still have 5 stars on Yelp   (cnn.com) divider line
4
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

69 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Apr 2020 at 9:35 AM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.yelp.com/search?find_desc​=​kirkland+life+care+center&find_loc=Kir​kland%2C+WA&ns=1
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Based on a comment in another thread, there's nothing these places can do without twice the floor space, twice the staff, and a shoot-on-sight policy for visitors with sniffles. Are the kids, or the feds, willing to pay 50% more to store grandma?
 
DocUi
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Who knew Costco ran Long-Term Care centres?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ZAZ: Based on a comment in another thread, there's nothing these places can do without twice the floor space, twice the staff, and a shoot-on-sight policy for visitors with sniffles. Are the kids, or the feds, willing to pay 50% more to store grandma?


These places are all privately run, and many are horrid profit mills.  There's no extra space to be had in any of the ones I've visited.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.