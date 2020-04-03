 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Paddleboarder arrested at Malibu Pier for flouting state stay at home order, with video goodness of boat chase and arrest   (ktla.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Police, Los Angeles County, California, Los Angeles, United States, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials, lifeguards' orders, Kim Prather, Sheriff  
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Our stay at home order *thankfully* allows us to go to parks, walks, fishing, etc. as long as we follow the social distancing rules.  Local officers are patrolling the parks and such to make sure no one has cookouts or anything and so far there's been no trouble....at least in my area.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The video was amusing, but now all I want is to sit down at the cafe on that pier again. That place was f*cking delicious.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Who was the paddleboarder hurting?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: Who was the paddleboarder hurting?


Can we say he was six feet away from any fish at all times?
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The dumbass should be at home, but the arrest was for daring to defy those cops. This we will not have.
 
ng2810
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

flucto: The dumbass should be at home, but the arrest was for daring to defy those cops. This we will not have.


The fact that he was white and still arrested means that this shiat is real.
 
jso2897
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Woah, Dude!
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I thought we were allowed to go outside to exercise. Dnrtfa
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: Who was the paddleboarder hurting?


It's an American tradition to blindly lash out after a disaster. Logic is for the weak. Someone must pay.
 
justanuddajoe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And he was doing so good at the Social distancing. Until they showed up.
Intent and letter of the law getting kind of silly now.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

UberDave: Our stay at home order *thankfully* allows us to go to parks, walks, fishing, etc. as long as we follow the social distancing rules.  Local officers are patrolling the parks and such to make sure no one has cookouts or anything and so far there's been no trouble....at least in my area.


I have looked at a few, including the California order, and they all allow outdoor recreation. Though maybe the state closed the beaches.
 
Howling Fantods
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So, because he was outside far away from other people, they sent some people to go directly touch him and bring him to a confined space with other people, then release him?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wow, California's stay at home order is crazy restrictive.  NH's allows for exercise at least.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I suppose the beaches are closed and that is the reason? If one person goes to the beach others will follow, and not follow social distancing as this guy was.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Wow, California's stay at home order is crazy restrictive.  NH's allows for exercise at least.


CA.gov

Can I still exercise? Take my kids to the park for fresh air? Take a walk around the block?
Yes. So long as you are maintaining a safe social distance of six feet from people who aren't part of your household, it is ok to go outside for exercise, a walk or fresh air. Gyms are closed.

Can I walk my dog? Take my pet to the vet?
You can walk your dog. You can go to the vet or pet hospital if your pet is sick. Remember to distance yourself at least six feet from other pets and owners.

Can people still go hiking or visit State Parks?
Californians can walk, run, hike and bike in their local neighborhoods as long as they continue to practice social distancing of 6 feet. This means avoiding crowded trails & parking lots. To help reduce crowds, State Parks is modifying operations at some parks, including closing vehicular access and parking lots to reduce density of visitors. A list of closures can be found at www.parks.ca.gov/flattenthecurve. Everyone has the responsibility to "Flatten the COVID-19 Curve at Parks" by maintaining a social distance of 6 feet or more when recreating in the outdoors, and staying home if they are sick. If visitors cannot maintain social distancing, they need to leave the park.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 2 minute ago  
I don't shower very often so people have been keeping a safe distance from me for years.
 
Rustico
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That beach is closed.  He probably launched from the closed beach. He also didn't leave when first asked. Ths the arrest.

There are places in the LA area that are not closed where you can launch.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 minute ago  

UberDave: Our stay at home order *thankfully* allows us to go to parks, walks, fishing, etc. as long as we follow the social distancing rules.  Local officers are patrolling the parks and such to make sure no one has cookouts or anything and so far there's been no trouble....at least in my area.


Same here in Maryland. But California has a lot of awesome beaches, and I'm guessing they want the beaches in particular closed so they don't get hordes of dumb people partying on them like in Florida.

Other than that, yeah, someone paddleboarding by themselves is socially distancing themselves just fine.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

powhound: I suppose the beaches are closed and that is the reason? If one person goes to the beach others will follow, and not follow social distancing as this guy was.


The first weekend of the Safer-at-Home restrictions, one could go to the parks, beaches, etc. to exercise. Problem was that with nothing else to do, EVERYONE went to the parks and beaches to spend their weekend. Forget about social distancing, the beaches and parks were as crowded as a summer day. So obviously they had to close the beaches and the parks.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
WTF? I think law enforcement needs some clarifications on allowed activities.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
These numbers are out of Israel, but may be relevant to the thread.


People in their 20s had the most infections, accounting for 23% of the total cases.

https://www.timesofisrael.com/israeli​-​coronavirus-fatalities-mostly-elderly-​men-average-age-79-8/
 
