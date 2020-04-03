 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   China bans eating pussy   (bbc.com) divider line
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
One city has, the rest of the country is still going down on it.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world needs to demand that China clean up its act.
There needs to be independent, ongoing verification of their promises.
https://www.businessinsider.com/china​-​ban-illegal-animal-trade-tighten-super​vision-on-wet-markets-2020-2

https://www.sierraclub.org/sierra/chi​n​a-could-end-global-trade-wildlife
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nice.

That's not where the virus jumped from.
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is eating ass still ok
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.dead-frog.comView Full Size

That cat was a best fark I've ever had
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This. I am not insensitive to the cultural issues - but sometimes cultures have to change.
The Chinese are threatening numerous species, including our own.
They have a powerful and unfettered government, and it's time for them to use it for something good.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElwoodCuse: is eating ass still ok


It's between two buns, so call it a burger.

/Hope it's not a Sloppy Joe. . .
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElwoodCuse: is eating ass still ok


A bit tough, but why not...
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ängie - Smoke Weed Eat Pussy
Youtube di3vhELi6P0
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"THIS IS AN OUTRAGE!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: The world needs to demand that China clean up its act.
There needs to be independent, ongoing verification of their promises.
https://www.businessinsider.com/china-​ban-illegal-animal-trade-tighten-super​vision-on-wet-markets-2020-2

https://www.sierraclub.org/sierra/chin​a-could-end-global-trade-wildlife


Confirming it would be almost impossible though. China's information control makes the Patriot Act look like the First Amendment.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline of the year contender.
/👅
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: The world needs to demand that China clean up its act.
There needs to be independent, ongoing verification of their promises.
https://www.businessinsider.com/china-​ban-illegal-animal-trade-tighten-super​vision-on-wet-markets-2020-2

https://www.sierraclub.org/sierra/chin​a-could-end-global-trade-wildlife


Eh China gov can do whatever they want banning things... thing is, it wont matter as long as they dont shut down the chinese ebay, Taobao where you can literally buy anything. Diplomas, driving licenses, birth certificates, rare animal parts...

You think craiglist was bad? Chinese ebay is 100 times worse.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You men eat your dinner, eat your pork and beans. I eat more foodstuff banned by the Chinese government than any man ever seen, yeah yeah...

/Loses something in the cleaned up version, I know
 
way south
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They still haven't banned blood-markets, so this is just a localized act made for appearances.

They need to do a lot more to make things right than announcing superficial stuff.  We should be talking in terms of fiscal reparations, releasing political prisoners, and surrendering contested territory. Things that will hurt the communist government enough to remind them of their mistakes, and not just good will actions they can still turn a profit from.

A total transformation in their health and safety laws would also be a good start, but that is beneficial to the government and should have been done anyway out of common sense.

/the Chinese controlled WHO needs to recognize Taiwan for their role in fighting covid-19, immediately.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/di3vhELi​6P0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Bats and pangolins are still on the menu though, right?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

way south: They still haven't banned blood-markets, so this is just a localized act made for appearances.

They need to do a lot more to make things right than announcing superficial stuff.  We should be talking in terms of fiscal reparations, releasing political prisoners, and surrendering contested territory. Things that will hurt the communist government enough to remind them of their mistakes, and not just good will actions they can still turn a profit from.

A total transformation in their health and safety laws would also be a good start, but that is beneficial to the government and should have been done anyway out of common sense.

/the Chinese controlled WHO needs to recognize Taiwan for their role in fighting covid-19, immediately.


Might be awkward.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I took my pussy to china on holiday last year and no one tried to eat it.
This year we're going to Vietnam instead!
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Bats and pangolins are still on the menu though, right?


According to TFA:
It comes after the coronavirus outbreak was linked to wildlife meat, prompting Chinese authorities to ban the trade and consumption of wild animals.

So theoretically no. It depends on how intently they mean to enforce that ban. Is it for real, or realpolitik propaganda?
 
mikey15
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ingo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They've banned dog and cat meat sales several times.  After a few months everyone forgets and it creeps back until it looks like it never happened.   They've similarly clamped down on conditions at wet markets in the past.

Any big initiative like this is just for show.  After the fuss dies down it's business as usual.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is beaver still ok?
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Betting I can't get away with posting any of the 2 Live Crew videos that I'm reminded of
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Noooooowa! It's not gonna taste the same.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If you ban eating kitties how will supervillains know if you are really evil or if you are really a hero disguised as a villain?
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Is beaver still ok?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


"You Betccha!"
 
Shazam999
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Is beaver still ok?


As long as it's shaved.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
when China is occupied during wartime changes will finally come about just as it did for Japan so many years ago. Eisenhower enforced food handling procedures because cooks didn't know how to handle several dishes properly and people died as a result. when China is forced to realize it's 2020 perhaps then MacDonald's and Burger King can replace filthy caged wild animal wet markets where sanitation is an afterthought.
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I like how people are outraged at the Chinese eating dogs and cats while many Americans still chow down on turtles, lobsters, squirrels, rabbits, horses, bears, alligator, snake, and frogs.

I mean, really, animals are food. We've just decided - weirdly - where that arbitrary line exists. Some people would be farking disgusted at Rocky Mountain oysters, but yet, here we are ...
 
jjorsett
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm surprised China even still has wild animals, given their widespread poverty and willingness to eat pretty much anything. I've wandered through Chinese markets and been unable to identify even the kingdom some of the offerings belong to.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Bats and pangolins are still on the menu though, right?


Bats carry a lot of diseases that can pass to humans, more than any other known group of animals.

Pangolins seem to be off the hook, because the virus they carry is genetically too different from the Novel coronavirus and thus is not the direct source. There must be another animal population acting as a reservoir of viruses.

Cats have been found to carry the virus in two cases (at least) in Hong Kong so you may have to quarantine your outdoor cats. I hope there is not a run on cat food as a result. Old people need that cat food.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Chinese Food / Cat's In The Kettle
Youtube NmXxrMC5Pv4
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Shazam999: i ignore u: Is beaver still ok?

As long as it's shaved.


If it's not shaved, stuff it anyway.
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: I like how people are outraged at the Chinese eating dogs and cats while many Americans still chow down on turtles, lobsters, squirrels, rabbits, horses, bears, alligator, snake, and frogs.

I mean, really, animals are food. We've just decided - weirdly - where that arbitrary line exists. Some people would be farking disgusted at Rocky Mountain oysters, but yet, here we are ...


We don't have open air wet markets selling what amounts to fresh roadkill. In addition to federal, state, and local food inspectors and regulations, we have multiple professional industrial organizations that insist on a much higher level of standard than Chinese markets.

And the percentage of people in the U.S. eating horse and bear is orders of magnitude lower than those in China eating dogs and cats.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I'm surprised China even still has wild animals, given their widespread poverty and willingness to eat pretty much anything. I've wandered through Chinese markets and been unable to identify even the kingdom some of the offerings belong to.


China has over 150 ethnicities and languages. You can be sure that everything edible has been tried at some time in the last few thousands years of Chinese culture, especially during periods of turmoil like the Period of the Five Kingdoms. I always say that if anything is remotely edible, Chinese peasants will find a way.

The Chinese Government has little to do with this, seeing as the peasants were there first. And in rural areas and ethnic areas, the Chinese Government is distrusted and far away. Lao Tzu says "The Emperor is at his greatest when the people do not know he exists."

I wish Americans were so lucky. Not knowing Trump exists must be bliss.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I'm surprised China even still has wild animals, given their widespread poverty and willingness to eat pretty much anything. I've wandered through Chinese markets and been unable to identify even the kingdom some of the offerings belong to.


If it has four legs and isn't a chair, two legs and isn't a person, wings but isn't an airplane, or swims and isn't a submarine, the Chinese will eat it.

There are exceptions to the above if they think eating something will give them a boner, then all bets are off.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I'm surprised China even still has wild animals, given their widespread poverty and willingness to eat pretty much anything. I've wandered through Chinese markets and been unable to identify even the kingdom some of the offerings belong to.


In the interest of fairness, you have parts on your own body you can't identify
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I'm surprised China even still has wild animals, given their widespread poverty and willingness to eat pretty much anything. I've wandered through Chinese markets and been unable to identify even the kingdom some of the offerings belong to.


China is about the size of the USA. I'm surprised that wild animals even exist in the USA given the policies of the US Government(s), Federal, State, County and Municipal. No, wait. I am unsurprised. Until recently, even Republicans had some sense of responsability. It was Richard M. Nixon who founded the EPA. He hoped to curry favour with the "Hippies" by doing this, and it has, in fact, been one of his greatest and best decisions and legacies until Trump trashed it in accordance with religious doctrine of the most regressive factions of the GOOP party and religion.

Most of the properly Chinese population hugs one coast, just as in the USA, where more than half the population lives within boundaries that date from the Louisiana Purchase or the original (Eastern) USA. A little geography is a dangerous thing, so American education does it's best to squash it.

But I am sure Americans know who wrote the Book of Love. Well, not really, but they can hum a few bars and fake it.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Eating starfish is still ok
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: FarkBucket18: I like how people are outraged at the Chinese eating dogs and cats while many Americans still chow down on turtles, lobsters, squirrels, rabbits, horses, bears, alligator, snake, and frogs.

I mean, really, animals are food. We've just decided - weirdly - where that arbitrary line exists. Some people would be farking disgusted at Rocky Mountain oysters, but yet, here we are ...

We don't have open air wet markets selling what amounts to fresh roadkill. In addition to federal, state, and local food inspectors and regulations, we have multiple professional industrial organizations that insist on a much higher level of standard than Chinese markets.

And the percentage of people in the U.S. eating horse and bear is orders of magnitude lower than those in China eating dogs and cats.


You mean like when the sheriff called the foodbank to take the deer I hit last year when I rejected taking possession? Or when JFK started gassing Canadian geese en masse and donated the dead carcasses to the local food shelters? Or when many people slaughter their own pigs for pigroasts and then collect the blood for blood sausage? 

Sure, if your experience with food is running down to the local store and buying prepackaged cuts of meat, I could see your point, but that ignores how much of rural America actually eats their food. 

PS. I've slaughtered a pig and exsanguinated it into a bucket. Let's not pretend there's even some semblance of sanitation doing that in a barn. In fact, most animal slaughter outside of a factory farm doesn't even get a visit from the county health inspector in much of the US.
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why is everyone so bad at OR this week; they couldn't hold this announcement for Caturday?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Homer Simpson:  Mmmmm ... carne de burro.

I bet you could use that trillion dollar bill right about now in almost any hands other than Trump's or Trumpers'.,
 
Greymalkin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The headline buries the real story in the article.

As mentioned this isn't the first time this sort of ban has been enacted in China or one of their cities and as every other time if it lasts a year I'd check the sky was still blue because:

"However, at the same time as this ruling, China approved the use of bear bile to treat coronavirus patients.
Bear bile - a digestive fluid drained from living captive bears - has long been used in traditional Chinese medicine."
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: I like how people are outraged at the Chinese eating dogs and cats while many Americans still chow down on turtles, lobsters, squirrels, rabbits, horses, bears, alligator, snake, and frogs.


If you think that's bad, just take a look at what some eat in Tasmania!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: Boojum2k: FarkBucket18: I like how people are outraged at the Chinese eating dogs and cats while many Americans still chow down on turtles, lobsters, squirrels, rabbits, horses, bears, alligator, snake, and frogs.

I mean, really, animals are food. We've just decided - weirdly - where that arbitrary line exists. Some people would be farking disgusted at Rocky Mountain oysters, but yet, here we are ...

We don't have open air wet markets selling what amounts to fresh roadkill. In addition to federal, state, and local food inspectors and regulations, we have multiple professional industrial organizations that insist on a much higher level of standard than Chinese markets.

And the percentage of people in the U.S. eating horse and bear is orders of magnitude lower than those in China eating dogs and cats.

You mean like when the sheriff called the foodbank to take the deer I hit last year when I rejected taking possession? Or when JFK started gassing Canadian geese en masse and donated the dead carcasses to the local food shelters? Or when many people slaughter their own pigs for pigroasts and then collect the blood for blood sausage? 

Sure, if your experience with food is running down to the local store and buying prepackaged cuts of meat, I could see your point, but that ignores how much of rural America actually eats their food. 

PS. I've slaughtered a pig and exsanguinated it into a bucket. Let's not pretend there's even some semblance of sanitation doing that in a barn. In fact, most animal slaughter outside of a factory farm doesn't even get a visit from the county health inspector in much of the US.


You went and sold it in a market, right? That's the comparison here, that there is a widespread market in China.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Time to switch to fruit
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Bats and lizards still OK.
 
