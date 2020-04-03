 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed News)   Maan who owns severaal clinics in Mongoliaan caapitaal Ulaanbaataar tries to buy his country vaast quaantity of coronaavirus maasks. Turns out it waas aall aa complete scaam   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
HU would have thunk it?
 
veale728
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Scammers of this type should be beaten severely in normal times. During a pandemic, these kinds of scammers should be taken out back and shot.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Awkward?  Try tragic.

The people who are running these scams don't deserve to be part of society,
 
Shazam999
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well if you aask for maasks, you're not getting masks.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maybe Ulaanbaataar could get together with Kyrgyzstan and work out some sort of a deal on vowels.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ulaaaaaaaaaaaaaanbaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa​taaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaar.

/kinda rolls off the tongue
 
aoktrouble
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
OK here is the requisite HU Mongolian Metal band post

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jM8dC​G​Im6yc

You're welcome
 
cwheelie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All saales finaal
 
