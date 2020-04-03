 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Business Insider)   Landlord accidentally creates mailing list for rent strike among 300 tenants. This is why you use Bcc, people. Well, that and avoiding Reply-All shiatstorms   (businessinsider.com) divider line
27
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

739 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Apr 2020 at 9:20 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dead Kennedys - Let's Lynch The Landlord
Youtube aCiYmCVikjo
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Torres, who has been doing his software engineering job from home during the COVID-19 crisis, says that while he is still able to pay his rent right now, he says he does not believe landlords should be collecting rent when so many have been forced out of work. He plans to strike with his fellow Saturn Management tenants in solidarity.

I'm all for those affected organizing and striking but this guy just doesn't want to pay rent.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Torres, who has been doing his software engineering job from home during the COVID-19 crisis, says that while he is still able to pay his rent right now, he says he does not believe landlords should be collecting rent when so many have been forced out of work. He plans to strike with his fellow Saturn Management tenants in solidarity.

I'm all for those affected organizing and striking but this guy just doesn't want to pay rent.


The rent is too damn high anyway.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: holdmybones: Torres, who has been doing his software engineering job from home during the COVID-19 crisis, says that while he is still able to pay his rent right now, he says he does not believe landlords should be collecting rent when so many have been forced out of work. He plans to strike with his fellow Saturn Management tenants in solidarity.

I'm all for those affected organizing and striking but this guy just doesn't want to pay rent.

The rent is too damn high anyway.


I thought on my post during the outage and decided I'm wrong. He may have started the idea and I question his motives, but a strike doesn't work if everyone doesn't take part. So, maybe he should pay into escrow or something because he has the ability, but if it helps the others who need it, go for it.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

holdmybones: AdmirableSnackbar: holdmybones: Torres, who has been doing his software engineering job from home during the COVID-19 crisis, says that while he is still able to pay his rent right now, he says he does not believe landlords should be collecting rent when so many have been forced out of work. He plans to strike with his fellow Saturn Management tenants in solidarity.

I'm all for those affected organizing and striking but this guy just doesn't want to pay rent.

The rent is too damn high anyway.

I thought on my post during the outage and decided I'm wrong. He may have started the idea and I question his motives, but a strike doesn't work if everyone doesn't take part. So, maybe he should pay into escrow or something because he has the ability, but if it helps the others who need it, go for it.


Exactly. The way through this cannot be means-tested. We're all in this together, we need to stand with each other.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
$2500/mo for 600sqrft is unsustainable even with unemployment + 600 that the landlords in the comments of the original (curbed) article are braying about. (And they're calling these people low income!)

Hell. I don't even know how those people were able to afford rent BEFORE being laid off.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Rent's too high, time for land reform.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Torres, who has been doing his software engineering job from home during the COVID-19 crisis, says that while he is still able to pay his rent right now, he says he does not believe landlords should be collecting rent when so many have been forced out of work. He plans to strike with his fellow Saturn Management tenants in solidarity.

I'm all for those affected organizing and striking but this guy just doesn't want to pay rent.


Wouldn't everyone have to not pay rent collectively for it to be a strike?
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
this guy just doesn't want to pay rent

Good
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Exactly. The way through this cannot be means-tested. We're all in this together, we need to stand with each other.


Exactly!  Business owners need to stand with their employees and refuse to pay money that they owe to people who have provided goods or services to them.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
so how is the landlord supposed to pay the bank mortgage? how long before Screw You Savings & Loan come seize the properties and they're all homeless?
 
millsapian87
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Inadvertently worked out well in this case, but ordinarily this is a huge privacy violation on the part of the landlord, and may even be actionable on its own.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: AdmirableSnackbar: Exactly. The way through this cannot be means-tested. We're all in this together, we need to stand with each other.

Exactly!  Business owners need to stand with their employees and refuse to pay money that they owe to people who have provided goods or services to them.


That's how Trump and other wealthy people do business, if it's good enough for them it's good enough for us.
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: so how is the landlord supposed to pay the bank mortgage? how long before Screw You Savings & Loan come seize the properties and they're all homeless?


landlords shouldn't exist
 
millsapian87
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: so how is the landlord supposed to pay the bank mortgage? how long before Screw You Savings & Loan come seize the properties and they're all homeless?


That's the point of the $2T stimulus
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What are the rent seekers going to do when unemployed people can't afford their exorbitant rent?
Evict them all and take satisfaction in wandering around their empty properties?
Sheriffs won't be evicting anybody - they have neither the time not the inclination, and may soon be under legal prohibition from doing so.
They might just have to (gasp, choke, gag) cut rents.
It has happened before.
 
jfclark27
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: sinko swimo: so how is the landlord supposed to pay the bank mortgage? how long before Screw You Savings & Loan come seize the properties and they're all homeless?

landlords shouldn't exist


What? It's right there in the name.

Lord

/Pleebs
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

millsapian87: sinko swimo: so how is the landlord supposed to pay the bank mortgage? how long before Screw You Savings & Loan come seize the properties and they're all homeless?

That's the point of the $2T stimulus


Which put a hold on mortgage payments. Renters shouldn't have to pay rent to landlords who don't have to pay mortgages.
 
CokeBear
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: so how is the landlord supposed to pay the bank mortgage? how long before Screw You Savings & Loan come seize the properties and they're all homeless?


Any new owner, even a bank, would have a strong interest in maintaining the existing revenue stream. Also, in most places it would be illegal to evict following a change of ownership (not sure about the rules in your capitalist hellhole, though. Good luck America)
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nailah, a tenant who asked to be identified by her first name, told Insider a strike was "likely."
"As a full-time photographer and event curator...

Yeah, okay. Your identity is totally safe.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: The way through this cannot be means-tested. We're all in this together, we need to stand with each other.


Nothing's changed from the normal.  Except everyone's having a crisis at the same time.  The lack of foresight in better times is why this hurts now.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: AdmirableSnackbar: Exactly. The way through this cannot be means-tested. We're all in this together, we need to stand with each other.

Exactly!  Business owners need to stand with their employees and refuse to pay money that they owe to people who have provided goods or services to them.


George Washington never paid his army. Why do hate the American way?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: so how is the landlord supposed to pay the bank mortgage? how long before Screw You Savings & Loan come seize the properties and they're all homeless?


Bank mortgages are currently being deferred until September. The renters are right to strike.

/landlord
 
Marine1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jso2897: What are the rent seekers going to do when unemployed people can't afford their exorbitant rent?
Evict them all and take satisfaction in wandering around their empty properties?
Sheriffs won't be evicting anybody - they have neither the time not the inclination, and may soon be under legal prohibition from doing so.
They might just have to (gasp, choke, gag) cut rents.
It has happened before.


Might just be better to suspend rents.

You can't have thousands of people out on the streets in major American cities feeling like they've got nothing left to lose. That's how you get revolts. Especially with all of the firearms we have in circulation.
 
Telos
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sinko swimo: so how is the landlord supposed to pay the bank mortgage? how long before Screw You Savings & Loan come seize the properties and they're all homeless?


The stimulus package requires lenders to give you a forbearance on your mortgage. There are also programs through the SBA that will give the landlords a grant, and potentially a loan.

Granted, there are other expenses (property taxes, insurance, repairs, etc) but any non-scumbag landlord should be working with their affected tenants and taking advantage of these programs.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.