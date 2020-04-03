 Skip to content
(Hindustan Times)   In a world class act of dumbassery, an Indian couple name their newborn twins Corona and Covid. Good luck making friends at school, kids   (hindustantimes.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I'm sure they'll have an infectious friendliness that gets everybody in the end.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had twins, I'd name them Prune Juice and Nitrous Oxide, just for shiats and giggles.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Still better names than "Braeden" and "Kaytlynn".
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Their best friends will be Adolf and Mussolini
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
India, with its numbers, seems to be the embodiment of "If it can happen, it will eventually happen here."
 
Abox
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: Still better names than "Braeden" and "Kaytlynn".


And they'll probably have fever viruses in their bodies than the average "Braeden" and "Kaytlynn" would have.
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Seen last while playing Reach:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
However they'll introduce themselves on the phone as Jim and Cheryl from Seattle.
 
FarkQued [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: Still better names than "Braeden" and "Kaytlynn".


And better than: Harthick (pronounced Hardick), Anil (shiatty name), Asmee (tmi), Ishank ( made from iPhone parts?), Parv (not alone with a child), Racheet (son of Sockeet), Rishiat (needs more tp)...
 
stuffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hopefully by the time their ready, he world will have gotten a hold of this.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's too bad for this thread they weren't an Indiana couple.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dot or feather
 
