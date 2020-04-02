 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Remember when the president said the new rapid covid-19 test were, "a game changer"? You're not going to believe this, but Abbott Laboratories only have 5,500 tests ready, for the whole country   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    Health care, coronavirus test, Abbott Laboratories, Medicine  
posted to Main » on 03 Apr 2020 at 7:29 AM



cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
He didn't say what the game is.

Russian roulette is a game too.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
He's a farking grifter, how can we be shocked that he's fabricating numbers to look good. If Abbott can literally make 20,000 devices in a month, he'll claim its 200,000 and they'll be here Tuesday.

And by the weekend, every Trumper will be repeating it.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
WHO's on first?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't like defending Trump, but this does seem like an important development, that fits the subjective description of "game changer". (Recap: 13 minutes a test, highly accurate, with a small machine you can put in small doctors offices, at police stations, etc. for low-volume but fast, regular testing). It'll just take a while to ramp up production, and it's not going to replace current higher volume, slower tests anytime soon.

If the quantities shipped are smaller than expected, that sounds due to a mistaken estimate by Abbott ("plans to supply 50,000 tests a day starting April 1" according to Bloomberg March 27), a misunderstanding by media over which of their tests they were talking about, or a mistake/misunderstanding about something else.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I thought they meant 5500 testing systems, but it's actually just the materials for 5500 tests using those systems..  Holy shiat!  That's essentially nothing considering that they claim to be doing 100,000 tests per day with current methods.  I think the doctor I saw talking about it earlier is right, that these are great systems for doctor's offices and clinical settings where mass testing isn't required.  With so few units in the field and this limit on testing supplies, it's less efficient than current methods already being used for mass testing.  So much for another great Trump-touted solution.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So wait, you're telling me that when Abbott Labs announced they'd be running 50,000 tests a day on APRIL FIRST, you believed them?

OK then.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: So wait, you're telling me that when Abbott Labs announced they'd be running 50,000 tests a day on APRIL FIRST, you believed them?

OK then.


I heard there's no way to ramp up production, either.  That is the total number of test materials that will ever be made.  So mostly I think that was just for the President, and maybe his kids.

/doesnt the article itself say something like 'we have no idea how many are in transit or have already arrived, we just have this email." ?
 
TAOCHOW [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At this point I can't imagine Trump saying anything go boo boo go chi du day set set set set set go coo boo
 
TAOCHOW [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Umm new keyboard shortcuts and 4 roses straight bourbon, I quit now
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Given that the document on shipments to state/territorial public health agencies didn't say it was all the shipments, it's possible there were other shipments that were prioritized elsewhere by the federal government. Most states can already process a high volume of tests within a day. These machines are for low volume (about 15 minutes a test, so 96 a day per machine if you're running tests back to back 24 hours a day). That could be ideal for locations where speed is especially critical, or where the time to get a test to a US lab would be especially long. A case could be made for prioritizing early shipments for military bases (especially outside the US), navy ships, embassies, and federal agencies considered especially critical in addressing the crisis (e.g. the White House, CDC offices, etc.)
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
13 minutes. How quaint.
deanhallpass.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
williesleg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Haven't been to Fark in a few months, just looked today and a few days ago.
Now I remember why I don't visit here anymore. And by the looks of things I'm the majority. We all left.

Crap like this is just fake news. It's not fun anymore. Get with the program, protect yourselves, your country, and help where you can.

It's obvious they just started making these machines, and they are indeed a game changer.
 
wood0366
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

vrax: I thought they meant 5500 testing systems, but it's actually just the materials for 5500 tests using those systems..  Holy shiat!  That's essentially nothing considering that they claim to be doing 100,000 tests per day with current methods.  I think the doctor I saw talking about it earlier is right, that these are great systems for doctor's offices and clinical settings where mass testing isn't required.  With so few units in the field and this limit on testing supplies, it's less efficient than current methods already being used for mass testing.  So much for another great Trump-touted solution.


So essentially they're saying there'll be /consumable testing packages/ ready for 50K tests, not 50K testing machines? Each test is single use as well?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

williesleg: Now I remember why I don't visit here anymore


But we missed you so much!
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TAOCHOW: At this point I can't imagine Trump saying anything go boo boo go chi du day set set set set set go coo boo


Is this a cry for help?
 
way south
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

vrax: I thought they meant 5500 testing systems, but it's actually just the materials for 5500 tests using those systems..  Holy shiat!  That's essentially nothing considering that they claim to be doing 100,000 tests per day with current methods.  I think the doctor I saw talking about it earlier is right, that these are great systems for doctor's offices and clinical settings where mass testing isn't required.  With so few units in the field and this limit on testing supplies, it's less efficient than current methods already being used for mass testing.  So much for another great Trump-touted solution.


If I recall the press conference, one of the first sites targeted for deployment are Indian reservations.
On site fifteen minute testing is a massive game changer over off site week-later testing. Especially for remote locations where it can take days just to ship the samples out.

/expect a scuffle over who gets access to the technology first.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TAOCHOW: Umm new keyboard shortcuts and 4 roses straight bourbon, I quit now


Nah, I can see him saying that after a few glasses of covfefe.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

williesleg: Haven't been to Fark in a few months, just looked today and a few days ago.
Now I remember why I don't visit here anymore. And by the looks of things I'm the majority. We all left.

Crap like this is just fake news. It's not fun anymore. Get with the program, protect yourselves, your country, and help where you can.

It's obvious they just started making these machines, and they are indeed a game changer.


Pray for Fark!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
exPFCWintergreen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Every interaction I've had with Abbott labs telegraphed the fact that, like many conglomerates in the medical device and pharmaceutical industry, scientifically-illiterate scumbag investment banking types were the ones calling the shots despite the host of talented scientists and engineers employed by the company. Willingly playing into a grasping-at-straws president by over-promising on a device they lack the bandwidth to produce and distribute in an effective way is exactly in their wheelhouse.
 
hestheone
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Orange Man Bad, obviously.  Abbott labs could easily crap these things out like chiclets but they are holding back because Orange Man told them to because reasons.  And Abbott is going along with it because money is bad even at 'cost'.

Yeah...that's it.

Time to impeach the rascal again.  For reasons.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
oldtimeradiolover.comView Full Size


Pssst Lou, I only have 5000 tests for the entire country!

ABBOTT!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hestheone: Orange Man Bad, obviously.  Abbott labs could easily crap these things out like chiclets but they are holding back because Orange Man told them to because reasons.  And Abbott is going along with it because money is bad even at 'cost'.

Yeah...that's it.

Time to impeach the rascal again.  For reasons.


OK, Troll
 
The Envoy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hestheone: Abbott labs could easily crap these things out like chiclets but they are holding back because Orange Man told them to because reasons.  And Abbott is going along with it because money is bad even at 'cost'.

Yeah...that's it.


Who's saying that?  Please use direct quotes.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'll give Trump this: he knows the value of a good dog-and-pony show.  Early in his campaign, he was able to scrounge some old Trump water bottles, some swill from Eric, and some wetpack steaks from Mar-A-Lago's meat locker, and claim that these were all real successful Trump products.  Rubes love a good show.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: He didn't say what the game is.

Russian roulette is a game too.


So is Sorry!
 
Malenfant
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hestheone: Orange Man Bad, obviously.  Abbott labs could easily crap these things out like chiclets but they are holding back because Orange Man told them to because reasons.  And Abbott is going along with it because money is bad even at 'cost'.

Yeah...that's it.

Time to impeach the rascal again.  For reasons.


You seem unwell.  Too much far-right propaganda makes a brain into pudding.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Germany and South Korea both got way ahead of the virus through vigorous testing and tracking.

Dolt45 somehow can't get enough tests for the current hotspots.  He is an absolute failure from top to bottom.
 
