(Talking Points Memo)   Remember Robert Hyde, the Trump booster who said he had people surveilling the US Ambassador to Ukraine? He say he has 10 million surgical masks and is selling them. Fark needs a Grift tag   (talkingpointsmemo.com) divider line
12
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Robert Hyde

cock holster

on crack

These details from the article actually seem consistent with reality.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Waterboard the asshole until he coughs um up.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Thrakkorzog: Waterboard the asshole until he coughs um up.


According to the end of the article, he doesn't actually have anything other than fast talk.  Pay him and hope you receive something useful seems to have worked for him in the past, so he's trying it again.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Would be profiteer.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cherryl taggart: Thrakkorzog: Waterboard the asshole until he coughs um up.

According to the end of the article, he doesn't actually have anything other than fast talk.  Pay him and hope you receive something useful seems to have worked for him in the past, so he's trying it again.


fark it. Waterboard him anyway.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
surgical masks aren't worth shiat. You need respirators.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hyde said he doesn't actually have any masks

Now that's what I call hard hitting journalism.  "Were you lying?", I asked.   "Yes", he replied.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We clearly need an executive order to confiscate supplies and take over distribution centers.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Thrakkorzog: Waterboard the asshole until he coughs um up.


It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia - Frank Waterboarding Sweet Dee Part 1/2
Youtube q_D0mqlxmzU
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hyde does not have ten or twenty million masks and likely has no masks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In a just timeline there would not be a single rafter holding up a single gas station roof that was not also holding up one of these bastards by their feet.

Instead I'm sure the GOP will blame brown people for it.
 
squidloe
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I fully expect Trump to now bestow the Presidential Medal of Freedom on this asswipe.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.