(Vice)   Oh look here are leaked notes from a meeting of Amazon brass including Jeff Bezos where they discussed a plan to smear the now-fired leader of the safety walk out ...BEFORE it even happened   (vice.com) divider line
31
•       •       •

REDARMYVODKA
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Are fark's servers infected with Corona virus too?

Welcome back.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm gonna guess that they were parroted by that Pajamas Media hitpiece that was greened yesterday?
 
eiger
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've seen the guy in interviews. He's perfectly articulate. It's hard not to conclude the managers are being classist and/or racist.

I'm done with Amazon. F*** them.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Are fark's servers infected with Corona virus too?

Welcome back.


hullo all...

So, Mr Bezos may not always be on the up-and-up?

How many shocked faces can I have?...
 
orbister
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This appears to be the intended link:

https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/5d​m​8bx/leaked-amazon-memo-details-plan-to​-smear-fired-warehouse-organizer-hes-n​ot-smart-or-articulate
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Link doesn't contain any info about notes or meeting...
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

eiger: I've seen the guy in interviews. He's perfectly articulate. It's hard not to conclude the managers are being classist and/or racist.

I'm done with Amazon. F*** them.


Good luck using the Internet.

I dont like them either, but the Internet runs in google and amazon. You can no longer avoid them. Fark runs on AWS (I learned on the outage page this morning).
 
eiger
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Link doesn't contain any info about notes or meeting...


If you scroll all the way down the story comes up.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

orbister: This appears to be the intended link:

https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/5dm​8bx/leaked-amazon-memo-details-plan-to​-smear-fired-warehouse-organizer-hes-n​ot-smart-or-articulate


Thanks.
 
synithium
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At-will employment sure is a pain in the ass.

It's almost like once they hate you...they can just fire you for any reason at all.
 
Anubislg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Worked for Amazon until recently, at corporate headquarters.

It's true. All of the articles you read are true. They are not a nice company, and they don't care a lick for their employees. The only reason they "care" about customers is because they make them money.

The last straw for me was when top-tier leadership literally said this about an unqualified new hire: "We didn't hire them for their knowledge. We hired them to manage you."

My exit interview after 6 years of being a top-tier performer was an online multiple choice survey. Basically the same you get when rating your online purchases.

Soulless ship captained by fools with no hearts or compassion.
 
LewDux
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"He's not smart, or articulate, and to the extent the press wants to focus on us versus him, we will be in a much stronger PR position than simply explaining for the umpteenth time how we're trying to protect workers," wrote Amazon General Counsel David Zapolsky in notes from the meeting forwarded widely in the company.

More like Zapodlosky, amiright?
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

eiger: I've seen the guy in interviews. He's perfectly articulate. It's hard not to conclude the managers are being classist and/or racist.

I'm done with Amazon. F*** them.


He may be articulate, but that was not smart showing up there after being told to go into paid quarantine.  He handed them a reason to fire him on a silver platter.  He should have stayed home and contacted the media and did interviews regarding them not closing a place they know is contaminated and cleaning it.  Then they would have had to fire him for being a whistleblower.

The real story here is that they are not cleaning a place they know to be contaminated so not only are they putting all their employees at risk, they could be shipping COVID-19 all over the country.  But he gave them exactly what they wanted so they could make this story all about him.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Anubislg: The only reason they "care" about customers is because they make them money.


News Flash: That's the only reason ANY company "cares" about their customers.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Those quotation marks are used correctly, but probably not in the way he thinks.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Callous: eiger: I've seen the guy in interviews. He's perfectly articulate. It's hard not to conclude the managers are being classist and/or racist.

I'm done with Amazon. F*** them.

He may be articulate, but that was not smart showing up there after being told to go into paid quarantine.  He handed them a reason to fire him on a silver platter.  He should have stayed home and contacted the media and did interviews regarding them not closing a place they know is contaminated and cleaning it.  Then they would have had to fire him for being a whistleblower.

The real story here is that they are not cleaning a place they know to be contaminated so not only are they putting all their employees at risk, they could be shipping COVID-19 all over the country.  But he gave them exactly what they wanted so they could make this story all about him.


News Flash: You can't fire a whistleblower [without repercussions].
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image image 700x393]

Those quotation marks are used correctly, but probably not in the way he thinks.


I admire his long flowing blonde hair though.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Because it is totally impossible to anticipate that this guy was going to do something like he did, expect him to attack the company, and decide the best response.

No we want our leaders and managers to be totally taken by surprise by the obvious
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They need hazard pay.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image image 700x393]

Those quotation marks are used correctly, but probably not in the way he thinks.

I admire his long flowing blonde hair though.


He wore the raspberry bandana.  The kind you find, at the Amazon store.
 
Anubislg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Unikitty: Anubislg: The only reason they "care" about customers is because they make them money.

News Flash: That's the only reason ANY company "cares" about their customers.


New Flash: No kidding? I thought all the companies wanted to give us cookies!
 
Unikitty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Anubislg: Unikitty: Anubislg: The only reason they "care" about customers is because they make them money.

News Flash: That's the only reason ANY company "cares" about their customers.

New Flash: No kidding? I thought all the companies wanted to give us cookies!


You're the one who stated the obvious, Captain.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Callous: eiger: I've seen the guy in interviews. He's perfectly articulate. It's hard not to conclude the managers are being classist and/or racist.

I'm done with Amazon. F*** them.

He may be articulate, but that was not smart showing up there after being told to go into paid quarantine.  He handed them a reason to fire him on a silver platter.  He should have stayed home and contacted the media and did interviews regarding them not closing a place they know is contaminated and cleaning it.  Then they would have had to fire him for being a whistleblower.

The real story here is that they are not cleaning a place they know to be contaminated so not only are they putting all their employees at risk, they could be shipping COVID-19 all over the country.  But he gave them exactly what they wanted so they could make this story all about him.


Sounds like he may have infected at least one other person. Which makes him an asshole.

Doesn't mean Amazon isn't run by assholes too. But 99.99999% will say "Wow, Amazon is run by assholes" and still use them. Including those in this thread.

/I include myself in that statistic
 
Anubislg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Unikitty: Anubislg: Unikitty: Anubislg: The only reason they "care" about customers is because they make them money.

News Flash: That's the only reason ANY company "cares" about their customers.

New Flash: No kidding? I thought all the companies wanted to give us cookies!

You're the one who stated the obvious, Captain.


It's a hard job, but obviously someone's gotta that captain. 😎
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've been talking about how horrible Amazon is for 10+ years. No one cares.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

IlGreven: I'm gonna guess that they were parroted by that Pajamas Media hitpiece that was greened yesterday?


That failed citizen-journalism project just keeps shuffling along like a zombie, while people involved in the beginning are disgusted by what it became.  It turns out that most citizens who imagine themselves journalists, despite zero training, are paranoid, credulous, derpsters.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Callous: eiger: I've seen the guy in interviews. He's perfectly articulate. It's hard not to conclude the managers are being classist and/or racist.

I'm done with Amazon. F*** them.

He may be articulate, but that was not smart showing up there after being told to go into paid quarantine.  He handed them a reason to fire him on a silver platter.  He should have stayed home and contacted the media and did interviews regarding them not closing a place they know is contaminated and cleaning it.  Then they would have had to fire him for being a whistleblower.

The real story here is that they are not cleaning a place they know to be contaminated so not only are they putting all their employees at risk, they could be shipping COVID-19 all over the country.  But he gave them exactly what they wanted so they could make this story all about him.

Sounds like he may have infected at least one other person. Which makes him an asshole.

Doesn't mean Amazon isn't run by assholes too. But 99.99999% will say "Wow, Amazon is run by assholes" and still use them. Including those in this thread.

/I include myself in that statistic


Sadly, true. I really like Alexa and I like online shopping. Really hard to give that up.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I bothered to read it.  I agree with the guy over Amazon, but nothing in that article seems out of line from Amazon.  Company disagrees with his position, is fine with making him the face of the opposition because they think they can present their side better cause they have all the money and PR people.  That's not exactly shocking.  The rest of the article laid out some pretty reasonable points in their favor in those notes.  I still agree with him over them, but...it's not like they're eating babies and chortling heartily to themselves.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you're anti-union and not management still, what's wrong with you?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Zapolsky's notes from the meeting detail Amazon's plan to deal with a wave of bad press and calls for investigations from elected officials following the firing of Smalls. They also show top Amazon brass wanted to make Smalls the focus of its narrative when questioned about worker safety.

"We should spend the first part of our response strongly laying out the case for why the organizer's conduct was immoral, unacceptable, and arguably illegal, in detail, and only then follow with our usual talking points about worker safety," Zapolsky wrote. "Make him the most interesting part of the story, and if possible make him the face of the entire union/organizing movement."

...

In a statement to VICE News, Zapolsky said his "comments were personal and emotional."
"I was frustrated and upset that an Amazon employee would endanger the health and safety of other Amazonians by repeatedly returning to the premises after having been warned to quarantine himself after exposure to virus Covid-19," he said.

You can tell how sorry he is by the way he sticks to his exact script for smearing the guy.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm betting the guy with all the money wins this case because it America and money buys justice.
 
