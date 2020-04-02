 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   The 1000 bed USS Comfort, docked in Manhattan to relieve overwhelmed NYC hospitals, has a whopping 20 patients aboard because it bars patients with numerous preexisting conditions   (nytimes.com) divider line
    New York City, Hospital, Navy hospital ship U.S.N.S. Comfort, New York Harbor, Hospital ship, President Trump, New York hospitals  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dude, it's been there, what, 2 days?
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cretinbob: Dude, it's been there, what, 2 days?


I would assume a hospital ship with a 1000 bed capacity can handle more than one admission every two and a half hours.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's theater.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: cretinbob: Dude, it's been there, what, 2 days?

I would assume a hospital ship with a 1000 bed capacity can handle more than one admission every two and a half hours.


Give it time
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Can't waste money on treating someone for something other than this virus.

That's socialism. And we don't like Lenin here.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ultimately, Mr. Dowling and others said, if the Comfort refuses to take Covid patients, there are few patients to send

I thought the point of the ship was to take infected patients.  What are they going to do when the virus gets on board?  Because it will.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
From the outset, readying the hospital ship for use in a pandemic proved a challenge

That's an understatement.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

optikeye: It's theater.


"See? Obviously the hospitals are not full."
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They don't want to dirty it up.

Same farking shiat they did in Puerto Rico.

The Navy is using these ships as marketing their brand, but you can't risk the assets actually DOING things.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

Are they only taking the people that got infected while taking pics of their arrival?
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's a joke," said a top hospital executive, whose facilities are packed with coronavirus patients.

static1.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why are y'all wishing people would get sick and injured?
 
Trik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's pretty smart. They don't have to worry about running out of supplies.
Especially toilet paper and masks.
 
King Something
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cretinbob: Why are y'all wishing people would get sick and injured?


Nobody's hoping for people to get sick or injured. Everyone is hoping that the hospital ship will start admitting covid-19 patients, instead of just sitting in the harbor so Chaos Goblin can point at it and say "I'm helping!" at his daily Worship Me meetings.
 
