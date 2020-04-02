 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Atlantic)   Those Coronavirus models you're supposed to believe? Don't believe them   (theatlantic.com) divider line
10
    More: PSA, Epidemiology, epidemiological models, Infectious disease, first time, public suspicion of these models, model, Imperial College London, trajectory of the COVID-19  
•       •       •

570 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Apr 2020 at 4:29 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Don't look at me like that. I didn't write it.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Much easier to understand if you watch the different models take shape after enacting different measures.

Simulating an epidemic
Youtube gxAaO2rsdIs
 
LucyBrew [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

KungFuJunkie: Much easier to understand if you watch the different models take shape after enacting different measures.

[YouTube video: Simulating an epidemic]


That was an excellent use of my time; the clearest communication I've had about the efficacy of various measures. Thank you very much for sharing.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Do you want educated guesses or do you want Donald Trump's coin flip
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nice one, subby.  Literally not what the article said.
 
LewDux
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's simple, if we do the right thing, and all stay in, very few people will get sick and die, and the idiots will assume that the whole exercise was a waste of time.  If we don't do the right thing, and all go out, then a bunch of people will die, and people will be angry that nothing was done to stop them from getting the disease.

If social isolation works, which it might very well do, the same people who think Climate Change is fake are going to assume Corona was all a lie in order to steal the election from Donald Trump in the fall, and if he loses, will blame his loss on democrats cheating with a fake virus.

Also if the virus kills hundreds of thousands or millions of people, and Trump loses, they will claim they would have one if not for the virus, and therefore don't deserve to be out of power.  Either way, they will use the result as an excuse to act like assholes for the next four years.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Do you want educated guesses or do you want Donald Trump's coin flip


Problem is his coin flips 30 times a day.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
1) Go to Worldometer
2) multiply the COVID19 cases by 50.
3) that give you last week's estimated total cases
4) double that every 3 days.
 
alex10294
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My model is: Look at the number, and change, in deaths.  It's the only reliable measure, and it's also really one of the only important ones.  I also sorta look at the age of people dying.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.