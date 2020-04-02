 Skip to content
(czmilosz)   Fark Radio Hour - AKA Bytes Into The Void - WE'RE BACK edition requests taken in thread Starting - 9pm Central US/10pm Eastern   (play.marginalband.com) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...
 
czmilosz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok Folks.


I used to do this fairly regularly.

If you have requests and I have the song, I'll try to play it.

Tonight's theme -


OMGBBQWFT End of World
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Just a request that you use Eastern time zone in the future when writing headlines.

Thanks!
 
czmilosz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking mono microphone adapters
 
czmilosz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm terribly sorry.

Next week 10pm EASTERN!

Thanks bathia!
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Hmmm....

KMFDM - Virus (Pestilence Mix)
Youtube a-DEzTR67iI


Obligatory, but it's by far my favorite mix of the song.
 
czmilosz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I shall endeavor to find that song....
 
czmilosz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Any requests?

I'm just kind of spinning what I like.......
 
b0rscht
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not a request, but a question. Do you have to pay $$ to play that stuff (licensing, roaylties, etc.). I would like to do something similar but worry about legality. Any info would be appreciated.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A couple requests,
Skeeter Davis, The End of the World
&
Blue Oyster Cult, The Reaper

/Nice to see you back in the saddle; missed your weekly program...
 
czmilosz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hit me up on UltraFark mail.....  or my username at the g mails....
 
czmilosz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Thanks Man!  I'll keep these on the deck for next week!

Great to see you again!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

What you're spinning is quite different...

/Different is good!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Great show! Thank you! I've missed this.

See you next time...
 
