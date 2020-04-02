 Skip to content
(MassLive)   In the Army National Guard, you can...go to a nursing home and conduct mass testing because the nursing home was criminally negligent in their handling of COVID-19. Well that's gonna be hard to fit into their commercials   (masslive.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Massachusetts, Health care, Assisted living, Massachusetts National Guard, Activities of daily living, town officials, Public health, Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley  
ScrimBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I live literally just down the street.  We're used to seeing the ambulance go back and forth past our house every now and then but the uptick has been very noticeable over the last few days. They must have gone by at least 6 times today.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

...on a light side note to a truly horrible situation, the facility is located on a nice piece of land and often walk the dog there. It's an old orchard and the is a 3rd party that hosts a couple of llamas and tiny horses there with a nice path around the paddock.
Fark user imageView Full Size

They're adorbs.

Now back to your regularly scheduled plague.
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A nursing home run in an incompetent manner by morons? Weird.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jezus, sounds like the scanner in Louisville.  How is this acceptable in a first world country?
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A good chunk of nursing homes are owned by conglomerates, and don't give a shiat about anything other than profits.

https://khn.org/news/care-suffers-as-​m​ore-nursing-homes-feed-money-into-corp​orate-webs/
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grannie's health is nice, but I'm talkin dolla dolla bills, y'all!

The monsters we learned about as kids weren't under our beds, but they are very real.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't ever want to end up in a nursing home. I've seen too much of that to know I can't do that. Not surprised at all that they were unprepared for this.
 
Hopjes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well we don't understand why they called in the National Guard the National Guard
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The US isn't a first world country anymore. Hasn't been in a while.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Let's hear it for that headline in the article, which implies that the National Guard is to be mobilized because it disregarded protocols following a positive C19 test.
 
