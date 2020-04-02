 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Murican Airlines flight with a mind-blowing 11 passengers does an even bigger mind-blowing act: made them all sit in the last 3 rows. Yes, paid upgrades were the only way any of them could move from the pack   (yahoo.com) divider line
10
    More: Fail, Flight attendant, American Airlines, Mother Jones, unnamed flight attendant, plenty of seats, unnamed American flight attendants, flight attendant, Business Insider  
•       •       •

205 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Apr 2020 at 12:30 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And another good reason why I don't fly AA.
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AirForceVet: And another good reason why I don't fly AA.


You must be flying Space-A  on Military Airlift Command flights if you think any of the other airlines is any different.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Speaker2Animals: AirForceVet: And another good reason why I don't fly AA.

You must be flying Space-A  on Military Airlift Command flights if you think any of the other airlines is any different.


Southwest. Granted all seats are the same, but you can sit anywhere.
 
LIGAFF [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let them go bankrupt again.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Speaker2Animals: AirForceVet: And another good reason why I don't fly AA.

You must be flying Space-A  on Military Airlift Command flights if you think any of the other airlines is any different.


Nope, I haven't flown military since my last deployment to Wake Atoll. I consider commercial flights more practical and comfortable. Troop seating along the interior walls suck after a couple of hours.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Speaker2Animals: AirForceVet: And another good reason why I don't fly AA.

You must be flying Space-A  on Military Airlift Command flights if you think any of the other airlines is any different.


Oh, it's Air Mobility Command now. MAC went out of fashion a while back.
 
Gig103 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still not as bad as United, who think carry-on luggage deserves a fee, and announced layoffs while the ink was still wet on the CARES Act.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Speaker2Animals: AirForceVet: And another good reason why I don't fly AA.

You must be flying Space-A  on Military Airlift Command flights if you think any of the other airlines is any different.


Southwest. Remember them? Like the only profitable airlines after 9/11? The one that gives you 2 free checked bags and allows you to sit anywhere on the plane? Yeah, not a problem with them. Probably why AA fought tooth and nail to try to shut them down for decades.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You'd think at least one of those 11 passengers would have taken a picture of their seating arrangement.
 
Hugemeister [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The sooner these pieces of shiat go bankrupt the better fark them fark them and fark them again
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.