(Boston Globe)   Massachusetts reports 78 nursing homes are turning into funeral homes   (bostonglobe.com) divider line
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hmmm,,,, Fark    H e a d l i n e s    are going to get dark and twisted, arent they?.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's Spartan economics. The old people and defective kids go onto the heap. When you have a generously providing economy, you hang onto more non-productive people. Suddenly we're back to mass graves.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: Hmmm,,,, Fark    H e a d l i n e s    are going to get dark and twisted, arent they?.


Yeah, we're getting back to business.

Drew...wallet's feeling generous...
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nice paywall subby...
/Even in incognito it paywalled me
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Old people in nursing homes die.

/It's not news, it's Fark.com
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: It's Spartan economics. The old people and defective kids go onto the heap. When you have a generously providing economy, you hang onto more non-productive people. Suddenly we're back to mass graves.


This is the kind of theory that white people come up with when they discover that this time, they are the students in the residential school. It's not a choice, it's a law of economics! A law! ...Puh-leez.
 
pacified
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dead old people at a nursing home? Shocking
 
