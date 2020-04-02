 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Are you kidding, Donnie? We barely know how to wear pants   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Been wearing facemask for three weeks. If it works in Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea or Singapore, it should work here.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Where are people supposed to get them?
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.dietdoctor.comView Full Size
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Also, those gloves aren't going to do you a bit of good if you keep touching your face, or phone, or car door...... with them.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

FlyingBacon: Been wearing facemask for three weeks. If it works in Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea or Singapore, it should work here.


Should however
Difficulty: USA
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

naughtyrev: Where are people supposed to get them?


Maybe instead of sending out idiotic paper placards two months too late, Dumpy should have listened to experts and send out washable high density fabric masks like 99% of Asia uses.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'd say three times a day, every day, I see someone driving next to me wearing a mask in their own car. I'd say 95% of the time, it is an Asian person.

/just sayin'.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

FlyingBacon: Been wearing facemask for three weeks. If it works in Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea or Singapore, it should work here.


They have a greater population density than we do

For cities it should be standard. For rural areas unless there is a major outbreak save those masks for the medical field.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Coronavirus: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Urges 4 Million Californians to Wear Masks
Youtube O8epquZLtUU

Speaking of someone having trouble...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

naughtyrev: Where are people supposed to get them?


Ever see a Bazooka Joe comic?
Mort, the guy who always wears his red turtleneck pulled up over his mouth?
Get 6 tee shirts.
Cut the sleeves off and make elastic band masks and now you have 12, and 6 tee shirts you can pull up too.
Soak in mild bleach water when you get home.
Wring out, dryer on hot and sun dry.

Jesus.
Any one can be smarter than the people trump put in charge of things.

Be safe. Double up.
Wash up.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

naughtyrev: Where are people supposed to get them?


The government isn't your sugar daddy.  Use your brain.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

FlyingBacon: naughtyrev: Where are people supposed to get them?

The government isn't your sugar daddy.  Use your brain.


Did I ask the government for masks, asshole?
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Trump's thinking of these masks.  It just comes naturally to him.
cdn2.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
One of the more aggravating parts of this pandemic is the constantly changing guidelines from DC.

My wife is now making some masks for us since ineffective masks are now effective. I wonder what will/won't work tomorrow?
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wouldn't it be nice to have some leadership?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
From "hoax" to needing the most extensive control measures in my lifetime (38 years) in a month and change.

Congratulations, Donnie. You're a f*ck up of historical proportions.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

naughtyrev: FlyingBacon: naughtyrev: Where are people supposed to get them?

The government isn't your sugar daddy.  Use your brain.

Did I ask the government for masks, asshole?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I'd say three times a day, every day, I see someone driving next to me wearing a mask in their own car. I'd say 95% of the time, it is an Asian person.

/just sayin'.


That's why they are still alive.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: One of the more aggravating parts of this pandemic is the constantly changing guidelines from DC.

My wife is now making some masks for us since ineffective masks are now effective. I wonder what will/won't work tomorrow?


I hope you and your wife learned a lesson about not relying on public institutions to tell you what to do during a crisis.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
So Donnie expects everyone to get fitted for an n95 then?

Good luck with that.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Klyukva: edmo: One of the more aggravating parts of this pandemic is the constantly changing guidelines from DC.

My wife is now making some masks for us since ineffective masks are now effective. I wonder what will/won't work tomorrow?

I hope you and your wife learned a lesson about not relying on public institutions to tell you what to do during a crisis.


They're more for creating and maintaining a crisis.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Mask?  Pants?  I'm nt even sure where my underwear is.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bisi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: So Donnie expects everyone to get fitted for an n95 then?

Good luck with that.


Fitted? Wait, you think an N95 mask is some kind of high tech custom equipment?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He could also help slow the spread by telling all the asshole Republican governors who refuse to order people to stay the fark home to knock that shiat off.
 
fredbox
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bisi: Snapper Carr: So Donnie expects everyone to get fitted for an n95 then?

Good luck with that.

Fitted? Wait, you think an N95 mask is some kind of high tech custom equipment?


or available?
 
fredbox
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fusillade762: He could also help slow the spread by telling all the asshole Republican governors who refuse to order people to stay the fark home to knock that shiat off.


In person, at Mar-a-Lago.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: Where are people supposed to get them?


They're going to seize them from 3M and require you to buy one for the MAGArific price of $99.95.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I used to work in a SPED high school counseling teenagers with social skills issues, and I have decided to emulate behavior I used to counsel the anti social introverted types against. You all know the type of teenager. Oversized hoodie, keep hands tucked in your sleeves and pockets, dark glasses, avoid unnecessary eye contact in public for fear of triggering a conversation with a potential asymptomatic carriers. If our dress code hadn't forbid masks, the introverted kids I'm talking about would have loved wearing a mask. I think part of the reason Americans are reluctant to wear masks is that our role models are narcissistic, extroverted actors who refuse to cover their pretty faces, even while portraying doctors and nurses.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

basemetal: [i.dietdoctor.com image 850x501]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wood0366
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 500x500]


Hell, I'll apologize.

I was given evidence and training that was right for the information we had at the time. I was wrong for decades and now we know better.

I look forward to being proven wrong about things in the future so we all can be in a safer place when science and social structures have better information.

That doesn't mean folks get a free pass on anti-vaxxer or other wü horseshiat. You have to have evidence and methods of validating hypotheses that work in peer review.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
To be fair, Trump has been saying this every day for awhile.  He, and everyone else are relying on information that changes day to day about the virus.  At least for me I cannot find reliable information about it anywhere and I am by default in charge of taking care of my elderly parents since my sister fled to our property on an Indian reservation (was not infected, now it is).
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The White House is poised to urge Americans to wear cloth masks or face coverings in public to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, in a reversal of earlier advice.
President Trump said Thursday at a coronavirus task force briefing that "a recommendation is coming out," but "I don't think it will be mandatory. If people want to wear them, they can." Vice President Pence, who heads the task force, confirmed new guidance would be released in "coming days."
Later, however, a White House official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to relate internal discussions, said that the guidance being considered is "narrowly targeted to areas with high community transmission" and that the matter remains under discussion.

It's almost as if this crisis has been going on for a long time, and yet they still haven't figured out how to respond.  Maybe they'll figure it out in two weeks...

2 weeks - Total Recall
Youtube 9v-33jcEDk4


/Infrastructure?
//Weak!!!
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bisi: Snapper Carr: So Donnie expects everyone to get fitted for an n95 then?

Good luck with that.

Fitted? Wait, you think an N95 mask is some kind of high tech custom equipment?


Apparently, medical professionals have to take a refresher course every year in order to properly wear a n95 mask. If worn wrong, it is worse than useless because it will instill a false sense of security, while letting germs around the edges.
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Been wearing facemask for three weeks. If it works in Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea or Singapore, it should work here.


Three weeks? There were only like 15 people sick in the US, so why were you so worried about a bad cold? Lots of people die every year from the flu, you know.
 
olorin604
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have not seen anything indicating that the masks are now considered effective in preventing someone wearing one from catching COVID, but with the evidence of 25-50 percent asymptomatic infections that taking precautions to prevent those carriers from spreading COVID when they do inevitably have to be in a public place is warranted.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Psychopompous: bisi: Snapper Carr: So Donnie expects everyone to get fitted for an n95 then?

Good luck with that.

Fitted? Wait, you think an N95 mask is some kind of high tech custom equipment?

Apparently, medical professionals have to take a refresher course every year in order to properly wear a n95 mask. If worn wrong, it is worse than useless because it will instill a false sense of security, while letting germs around the edges.


Same with us federal employees. I got the training years ago. Now I have to either retake it or sign a waiver to satisfy the higher ups.

Iirc the whole training was just pinching it properly around one's nose, really. We used a scent to test if we had a good seal.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I guess I can rumage around the pile of crap my dad accumulated years ago for masks. He planned on so much more drywall work than he got to before cancer.
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: naughtyrev: Where are people supposed to get them?

The government isn't your sugar daddy.  Use your brain.


Slap me harder, free-market daddy! Now spit in my mouth and call me a whore.

Wait, why are you burying me alive after all those roofies because your wife's getting suspicious?
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
peopleofwalmart.comView Full Size
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jtown: [peopleofwalmart.com image 600x799]


Heh.  My grandfather once wore a pad on his head after getting a cut.  When he went shopping at a grocery store a lady slapped him in the face.  He was also a General and a MD, but he was out of uniform.
 
usedtolurk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
While wearing a mask is helpful I still think in the end the only way to stop this is self isolation. If wearing masks stopped this then for the countries  where wearing a mask is a cultural norm why did they get hit too?

Masks covers nose and mouth. You still have eyes as a point of entry. Viruses are airborne. Covering 2 out of 3 entry points is certainly helpful but I see idiots who wear their mask under their nose.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jtown: [peopleofwalmart.com image 600x799]


Correct me if I'm wrong but the moisture lock side of a pad is the same side as the sticky part these people hold them in place with.

Does air flow freely though the whole pad? I thought it didn't.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"But I knew I was safe. I knew he would not remember me for, in those carefree days, I and my so-called droogs wore our maskies which were like real horrorshow disguises."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Your maskie isn't going to protect you this time, Alex.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

monsatano: FlyingBacon: Been wearing facemask for three weeks. If it works in Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea or Singapore, it should work here.

Three weeks? There were only like 15 people sick in the US, so why were you so worried about a bad cold? Lots of people die every year from the flu, you know.


I was ahead of the curve. My wife is from China and I saw what was coming.  I trust nobody.
 
