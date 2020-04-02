 Skip to content
(The Register)   Have you tried turning it off and on again?   (theregister.co.uk)
51
    Boeing 787, Boeing 767, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Airbus A350, All Nippon Airways, Boeing Everett Factory, Competition between Airbus and Boeing, stale data  
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thankfully Moss and Roy were able to find the glitch.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WTF?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good to know.
 
Pincy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Corona virus couldn't have come at a better time.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reboot those farkers and fly them back to the factory.

/no, you fly them
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: WTF?


It's probably a variable used as a counter that because variables are declared for certain size, reaches the maximum value that the size-declaration supports.

When such a variable maxes-out, sometimes the variable pegs, sometimes it rolls back to zero like an odometer, and sometimes because of the idotic compiler, it starts writing-to or trying to write to memory space that is not allocated to it, which means overwriting some other chunk of memory that may have been allocated to something eise.  Most OSes have protection for this but not all, and not all that supposedly have protection have it always work right.  Even those that have protection though, usually they kill the process associated with the protection fault.  This can have wider ramifications if that process is doing a lot of other work unrelated to this particular fault.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I do encourage anyone getting alarmist that this is The Register, and that they're essentially a British tabloid with a tech bent, so treat their articles as you would those from The Daily Mail and its ilk.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TWX: west.la.lawyer: WTF?

It's probably a variable used as a counter that because variables are declared for certain size, reaches the maximum value that the size-declaration supports.

When such a variable maxes-out, sometimes the variable pegs, sometimes it rolls back to zero like an odometer, and sometimes because of the idotic compiler, it starts writing-to or trying to write to memory space that is not allocated to it, which means overwriting some other chunk of memory that may have been allocated to something eise.  Most OSes have protection for this but not all, and not all that supposedly have protection have it always work right.  Even those that have protection though, usually they kill the process associated with the protection fault.  This can have wider ramifications if that process is doing a lot of other work unrelated to this particular fault.


So a general fault protection error - but in a passenger plane... great
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's not alarming at all.
 
joaquin closet [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not a bug, it's a feature.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: west.la.lawyer: WTF?

It's probably a variable used as a counter that because variables are declared for certain size, reaches the maximum value that the size-declaration supports.

When such a variable maxes-out, sometimes the variable pegs, sometimes it rolls back to zero like an odometer, and sometimes because of the idotic compiler, it starts writing-to or trying to write to memory space that is not allocated to it, which means overwriting some other chunk of memory that may have been allocated to something eise.  Most OSes have protection for this but not all, and not all that supposedly have protection have it always work right.  Even those that have protection though, usually they kill the process associated with the protection fault.  This can have wider ramifications if that process is doing a lot of other work unrelated to this particular fault.


I'd also remind folks that's airliners generally in for scheduled maintenance every 2-5 days so it won't get missed. At some point power will be recycled in the  process resetting it.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark me running if I'm wrong, but haven't we known about this for some time now?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Win10 is flying 787s now.

Perfect.

I'm just walking everywhere.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me of a project we had where we were the end user, but technically not the customer. The damn thing had  seven Windows computers talking to each other and if one wasn't just right, the whole thing quit working.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

not enough beer: TWX: west.la.lawyer: WTF?

It's probably a variable used as a counter that because variables are declared for certain size, reaches the maximum value that the size-declaration supports.

When such a variable maxes-out, sometimes the variable pegs, sometimes it rolls back to zero like an odometer, and sometimes because of the idotic compiler, it starts writing-to or trying to write to memory space that is not allocated to it, which means overwriting some other chunk of memory that may have been allocated to something eise.  Most OSes have protection for this but not all, and not all that supposedly have protection have it always work right.  Even those that have protection though, usually they kill the process associated with the protection fault.  This can have wider ramifications if that process is doing a lot of other work unrelated to this particular fault.

I'd also remind folks that's airliners generally in for scheduled maintenance every 2-5 days so it won't get missed. At some point power will be recycled in the  process resetting it.


You work in Everett by chance?
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: not enough beer: TWX: west.la.lawyer: WTF?

It's probably a variable used as a counter that because variables are declared for certain size, reaches the maximum value that the size-declaration supports.

When such a variable maxes-out, sometimes the variable pegs, sometimes it rolls back to zero like an odometer, and sometimes because of the idotic compiler, it starts writing-to or trying to write to memory space that is not allocated to it, which means overwriting some other chunk of memory that may have been allocated to something eise.  Most OSes have protection for this but not all, and not all that supposedly have protection have it always work right.  Even those that have protection though, usually they kill the process associated with the protection fault.  This can have wider ramifications if that process is doing a lot of other work unrelated to this particular fault.

I'd also remind folks that's airliners generally in for scheduled maintenance every 2-5 days so it won't get missed. At some point power will be recycled in the  process resetting it.

You work in Everett by chance?


Nah I am stuck all the way down in the southeast.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: Win10 is flying 787s now.

Perfect.

I'm just walking everywhere.


Hey, the US Navy already put Windows as the OS on their warships...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Yor​k​town_(CG-48)#Smart_ship_testbed
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meh, I can't wait to fly on a plane going somewhere, anywhere really, and I like flying on 787s, I'd get on one and not give it a second thought. This current pandemic scares the sh*t out of me.
 
Explodo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Boeing (and everyone else) wants quality software at a low, low price.  Because of that, they get low-quality software for a low, low price.
 
tuxq
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TWX: west.la.lawyer: WTF?

It's probably a variable used as a counter that because variables are declared for certain size, reaches the maximum value that the size-declaration supports.

When such a variable maxes-out, sometimes the variable pegs, sometimes it rolls back to zero like an odometer, and sometimes because of the idotic compiler, it starts writing-to or trying to write to memory space that is not allocated to it, which means overwriting some other chunk of memory that may have been allocated to something eise.  Most OSes have protection for this but not all, and not all that supposedly have protection have it always work right.  Even those that have protection though, usually they kill the process associated with the protection fault.  This can have wider ramifications if that process is doing a lot of other work unrelated to this particular fault.


Or just a memory leak. Dunno, dnrtfa.
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Explodo: Boeing (and everyone else) wants quality software at a low, low price.  Because of that, they get low-quality software for a low, low price.


51 days is apparently the free trial.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Old news, realllllllly old news, is so exciting.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sounds like number of milliseconds exceeds 2^32, which would be 49 days and 17 hours.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"The airworthiness directive, due to be enforced from later this month..."

Later this month.... not immediately. Okay.
 
tuxq
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: "The airworthiness directive, due to be enforced from later this month..."

Later this month.... not immediately. Okay.


The good news is, airlines have 0 excuses for why they didn't get the memo. They're doing almost nothing right now.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ginandbacon: That's not alarming at all.


I've seen worse.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's what you get for not installing the latest firmware update.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: This reminds me of a project we had where we were the end user, but technically not the customer. The damn thing had  seven Windows computers talking to each other and if one wasn't just right, the whole thing quit working.


My first job was to rewrite some really shiaty code that moved data between Oracle and an old mainframe system in real time. The system worked but would start clogging up after a day or so. So I went to RadioShack and bought one of them power cord lamp timer thingys and hooked it up to the server box running that process. It worked like a charm. Management thought I was a genius. Took me another four weeks to write a whole new system from scratch that apparently was being worked on for a couple of years. Some people just shouldn't code.
 
Linkster
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Borked and Slurped?  Neato Daddyo, is it 1955 again Skippy?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
/.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What happened to Boeing?  They used to be the gold standard in aviation.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The idea that jets would always be on never really occurred to me.  It makes sense now though.  Why shut them off if you are just refueling, cleaning them, and swapping crew and then off to another location?
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: What happened to Boeing?  They used to be the gold standard in aviation.


I wouldnt trust boeing to make a safe toaster at this point
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Duh.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: What happened to Boeing?  They used to be the gold standard in aviation.


Their expansion outpaced their management's abilities. Team to team communication can be difficult. Imagine being a manager who stays in meetings 8hr of the day, only to drive an hour and a half through traffic back to the hotel...day in, day out. Boeing divisions/contractors are out in the sticks because it usually requires access to an airport. It's a grueling job that kills its own talent pool.


Just my opinion and experience getting a client's network and systems up to par for a Boeing contract.
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tuxq: TWX: west.la.lawyer: WTF?

It's probably a variable used as a counter that because variables are declared for certain size, reaches the maximum value that the size-declaration supports.

When such a variable maxes-out, sometimes the variable pegs, sometimes it rolls back to zero like an odometer, and sometimes because of the idotic compiler, it starts writing-to or trying to write to memory space that is not allocated to it, which means overwriting some other chunk of memory that may have been allocated to something eise.  Most OSes have protection for this but not all, and not all that supposedly have protection have it always work right.  Even those that have protection though, usually they kill the process associated with the protection fault.  This can have wider ramifications if that process is doing a lot of other work unrelated to this particular fault.

Or just a memory leak. Dunno, dnrtfa.


2^31 milliseconds is just above 49 days.

Some versions of Windows had to be rebooted before this counter overflowed.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wejash: I'm just walking everywhere.


Approves

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

So does Rodin,

cdn.kastatic.orgView Full Size
 
Shazam999
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: What happened to Boeing?  They used to be the gold standard in aviation.


Software is not in their wheelhouse.

I can't even imagine the tech bros churning out this crap.
 
genner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dear sir or madam,

FIRE!
 
avian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is really old news. The problem has been around and known since the 787 came out. The real news here, is that the FAA had not issued this order years ago. So this plane has been flying for years with this known problem, and the FAA didn't even issue an Airworthiness Directive until now.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Genesis - Turn It on Again
Youtube StfLy3pzno0
 
p51d007
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Before everyone gets their panties in a wad...


" Airbus suffers from similar issues with its A350, with a relatively recent but since-patched bugforcing power cycles every 149 hours."
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: What happened to Boeing?  They used to be the gold standard in aviation.


McDonnell Douglas took them over, froze out the engineers at Everett, and then went full Scrooge McDuck on the entire operation.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
IT Crowd trifecta in play?
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But don't worry it's only been 49 days.
/Or 50.
//49 or 50.
///50 at the most.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But enough about our Country...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
JetBlueScreenOfDeath?
 
CRM119
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
this is what ya get when your country is #27 on the education list -- Or just build simplre airplanes and train smarter pilots -- the b52s in chrome dome took waaaay more human skill and talent than commercial fights
 
