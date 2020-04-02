 Skip to content
Story time tonight at 6 PM Pacific, 9 Eastern as your friendly neighborhood narrator Cyclometh reads some more Mark Twain directly into your earholes. Mix a drink, curl up on the sofa with the cat, and enjoy
feckingmorons
2 hours ago  
Yippee! \o/
 
Cyclometh
2 hours ago  
'allo my lovelies, it's that time again. Story time!

For anyone who hasn't seen this or been part of it, during all this COVID-19 insanity, I'm a professional audiobook narrator, and I've been taking a couple evenings a week to read short fiction to folks via live stream as a way to amuse and entertain folks cooped up and maybe a little freaked out by the craziness.

I usually read for 45 minutes to 1 hour, sometimes a little longer.

Tonight's reading starts at 6 PM Pacific time, 9 PM Eastern, with further selections from Mark Twain's Letters From The Earth.

If you missed the first part, fear not! You can watch the archive of the last reading here:

https://youtu.be/a9JWx8E-wYU?t=1868

or here:

https://www.twitch.tv/videos/58025255​7

(Reading starts at 30 minutes or so into the video).

Hope you can join us for more of this fun and somewhat dark take on religion and ideology by Twain!
 
jasonvatch
2 hours ago  
Standing by...
 
Earguy
2 hours ago  
Very cool.  I recently read The Bible According to Mark Twain and it was pretty enjoyable.  Of course, it helps of you were raised evangelical and can appreciate some sharp satire.
 
Cyclometh
54 minutes ago  
Streams are up!

Tune in at https://twitch.tv/voxmanvo

Or use the YouTube embed thingee here:

Audiobook Narrator Corey Snow reads short stories to you during the #covid19 #quarantine!
Youtube PION3w5_0Ag
 
