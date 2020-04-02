 Skip to content
(CNN)   Hey, coastal Farkers here's something to take your mind off of the pandemic. It's time to download your hurricane apps, the 2020 predictions are out   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Tropical cyclone, 12-year drought, major hurricane, Wind, Colorado State, major storms of Category, major hurricanes, years of data  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Hurricane Sally has a nice ring to it.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I already have Wunderground.com bookmarked.

Thanks, though.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We need a moose outside to tell the hurricanes the USA is closed.
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
South Florida farker here.

Stores are bad enough right now. Add a hurricane into the mix and there will be gunfights in Publix.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

ralanprod: South Florida farker here.

Stores are bad enough right now. Add a hurricane into the mix and there will be gunfights in Publix.


No way would someone waste ammo like that esp as it's hard to get at the moment as it is. Now machetes & arrows, I could see.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cretinbob: Hurricane Sally has a nice ring to it.


Ride, Hurricane Sally, ride.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
On the bright side, they probably will not use my name again. Michael was a Cat-5 that hit the Florida Panhandle.

/Saw its aftermath.
//If that hit my Tampa Bay hometown area, 1000s would have died.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Demetrius: cretinbob: Hurricane Sally has a nice ring to it.

Ride, Hurricane Sally, ride.


Kinda partial to Hurricane Hanna as it sounds like a girl that would be real fun at a party...and real crazy when the break up happens.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If they use Wilfred, will the next one be Xi?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

DON.MAC: If they use Wilfred, will the next one be Xi?


Then they start using Greek letters. See 2005.
 
MonstarMike [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: DON.MAC: If they use Wilfred, will the next one be Xi?

Then they start using Greek letters. See 2005.


That was an exceptionally crappy season.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For the nerdy gamers, I've been playing a ton of Division 2, and outside the virulent nature of the virus, this is literally the plot. When New York gets slammed during a pandemic, that's when shiat breaks down.

Nice knowing you all
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bob Dylan - Hurricane (Audio)
Youtube bpZvg_FjL3Q


/it's early enough to not panic
//about hurricanes
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MonstarMike: cretinbob: DON.MAC: If they use Wilfred, will the next one be Xi?

Then they start using Greek letters. See 2005.

That was an exceptionally crappy season.


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I start getting ready for the season when the last season ends.

Make a checklist and start getting the propane, batteries, and tarps now. 'Cause everyone else is buying toilet paper.
 
daffy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: On the bright side, they probably will not use my name again. Michael was a Cat-5 that hit the Florida Panhandle.

/Saw its aftermath.
//If that hit my Tampa Bay hometown area, 1000s would have died.


That sounds about right for a Michael. If I only knew, I would have named my something else.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Are masks and other PPE gear any good after they've gotten soaked but then dry out? Asking for a Floridian.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Methinks submitter is under the impression that all coastal Farkers need to worry about hurricanes. If so, submitter would be sorely mistaken.

/coastal farker
//the best coast
///not subjective at all
 
jjorsett
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
San Diego hurricanes tend to be mild, so no worries here. It's earthquake season we fear. And fire season. And mudslide season. And tourist season.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: On the bright side, they probably will not use my name again. Michael was a Cat-5 that hit the Florida Panhandle.

/Saw its aftermath.
//If that hit my Tampa Bay hometown area, 1000s would have died.


you're cool. they retire the names of "the big ones". permanently.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Categor​y​:Retired_Atlantic_hurricanes
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hurricane Donald has a nice ring to it, though it might be redundant.
 
Pinner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh, hurricane Nana is going to be pissed!
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We just had the driest 4 winter months since I can remember, and are now having an April winter with 40+ cm of snow for a week, so I'm getting a kick out of your predictions.

/ prediction was for a wet, snowy winter
 
daffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I have to check our go bags, but I think we are set.
 
Admiral General Aladeen News
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Let's hope this turns out to be a calm season. Jebus.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We're changing the atmosphere by staying home, so all bets are off.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Four major hurricanes sounds about right for 2020.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: We're changing the atmosphere by staying home, so all bets are off.


Considering we've had ones in the last five years that would be considered a strong Cat 6, if the scale went that high yup.

But hell, making that particular change is probably forbidden by the orange monkey.  Science bad!  Business good!  fark the climate!
 
Alex_Lee [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: We're changing the atmosphere by staying home, so all bets are off.


That's a good point, they wouldn't even have real world data to add to their models yet.
 
Tourney3p0
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Hey, coastal Farkers here's something to take your mind off of the pandemic. It's time to download your hurricane apps, the 2020 predictions are out"

I pasted this because I assume the mods will fix it.  I mentioned it because now I realize why my second grade teacher cried during recess.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ralanprod: South Florida farker here.

Stores are bad enough right now. Add a hurricane into the mix and there will be gunfights in Publix.


Why would Floridians waste ammo like that? They'll need it to shoot at the hurricanes.
 
