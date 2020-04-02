 Skip to content
(Venture Beat)   Mayo Clinic is hoping to kill fewer people with self-driving vehicles than have the coronavirus   (venturebeat.com) divider line
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...than with the coronavirus?

/Give me ham on five, hold the Mayo, then autonomously drive it over to me for a $2.75 fee.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you losers talk about anything other than coronovirus? Get a life.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the opening line of the next Stephen King novel.
 
Linkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is the Doctors Conveyance?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
A little ironic in someways.

With the improvements to safery systems in vechiles, and the decrease in things like drunk driving, hospitals are actually a distinct crunch on healthy young organ donars.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: A little ironic in someways.

With the improvements to safery systems in vechiles, and the decrease in things like drunk driving, hospitals are actually a distinct crunch on healthy young organ donars.


Little Suzzie needs a new kidney?  Sorry!  Not enough drunks and idiots dying anymore!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Linkster: Where is the Doctors Conveyance?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Linkster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Linkster: Where is the Doctors Conveyance?

[Fark user image 284x177]


Not what I was after but...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Jared gets stuck in driverless car - Silicon Valley
Youtube -trd_f6j3eI
 
buserror [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Linkster: Where is the Doctors Conveyance?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
