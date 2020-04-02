 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   Pentecostal Chutch in Sacramento linked to 6 dozen coronavirus cases; Praise Jesus   (sfgate.com) divider line
56
    More: Facepalm, Mosque, Matthew Broderick, The Los Angeles Times, Pentecostal church, Baptism, Bishop, Christian terms, Pastor  
•       •       •

756 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2020 at 9:33 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



56 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SpecialSnowFlake [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's god's will that you drown in your own lung juice. Don't forget the church when you write your will. Praise be!
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Even Jesus supposedly said when you pray, go into a closet or separate room or something and do it silently.

Right now, Governors in the South have determined church services to be essential services, so expect this kind of news to hit hard and often over the coming weeks.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Jack Sabbath: Even Jesus supposedly said when you pray, go into a closet or separate room or something and do it silently.


Jesus also supposed prayed publicly and instructively in front of his disciples. At no point in Christian history have Christians not liked to get together to pray and feel righteous, including during the New Testament. It's just a question of whether or not it's worth killing your congregants to meet, and some congregations think the answer is "yes."

But yeah, all of these stories about churches suffering the obvious, completely foreseeable consequences of being defiantly foolish are kind of running together for me. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If these people really believed what they claim to, they would be happy about getting it. They'll get to be with Jebus sooner this way.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Clearly they forgot what Jesus said, "When two or three are gathered in my name, I am there, as long as they are at least six feet apart, otherwise I'm out"
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I get the virus, it is god's will, and I will be happy to be brought to him sooner, as was his plan all along.

If I don't get it, god is watching out for me, loving and protecting me from the heathen virus.

Win-win either way!! Whadda life!!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope you stocked up on tinfoil, b/c it was a Russian language church.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake News! Jebus rays stop the caronavirus. I'll pray for you sinners at next mass in a crowded church.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could've been worse. They could've popped the chutch
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like haveing all the kids over for a small pox party, so they can all have it at once while young.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care if it's
Pains and wheezes
As long as I have
My Covid Jesus.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Natural disasters happen when God is angry.

So, God is really pissed with Trump and his cult

Join the dots people
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"Get out of here Ghost!!
 
The Bunyip [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Cause then there was this boy whose
Parents made him come directly home right after school
And when they went to their church
They shook and lurched all over the church floor
He couldn't quite explain it
They'd always just gone there/ Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are a Christian, how can you not see what this all is?
This is God's punishment.
For electing Trump.
For worshiping him as a God.
For claiming him to be associated with the Savior in any way, shape or form.
Hypocrites, you have cursed America with your blasphemous embrace of this demonic pedophile.
God is taking your fat old lives, and your stinky white racist  money.
This  country is only beginning to pay for it's worst sin since slavery - Trump.
Enjoy God's wrath, you f**king coonts.
 
davebarnes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are a Trump voter, please attend a packed Easter service and MAGA.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are advantages to being a Buddhist...
 
Percise1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No shortage of stupidity in the cnetral valley... just apply Jesus.
(he picks the lettuce)
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you believe in God, he gave you many gifts. These include your eyes too see the world, your  ears to hear the world, your hands to manipulate the world, your feet to move about the world, and your brain to figure out the world.

Don't want to use this gifts? might as well by your same beliefs then:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Hope you stocked up on tinfoil, b/c it was a Russian language church.


Tinfoil somehow translates Russian to English?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rebelyell2006: There are advantages to being a Buddhist...


Black-Nosed Buddha

A nun who was searching for enlightenment made a statue of Buddha and covered it with gold leaf. Wherever she went she carried this golden Buddha with her.
Years passed and, still carrying her Buddha, the nun came to live in a small temple in a country where there were many Buddhas, each one with its own particular shrine.
The nun wished to burn incense before her golden Buddha. Not liking the idea of the perfume straying to the others, she devised a funnel through which the smoke would ascend only to her statue. This blackened the nose of the golden Buddha, making it especially ugly.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rebelyell2006: There are advantages to being a Buddhist...


You saying we're gonna have to deal with this shiat again?
 
slobberbone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: If these people really believed what they claim to ...


<thatsthejoke.jpg> They don't. And you know that. And they know that.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Easter Resurrection of the Trump campaign is going to turn into a massacre, if Florida and Texas governors have their way.

For those in the "it's no worse than the flu", Laura Spinney's book ("Pale Rider") notes that the Spanish flu of 1918 was 25x more virulent.

/And there were three or four waves of the Spanish flu
//The second wave was more virulent than the first
///Slashies!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rebelyell2006: There are advantages to being a Buddhist...


Username does _not_ check out.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
chutch?
sacramento is not the south.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God will know his own?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: If these people really believed what they claim to, they would be happy about getting it. They'll get to be with Jebus sooner this way.


I will see you again, but not yet...not yet
Youtube SF9C3cklVIQ
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

jso2897: If you are a Christian, how can you not see what this all is?
This is God's punishment.
For electing Trump.
For worshiping him as a God.
For claiming him to be associated with the Savior in any way, shape or form.
Hypocrites, you have cursed America with your blasphemous embrace of this demonic pedophile.
God is taking your fat old lives, and your stinky white racist  money.
This  country is only beginning to pay for it's worst sin since slavery - Trump.
Enjoy God's wrath, you f**king coonts.


I always though pedophile was prerequisite for running a church.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Even Jesus supposedly said when you pray, go into a closet or separate room or something and do it silently.

Right now, Governors in the South have determined church services to be essential services, so expect this kind of news to hit hard and often over the coming weeks.


In the Derp south. Church services have been broken up in VA and MD.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Clearly they forgot what Jesus said, "When two or three are gathered in my name, I am there, as long as they are at least six feet apart, otherwise I'm out"


No, you are reading a mistranslation. While in the aisle distance does not matter due to common courtesy. Upon entering the checkout aisle thal shalt be apart by the counting of six common steps or face judgement from high.

I'm getting sick and tired if these mistranslation s of heretics. Maybe it time to nail the rules to a door.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Kellner21: If I get the virus, it is god's will, and I will be happy to be brought to him sooner, as was his plan all along.

If I don't get it, god is watching out for me, loving and protecting me from the heathen virus.

Win-win either way!! Whadda life!!


You left out the bonus. Innocent children get to suffer. Can't have a proper judgement without the innocent children suffering, in Her divine glory, of course. All praise Her!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Fake News! Jebus rays stop the caronavirus. I'll pray for you sinners at next mass in a crowded church.


fark that pisswater! Her son brought wine. Wine and taught us to fish! Heretics need to respect Her absolute divinity!
 
litmik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I think I'm just going to go ahead and change my username to goddammit so much and change my profile pic to that guy from idiocracy
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: It's like haveing all the kids over for a small pox party, so they can all have it at once while young.


Exactly. Why should the few suffer for the many when we can prolong and increase the suffering over generations. People are so selfish sometimes, it's almost sickening.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Kellner21: If I get the virus, it is god's will, and I will be happy to be brought to him sooner, as was his plan all along.

If I don't get it, god is watching out for me, loving and protecting me from the heathen virus.

Win-win either way!! Whadda life!!

You left out the bonus. Innocent children get to suffer. Can't have a proper judgement without the innocent children suffering, in Her divine glory, of course. All praise Her!


Jesus did say "suffer the little children to come unto me"

So pretty clear that Kids need to suffer according to Jeebus.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I don't care if it's
Pains and wheezes
As long as I have
My Covid Jesus.


I always wondered why Her son had a corona over his head.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
At least Jim Jones got it over with quick.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jso2897: rebelyell2006: There are advantages to being a Buddhist...

Black-Nosed Buddha

A nun who was searching for enlightenment made a statue of Buddha and covered it with gold leaf. Wherever she went she carried this golden Buddha with her.
Years passed and, still carrying her Buddha, the nun came to live in a small temple in a country where there were many Buddhas, each one with its own particular shrine.
The nun wished to burn incense before her golden Buddha. Not liking the idea of the perfume straying to the others, she devised a funnel through which the smoke would ascend only to her statue. This blackened the nose of the golden Buddha, making it especially ugly.


There is so much instruction in this tiny story.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sacramento = Blue voters

/sure, let them die.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

litmik: I think I'm just going to go ahead and change my username to goddammit so much and change my profile pic to that guy from idiocracy


That Guy has a name! His name is President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho.  Say his name!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jso2897: If you are a Christian, how can you not see what this all is?
This is God's punishment.
For electing Trump.
For worshiping him as a God.
For claiming him to be associated with the Savior in any way, shape or form.
Hypocrites, you have cursed America with your blasphemous embrace of this demonic pedophile.
God is taking your fat old lives, and your stinky white racist  money.
This  country is only beginning to pay for it's worst sin since slavery - Trump.
Enjoy God's wrath, you f**king coonts.


As I have been saying all these years, The Rapture has already occured. Why do you think, no matter how hard you try, there is always suffering?

Hopefully you bought Rapture insurance.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Sacramento = Blue voters

/sure, let them die.


Not all, there are pockets of Republicans in California, even in San Francisco!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

davebarnes: If you are a Trump voter, please attend a packed Easter service and MAGA.


They're too busy buying non-essential shiat on Amazon and returning it the next day.
 
Marine1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Know who doesn't pull this shiat?

Mainline American Protestant churches. My Episcopalian cathedral? Closed, doing online services. My parents' Methodist church? Also shut down and doing online services. Both on their respective bishop's orders according with city, county, and state law.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Hopefully you bought Rapture insurance.


Out of the Races and Onto the Tracks
Youtube T092lRzCejU

Just two albums worth.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: rebelyell2006: There are advantages to being a Buddhist...

You saying we're gonna have to deal with this shiat again?


Yes, this Earth server does not have perma death. Oh look...
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

slobberbone: MrBallou: If these people really believed what they claim to ...

<thatsthejoke.jpg> They don't. And you know that. And they know that.


... and they get to feel superior, which is nice. So they have that going for them.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Sacramento = Blue voters

/sure, let them die.


so it appears flying bacon and evil electric blanket are the same troll person. exact same posts about different cities 12 hours apart.

or tucker now offers ctrl+c, ctrl+v servings of his flawed ideology.
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.