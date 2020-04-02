 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   A doctor in Pittsburgh who has been studying coronaviruses for decades publishes an article about having success in mice with a microneedle vaccine against COVID-19   (upmc.com) divider line
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But who wants to protect mice from microneedles?
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a microneedle array, Subs. A series of tiny needles on a patch that behave a little like the smallpox vaccine.

Very promising study though.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ginandbacon: It's a microneedle array, Subs. A series of tiny needles on a patch that behave a little like the smallpox vaccine.

Very promising study though.


Indeed. This could be great news, long term
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: ginandbacon: It's a microneedle array, Subs. A series of tiny needles on a patch that behave a little like the smallpox vaccine.

Very promising study though.

Indeed. This could be great news, long term


Seriously. Especially the possibility of delivering it without having to stock needles. That would be such a game changer in areas with limited medical supplies. I'm trying not to get too excited but...
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ginandbacon: Seriously. Especially the possibility of delivering it without having to stock needles. That would be such a game changer in areas with limited medical supplies. I'm trying not to get too excited but...


I feel that. Any bit of sunshine right now is welcome
 
buravirgil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
King Faraday? Treatments and a vaccine are the only way out of a prolonged global stasis. If that shiat is not made a "commons" intellectual property, it's shammy towel nonsense. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'd volunteer. Well. Phase 2.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal are both safe.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
side effects include a craving for cheese
 
webron
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That would be something akin to a miracle.  These guys would be some of the biggest heroes in the history world.  But sounds too good to be true.  I would say I'm cautiously optimistic.
 
King Something
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fusillade762: So Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal are both safe.


So is Ivanka.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Subby's mom knows all about my microneedle. Wait,
 
Jesterling
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So you're saying we need to mainline untested malaria drugs?
 
OptimisticCynicism [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good stuff. Hopefully, this is prudently reviewed albeit on an expedited timeline.
 
Chain Smokes Freely
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jesterling: So you're saying we need to mainline untested malaria drugs?


well no, not "we" per say ... just the small percentage of people infected with C-19.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You really don't want to have a micro-dose monkey on your back.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thank God our mice are gonna be safe.
 
Dog Man
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think someone linked a related article on Fark a couple of weeks back. Some of the language about what they did was distinctly familiar.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm guessing trump will try to take credit for this somehow.
 
