 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Ask for help to save the crew on your aircraft carrier from COVID-19? You're fired   (nbcnews.com) divider line
41
    More: Murica, Theodore Roosevelt, Capt. Brett Crozier, official reason, United States Navy, loss of trust, Royal Navy, Crozier's relief, aircraft carrier  
•       •       •

700 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2020 at 6:04 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His new rank is "Scapegoat."
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a former squid this doesn't surprise me. He publicly called out an internal problem. He might as well retire now because a sea-going Captain relegated to swabbing a desk is no way to finish a presumably outstanding career.
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remind me again about how Republicans love the military.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The move is expected to be announced in a briefing by Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly Thursday evening. The official reason for Crozier's relief of duty is a loss of trust and confidence, according to the officials who spoke to NBC News.

Diogenes: His new rank is "Scapegoat."


Sure seems that way.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

From Philly to Boston: Remind me again about how Republicans love the military.


The wealthy do. And they are all that matter.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The official reason for Crozier's relief of duty is a loss of trust and confidence, according to the officials who spoke to NBC News.

It's a safe bet that the loss of trust and confidence is mutual.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't put it past the CinC to reinstate him just to show dominance over the Joint Chiefs

/you know who/what I mean, no insults needed
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fara Clark: I wouldn't put it past the CinC to reinstate him just to show dominance over the Joint Chiefs

/you know who/what I mean, no insults needed


Huh....I was thinking that the CinC is the one who got him bounced.
 
Salted Metal Honey [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

stan unusual: The official reason for Crozier's relief of duty is a loss of trust and confidence, according to the officials who spoke to NBC News.

It's a safe bet that the loss of trust and confidence is mutual.


As a retired NCO from a different branch of service, this is the exact kind of commander I would have had trust and confidence in.  Shameful move on the part of the Navy.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pretty sure this was the result of a direct call from Mango Moussolini.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Attacking the whistleblower again.
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not surprising. Disappointing but not surprising.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I am quite sure he knew before the letter was leaked and decided to make the decision and save his men, fark the consequences. Shame that it came down to this. Never should have happened. Sometimes a real leader just has to do what is right, and that can be very difficult.  I am also sure he will be able to sleep very well knowing he did what he had to.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He should have committed a few war crimes instead. Then he'd be up for a promotion right now.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Fara Clark: I wouldn't put it past the CinC to reinstate him just to show dominance over the Joint Chiefs

/you know who/what I mean, no insults needed

Huh....I was thinking that the CinC is the one who got him bounced.


If he leaked his letter up the chain of command, to make them take action, then I can see CinC being  of "no confidence". But should that letter have been leaked by a "snowden" wanna be, cant we cut the capt some slack. He was trying to preserve his ships abilities by separating the goats from the sheep. Cant do that...even if you have them camping out on the deck, but stuck on the ship!
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is one of a million ways that doing the right thing in the military will get you shiat canned. Unless a close relative is a general or admiral, the military is not a place for most people with a good heart.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
US Navy after the 2017 mishaps: "We need people who will speak up and say no."
US Navy today: "Wait no not like that!"
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Speak loudly and get hit by a big stick.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

From Philly to Boston: Remind me again about how Republicans love the military.


They only love the military when they are bombing brown people for oil and opium.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: US Navy after the 2017 mishaps: "We need people who will speak up and say no."
US Navy today: "Wait no not like that!"


To be fair, they didn't actually mean that in 2017, and I'm absolutely sure this captain understood that fully when he wrote that letter.

/It's a shiatty system, devoted to politics & bureaucracy
 
Scaley
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: I wouldn't put it past the CinC to reinstate him just to show dominance over the Joint Chiefs

/you know who/what I mean, no insults needed


Wow. I hadn't considered that. Hitler played those sorts of games to consolidate his power over the military.
 
Super_pope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: This is one of a million ways that doing the right thing in the military will get you shiat canned. Unless a close relative is a general or admiral, the military is not a place for most people with a good heart.


Who would've thought killing for an empire would be for basically our worst people?
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Within the Trump Administration, there is no greater sin than leaking embarrassing, counter-narrative truths to the media.  None.

Before the day is out, expect to see a Tweet from the President calling the Captain a traitor, and for a story on Faux News on how the Captain is part of the deep state who shamefully turned his back on his country solely to harm Trump's re-election chances.
 
alienated
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: Speak loudly and get hit by a big stick.


In this case , by a big prick .
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stan unusual: The official reason for Crozier's relief of duty is a loss of trust and confidence, according to the officials who spoke to NBC News.

It's a safe bet that the loss of trust and confidence is mutual.


Every. Goddamn. Thing. is a projection with these people.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Scaley: Fara Clark: I wouldn't put it past the CinC to reinstate him just to show dominance over the Joint Chiefs

/you know who/what I mean, no insults needed

Wow. I hadn't considered that. Hitler played those sorts of games to consolidate his power over the military.


The difference is, Hitler was smart and understood the difference between tactics and strategy.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So, what happens to the crew now?

Moar importantly, who and what is the crew going to happen to now?
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: So, what happens to the crew now?

Moar importantly, who and what is the crew going to happen to now?


Well..morale is generally shiat as it is..having the wirus on board and not being able to get off probably made morale even worse..and now DC broke the old man..good luck on the next cruise..
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Snitches get stitches... and a relief from command.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

stan unusual: The official reason for Crozier's relief of duty is a loss of trust and confidence, according to the officials who spoke to NBC News.

It's a safe bet that the loss of trust and confidence is mutual.


"We cannot trust that he'd bomb Chinese embassies and known hospitals as ordered"
 
Dave2042
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Warthog: Scaley: Fara Clark: I wouldn't put it past the CinC to reinstate him just to show dominance over the Joint Chiefs

/you know who/what I mean, no insults needed

Wow. I hadn't considered that. Hitler played those sorts of games to consolidate his power over the military.

The difference is, Hitler was smart and understood the difference between tactics and strategy.


Which is why he defeated the Allies.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Warthog: Scaley: Fara Clark: I wouldn't put it past the CinC to reinstate him just to show dominance over the Joint Chiefs

/you know who/what I mean, no insults needed

Wow. I hadn't considered that. Hitler played those sorts of games to consolidate his power over the military.

The difference is, Hitler was smart and understood the difference between tactics and strategy.


No he didn't.
 
rogue49
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yep, punished for trying to save lives
Been there, done that 
(If I told ya the story, you'd cry 😢)

At least he can live with himself knowing he tried.
Sometimes that's all you can do
Do the right thing
And not turn away from wrong
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: This is one of a million ways that doing the right thing in the military will get you shiat canned. Unless a close relative is a general or admiral, the military is not a place for most people with a good heart.


Not military, but have friends who are.
Gospel according to them is that "Respect and trust gotta go BOTH ways if the unit is going to function".

language edited a bit for...um...delicate sensibilities.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He a hero in my book. Thank you for acting like a responsible adult, Capt'n
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: So, what happens to the crew now?

Moar importantly, who and what is the crew going to happen to now?


I'm sure they are fine.  The new captain has assured us that there are no cases of COVID-19 on the Roosevelt- a recent quote:

"Ah, hello. Well first of all I'd like to apologize for the behaviour of certain of my colleagues you may have seen earlier, but they are from broken homes, circus families and so on and they are in no way representative of the new modern improved British American Navy. They are a small vociferous minority; and may I take this opportunity of emphasizing that there is no cannibalism COVID-19 in the British American Navy. Absolutely none, and when I say none, I mean there is a certain amount, more than we are prepared to admit, but all new ratings are warned that if they wake up in the morning and find any toothmarksfever at all anywhere on their bodies, they're to tell me immediately so that I can immediately take every measure to hush the whole thing up. And, finally, necrophilia is right out."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Relieved"? No, no, no, the word you're looking for is "promoted".
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's a crock of crap.  What the hell did that letter say?  The bits I read said he wanted to get everyone off the boat and leave a skeleton crew of about 10% on board.  Which seems reasonable given the circumstances.

The crew of the carrier isn't 5,000.  It is about 2,500.  The other 2,500 are air wing, and they all roll up to a completely different captain.   When the ship isn't deployed, those guys are on the beach at wherever their respective squadron is stationed.

Ships company rolls up to the guy that got relieved.   Air wing doesn't.  They're all infected, in any case.
 
Canucklehead68 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Was he forced to sign a paper, declaring that he made false statements, and causing social disorder?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Please proceed, Mister Secretary. It might not get the ranks to vote Democrat but it might make enough stay home on election day to matter
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Fara Clark: I wouldn't put it past the CinC to reinstate him just to show dominance over the Joint Chiefs

/you know who/what I mean, no insults needed

Huh....I was thinking that the CinC is the one who got him bounced.


The military brass is perfectly capable of acting like pigheaded coonts without the input of The Fanta Menace.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.