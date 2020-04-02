 Skip to content
(Greenwood Index-Journal)   Everyone has that coworker. You know the one. You know when she's coming. She loudly stomps as she marches across the floor to you. Then she stares at you and starts screaming, yes, screaming. About what is unclear. Come sympathize on Caturday
319
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
You actually just describe my cat, not my coworker. Well, I guess for the next month or so m she is my coworker.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

GardenWeasel: You actually just describe my cat, not my coworker. Well, I guess for the next month or so m she is my coworker.


Heh!

Did you read the article? :D
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: GardenWeasel: You actually just describe my cat, not my coworker. Well, I guess for the next month or so m she is my coworker.

Heh!

Did you read the article? :D


RTFA? Are you crazy?
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


so the other greenlit caturday wasn't *it*
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Finally got a picture of Salem perched on top of my desk chair. He usually jumps down when I stand up to take a pic, but not this time.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The annoying part is that he only gets rowdy when I get on the phone or a conference. The rest of the time he sleeps.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 400x400]

so the other greenlit caturday wasn't *it*


Nope

Changed the tag on that one to avoid confusion, but official threads say "Caturday" in the headline and won't be live yet.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yay for Caturday! This staying home business is not good for my liver. And too much screen time is making my HC worse..I did however finally get my utub thingy working for school. I have a personal account and a school account and switching back and forth was brutal. Finally got my "story hour" up! *whew*

Then I went horseback riding.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hi all! Hope you are all staying healthy and keeping your minds busy. I am on at work this week and I will be alone for a while, the guard got pulled and the maintenance guy comes now and then. So it is just me
Fark user imageView Full Size


The bartender
Fark user imageView Full Size


and these creepy twins that I've never seen before that want me to play with them
Fark user imageView Full Size


Come to think of it I never remember a bar here either, guess I will just write a book with my free time after all all work and no play makes groppet a dull boy
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

GardenWeasel: The annoying part is that he only gets rowdy when I get on the phone or a conference. The rest of the time he sleeps.


... which he is doing right f*cking now.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Nadia was expressing her feelings about...something or other.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


the"city counsel" in my little town will be meeting Fri to decide which businesses get to stay open. rumor haz it that they want to close the beverage store. you know...beer, liquor, and tobacco products. I don't drink enough for that to bother me. BUT cutting off my supply of tobacco is SERIOUS!!
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Sally Cat has been coming up from her hotel to vist us lately and has even been coming inside!

Fark user imageView Full Size


And even looking in from outside when she's not in here:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hello Caturday!

Milady is being good most of the time, but she's also been very contrarian. One of her favourite spots is on my lap when I lie on the couch. Working on my work laptop is not really possible this way, so when she starts walking across that keyboard, I try to switch to the couch and private laptop. The last few times, she hasn't come to sit with me after I did that for her. She was desperate for my attention not a moment before, but now that I'm trying to accommodate her, she doesn't want it. Bratty kitty!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Anyway, time for bed. There's work (at home) in the morning! G'night all!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 500x203] [View Full Size image _x_]

the"city counsel" in my little town will be meeting Fri to decide which businesses get to stay open. rumor haz it that they want to close the beverage store. you know...beer, liquor, and tobacco products. I don't drink enough for that to bother me. BUT cutting off my supply of tobacco is SERIOUS!!


Yeah, thats not a great idea..people who drink alot, can go into withdrawl, which may lead to a serious medical situation..for petes sake, let folks have their smokes and drinks.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: Hi all! Hope you are all staying healthy and keeping your minds busy. I am on at work this week and I will be alone for a while, the guard got pulled and the maintenance guy comes now and then. So it is just me
[Fark user image image 500x250]

The bartender
[Fark user image image 640x360]

and these creepy twins that I've never seen before that want me to play with them
[Fark user image image 500x282]

Come to think of it I never remember a bar here either, guess I will just write a book with my free time after all all work and no play makes groppet a dull boy


You'd be a-mazed how badly you could end up under those circumstances.

Also, avoid any furries you may encounter!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image image 500x203]

the"city counsel" in my little town will be meeting Fri to decide which businesses get to stay open. rumor haz it that they want to close the beverage store. you know...beer, liquor, and tobacco products. I don't drink enough for that to bother me. BUT cutting off my supply of tobacco is SERIOUS!!


Can you stock up now before closure?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Manic Depressive Mouse: Hello Caturday!

Milady is being good most of the time, but she's also been very contrarian. One of her favourite spots is on my lap when I lie on the couch. Working on my work laptop is not really possible this way, so when she starts walking across that keyboard, I try to switch to the couch and private laptop. The last few times, she hasn't come to sit with me after I did that for her. She was desperate for my attention not a moment before, but now that I'm trying to accommodate her, she doesn't want it. Bratty kitty!

[Fark user image image 507x364]

Anyway, time for bed. There's work (at home) in the morning! G'night all!


Sweet dreams, and stay safe.  You may have to bribe ur kitties with protection tuna to get them to leave you alone.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: valnt9: [Fark user image image 500x203]

the"city counsel" in my little town will be meeting Fri to decide which businesses get to stay open. rumor haz it that they want to close the beverage store. you know...beer, liquor, and tobacco products. I don't drink enough for that to bother me. BUT cutting off my supply of tobacco is SERIOUS!!

Can you stock up now before closure?


I need to get 2 bags of tobacco tomorrow, payday, and I'll be set for about 3 months.
 
Spiralmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hope everyone is well and staying indoors.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i am trying to adopt or buy a new cat here in vancouver, but during this covid bullshiat, it has proven to be very difficult. anyone have some advice?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

some_beer_drinker: i am trying to adopt or buy a new cat here in vancouver, but during this covid bullshiat, it has proven to be very difficult. anyone have some advice?


I can't speak for your area, but our local humane society has on their website (also on their social media pages) that adoption of all animals will be by appointment only so you have to call and schedule an appointment.

The best of luck! :)
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hai guys! I hope everyone is OK. The neighbor dude a few doors up in my court was hauled off to the hospital in ambulance yesterday with breathing difficulties. They suspect that he has the 'Rona. That's super scary to me. I knew it was in my city, but there are nearly 2 million of us kickin' around the area, so I was like "careful what you touch, wash hands even more, stay the fark at home" and all the regular stuff. That was a tad distressing at times, but not too bad. When someone in your teeny, tiny, court that has maybe eight or nine houses on it is hauled off to the freakin' HOSPITAL though - that's a whole nother scary thing.

I'm also getting fat-ish. Comparatively speaking, anyway. I have stress eaten my way from a size zero up to a size 6 - in two weeks! o.0 Holy fark! HOW?! Anyway, I picked out some roller skates and pads and stuff and will buy them next month. I figure if I am busy roller skating around the park behind the house then I can't be stress eating entire pints of ice cream  and bags of Tapatio Doritos. Also, quads are safer than a skateboard for me right now, and I've not had any in YEARS. I know I've been saying I'd buy some for a couple of years now, but I  think I'll actually do it this time. I really need the stress relief, especially since I can't quit thinking about the neighbor. He's only 28 years old. He and his SO have a little girl. Everyone over there is sick. :-( Fark. OMGs. I'm gonna cry again, partly because it's scary when it's  three doors away and partly because who's going to take care of them if something happens to him? My sister says the SO/mom doesn't work. It's hard enough surviving here when you have help, because it's expensive. By yourself, with a kid? I just can't even imagine. And he seemed like a good guy! They're pretty new to the court, but when I met him he was all "OH, HI! I see you leaving all the time and you work an awful lot and" blah blah blah. He was  obviously trying to be part of our little neighborhood back here. It's incredibly upsetting that he's not doing well.

I need to go make some cake or something.I went to the store for one of the older couples in the next court over today and they had me pick up a can of fruit cocktail for them, so I got one for me, too. That means fruit cocktail cake, I guess. I haven't had one of those in a long time. Maybe I'll make two small ones and take one to the sick neighbor's house, just in case they can eat.

Here, have a cat.

Fark user imageView Full Size


and some cake
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'll make this Fruit cocktail cake, from scratch - not the box mix kind. Soooo fattening.Sooooo good!
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I present to you, Levin the Meatwad of Dryerstan

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


May he reign a thousand years!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Hai guys! I hope everyone is OK. The neighbor dude a few doors up in my court was hauled off to the hospital in ambulance yesterday with breathing difficulties. They suspect that he has the 'Rona. That's super scary to me. I knew it was in my city, but there are nearly 2 million of us kickin' around the area, so I was like "careful what you touch, wash hands even more, stay the fark at home" and all the regular stuff. That was a tad distressing at times, but not too bad. When someone in your teeny, tiny, court that has maybe eight or nine houses on it is hauled off to the freakin' HOSPITAL though - that's a whole nother scary thing.

I'm also getting fat-ish. Comparatively speaking, anyway. I have stress eaten my way from a size zero up to a size 6 - in two weeks! o.0 Holy fark! HOW?! Anyway, I picked out some roller skates and pads and stuff and will buy them next month. I figure if I am busy roller skating around the park behind the house then I can't be stress eating entire pints of ice cream  and bags of Tapatio Doritos. Also, quads are safer than a skateboard for me right now, and I've not had any in YEARS. I know I've been saying I'd buy some for a couple of years now, but I  think I'll actually do it this time. I really need the stress relief, especially since I can't quit thinking about the neighbor. He's only 28 years old. He and his SO have a little girl. Everyone over there is sick. :-( Fark. OMGs. I'm gonna cry again, partly because it's scary when it's  three doors away and partly because who's going to take care of them if something happens to him? My sister says the SO/mom doesn't work. It's hard enough surviving here when you have help, because it's expensive. By yourself, with a kid? I just can't even imagine. And he seemed like a good guy! They're pretty new to the court, but when I met him he was all "OH, HI! I see you leaving all the time and you work an awful lot and" blah blah blah. He was  obviously trying to be part of our little neighborhood ...


Last fruit cocktail cake I baked was the "cuppa cuppa cuppa" one from "Steel Magnolias".
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

kudayta: Levin the Meatwad of Dryerstan


Welcome to The Clowder, Levin the Meatwad of Dryerstan!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Hai guys! I hope everyone is OK. The neighbor dude a few doors up in my court was hauled off to the hospital in ambulance yesterday with breathing difficulties. They suspect that he has the 'Rona. That's super scary to me. I knew it was in my city, but there are nearly 2 million of us kickin' around the area, so I was like "careful what you touch, wash hands even more, stay the fark at home" and all the regular stuff. That was a tad distressing at times, but not too bad. When someone in your teeny, tiny, court that has maybe eight or nine houses on it is hauled off to the freakin' HOSPITAL though - that's a whole nother scary thing.

I'm also getting fat-ish. Comparatively speaking, anyway. I have stress eaten my way from a size zero up to a size 6 - in two weeks! o.0 Holy fark! HOW?! Anyway, I picked out some roller skates and pads and stuff and will buy them next month. I figure if I am busy roller skating around the park behind the house then I can't be stress eating entire pints of ice cream  and bags of Tapatio Doritos. Also, quads are safer than a skateboard for me right now, and I've not had any in YEARS. I know I've been saying I'd buy some for a couple of years now, but I  think I'll actually do it this time. I really need the stress relief, especially since I can't quit thinking about the neighbor. He's only 28 years old. He and his SO have a little girl. Everyone over there is sick. :-( Fark. OMGs. I'm gonna cry again, partly because it's scary when it's  three doors away and partly because who's going to take care of them if something happens to him? My sister says the SO/mom doesn't work. It's hard enough surviving here when you have help, because it's expensive. By yourself, with a kid? I just can't even imagine. And he seemed like a good guy! They're pretty new to the court, but when I met him he was all "OH, HI! I see you leaving all the time and you work an awful lot and" blah blah blah. He was  obviously trying to be part of our little neighborhood ...


**THAT'S** Ugly Ducklin' cake!

OMG I love Ugly Ducklin' cake.
gotta make one this weekend!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

some_beer_drinker: i am trying to adopt or buy a new cat here in vancouver, but during this covid bullshiat, it has proven to be very difficult. anyone have some advice?


Tiny Kittens is in Ft. Langley, BC.  are you BC, or America?
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

kudayta: I present to you, Levin the Meatwad of Dryerstan

[Fark user image 850x1133]
[Fark user image 850x1133]

May he reign a thousand years!


Hai Levin!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: some_beer_drinker: i am trying to adopt or buy a new cat here in vancouver, but during this covid bullshiat, it has proven to be very difficult. anyone have some advice?

Tiny Kittens is in Ft. Langley, BC.  are you BC, or America?


BC, but no car...thats the issue, all the spca have cats except the vancouver ones
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yeah, but if she pulled that sh*t right now I could shoot her for breaking into my house.

Anyway, here's a picture of a cat who lost a mighty battle with a wrist brace earlier this week while I was trying to participate in a teleconference:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Checking in on my kitties remotely via my cameras has revealed they basically spend all day playing musical chairs with the various cat tree perches around the house. Too many stills to upload here, but Johnny has been putting the great dane sized pet bed I thrifted a while back to good use:
Fark user imageView Full Size


I took down all my rail planters and emptied them out into my corner garden in a soil reclamation effort.
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Occasionally my various beds are even occupied by an actual human. Like right now:
Fark user imageView Full Size


I really need to fix the orientation of that camera....
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Hai guys! I hope everyone is OK. The neighbor dude a few doors up in my court was hauled off to the hospital in ambulance yesterday with breathing difficulties. They suspect that he has the 'Rona. That's super scary to me. I knew it was in my city, but there are nearly 2 million of us kickin' around the area, so I was like "careful what you touch, wash hands even more, stay the fark at home" and all the regular stuff. That was a tad distressing at times, but not too bad. When someone in your teeny, tiny, court that has maybe eight or nine houses on it is hauled off to the freakin' HOSPITAL though - that's a whole nother scary thing.

I'm also getting fat-ish. Comparatively speaking, anyway. I have stress eaten my way from a size zero up to a size 6 - in two weeks! o.0 Holy fark! HOW?! Anyway, I picked out some roller skates and pads and stuff and will buy them next month. I figure if I am busy roller skating around the park behind the house then I can't be stress eating entire pints of ice cream  and bags of Tapatio Doritos. Also, quads are safer than a skateboard for me right now, and I've not had any in YEARS. I know I've been saying I'd buy some for a couple of years now, but I  think I'll actually do it this time. I really need the stress relief, especially since I can't quit thinking about the neighbor. He's only 28 years old. He and his SO have a little girl. Everyone over there is sick. :-( Fark. OMGs. I'm gonna cry again, partly because it's scary when it's  three doors away and partly because who's going to take care of them if something happens to him? My sister says the SO/mom doesn't work. It's hard enough surviving here when you have help, because it's expensive. By yourself, with a kid? I just can't even imagine. And he seemed like a good guy! They're pretty new to the court, but when I met him he was all "OH, HI! I see you leaving all the time and you work an awful lot and" blah blah blah. He was  obviously trying to be part of our little neighborhood ...


MAybe make something super delish for them?
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

some_beer_drinker: i am trying to adopt or buy a new cat here in vancouver, but during this covid bullshiat, it has proven to be very difficult. anyone have some advice?


Unless you live in the middle of nowhere, if you start putting out cat food then cats are very likely to start hanging out. You could easily have some that pass through regularly now, you just don't see them.

If they run away as soon as they see you they might be feral and were never socialized with humans. But if they don't run and they act friendly you have a potential companion. It's usually pretty obvious if they're used to people, and if they seem to hang around constantly and aren't collared then they likely don't have another home or primary food source.

Naturally they'll need a full tune up at the vet.
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I hope I am just being a bit paranoid.  I've been feeling worn out, short of breath and coughing quite a bit.  Coughing and short of breath alone, just the asthma.  But worn out with an elevated temperature?  Now?  Even if I can get tested, it will be a 5 day wait on results.  Temp did go back down, but...
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Besides try to avoid Covid19 Closures Of Everything -- OH gov DeWine declaimed, rethink all your trips, preferably cancel all you thought of.  Plumbicon sez we must go to groc.  He thinks we furrther out of items than I do.
Must read 40pg local radio club newsletter for Usual Suspect, mtg on Zoom is Tue.  Should be like own last Mon Zoom:  see some participants, hear NOTHING.  Adjust/Control I don't need to know of;  in trouble already for missing mtg.

i.imgur.comView Full Size

Bathia_Mapes fetch 7.7.19.  Folk now saying this, that don't even come here
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: I hope I am just being a bit paranoid.  I've been feeling worn out, short of breath and coughing quite a bit.  Coughing and short of breath alone, just the asthma.  But worn out with an elevated temperature?  Now?  Even if I can get tested, it will be a 5 day wait on results.  Temp did go back down, but...


Yeah, I would say talk to your doc. Testing is getting faster..and with your pulmonary issues..you might just move tot the head of the line. Dont wait. The earlier the treatment the better. Ssending healing to you.
 
fortheloveofgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
