In Arizona, liberty, social contact trump the virus fight. How's that working out?
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's not the heat, it's the stupidity
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Pawn shops and salons are considered among the essential Arizona public services allowed to stay open in the Covid-19 pandemic. So are golf courses, dry cleaners, nail salons and spas.

They must really like salons.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Mom (who has been home for 17 days) went to Wal*Mart for a grocery pickup. She couldn't believe how many cars in the parking lot. Families just walking in the store without PPE! Seriously people, this is serious.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ski9600: Mom (who has been home for 17 days) went to Wal*Mart for a grocery pickup. She couldn't believe how many cars in the parking lot. Families just walking in the store without PPE! Seriously people, this is serious.


Even those who agree with the need to lock down are both restless and venturing out quite often.

This is like the best time of year normally. People want to be out while the temperatures are in the 70s and 80s, because in another month they'll be in the 90s and 100s.

I'm not agreeing with it, I'm just saying.

Also, our Governor is a dick. He quietly f*cks people over, whereas people like Trump do it loud and proud.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm so glad my folks are back from AZ, Ducey is trying to kill as many olds as possible.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Have you been to Scottsdale? It's not pretty with unkempt nails. And the peroxide is half the state economy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
between Ducey and the state's Democratic mayors, who are irate that Ducey has used his executive authority to prevent them from taking more aggressive measures on their own.

Make him keep doing it. Makebq city ordinance that mandates all businesses except those with "class alpha" permits must close in your city from Monday to Sunday night and then automatically issue "class alpha" permits to essential businesses electronically. Don't even mention the virus.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ski9600: Mom (who has been home for 17 days) went to Wal*Mart for a grocery pickup. She couldn't believe how many cars in the parking lot. Families just walking in the store without PPE! Seriously people, this is serious.


Lowes too
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Mummy left his brains in another canopic jar at home and has come up a bit short lately.

Just Deserts. But Arizona could have been so much more if millions of cattle hadn't broken the crust on the sand and let it all blow away to change the albedo of glaciers as far as Canada and South America.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
> Pawn shops and salons are considered among the essential Arizona public services allowed to stay open in
> the Covid-19 pandemic. So are golf courses, dry cleaners, nail salons and spas.

Nail salons, spas and workout facilities are already fungal petri dishes in the best of times.  In nail salons, you often have Asian staff with no sense of health requirements sharing tools and liquids, meaning that fungal nail infections spread rampantly.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Can we just make it a mandate that Republicans have to meet on a daily basis and spit in each other's mouths?

Before the spitting begins, they can all sign a waiver to forego medical care if anything happens as a result.

In two to three weeks, these stories will start to taper off.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So, buying games of Pandemic and Operation is not an optimal strategy?
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Pawn shops and salons are considered among the essential Arizona public services allowed to stay open in the Covid-19 pandemic. So are golf courses, dry cleaners, nail salons and spas.

They must really like salons.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Seen on twitter.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ski9600: Mom (who has been home for 17 days) went to Wal*Mart for a grocery pickup. She couldn't believe how many cars in the parking lot. Families just walking in the store without PPE! Seriously people, this is serious.


Found the safety nazi.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Republican war on science and facts is going to kill a lot of people in the next month or two. Good job conservatives.

And they won't learn a thing.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: ski9600: Mom (who has been home for 17 days) went to Wal*Mart for a grocery pickup. She couldn't believe how many cars in the parking lot. Families just walking in the store without PPE! Seriously people, this is serious.

Found the safety nazi.


Well, you need to be safe in guard towers and around ovens.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The new season of Brockmire really nailed the whole dystopian post-apocalyptic future that we are currently living in. They show the news and it's nothing but food riots and social unrest. Atlanta completely went to hell. They have commercials during the show for PermaCash which is an at home euthanasia/organ harvesting company that can help your family with your bankruptcy process. The redneck gun store owner ad was particularly funny. No one watches baseball anymore in the show, but for the few stragglers that remain on Opening Day they had a moment of silence "for all the deceased in Scottsdale and the Disputed Territories." The writers really nailed it, but I don't think they expected their satire to be insanely accurate.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: holdmybones: Pawn shops and salons are considered among the essential Arizona public services allowed to stay open in the Covid-19 pandemic. So are golf courses, dry cleaners, nail salons and spas.

They must really like salons.

[Fark user image 720x720]

Seen on twitter.


Wow.  There was a lot of thought and creativity put into that cartoon.  And you saw it on twitter?  It should be in a museum.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A bunch of red states are playing a seriously dangerous game of chicken.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Pawn shops and salons are considered among the essential Arizona public services allowed to stay open in the Covid-19 pandemic. So are golf courses, dry cleaners, nail salons and spas.

They must really like salons.


I can see pawn shops.  That's how the non-banking folk cash their checks and get their loans.  But I don't know how they're gonna fare 6 months from now when people have defaulted on their loans and the shops are stuck with piles of "collateral" that nobody can afford to buy.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: t's not the heat, it's the stupidity


It's annoying.  It's not the end of the world.

(Except maybe it is?)
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Arizona has identified relatively few confirmed cases of Covid-19: over 1,400 as of Wednesday, along with 29 deaths.

Well, as of right now, it's 1598 cases and 32 deaths, so almost 200 cases and 3 deaths in one day, doesn't sound like it's going to good.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jtown: holdmybones: Pawn shops and salons are considered among the essential Arizona public services allowed to stay open in the Covid-19 pandemic. So are golf courses, dry cleaners, nail salons and spas.

They must really like salons.

I can see pawn shops.  That's how the non-banking folk cash their checks and get their loans.  But I don't know how they're gonna fare 6 months from now when people have defaulted on their loans and the shops are stuck with piles of "collateral" that nobody can afford to buy.


That's when us folks who saved our windfall of a stimulus check in a bank go out and buy cheap bbq's and katana swords.  It trickles down.
 
galahad05
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What will happen in Arizona: Doom, Nothing Much, something in between? Come revisit this in a month.  We will ALL see what comes of it.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Too much sun on the head and lordy governor Coldstone is proof that business executives most of the time make lousy public servants.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"to weave a public health message with an ethic of individual responsibility. "

Heh, good luck with that. Americans don't really give a shiat about responsibility. They use the word, as bludgeon to lord over others.
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They don't get it... they just don't get it. Let's check in on them in a month and see how this petri dish is dealing with the virus,
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

galahad05: What will happen in Arizona: Doom, Nothing Much, something in between? Come revisit this in a month.  We will ALL see what comes of it.


Most of us anyway. Odds are good that some of us will not survive this.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can we delay the census until next year after these rugged individuals have thinned the heard?
 
DoBeDoBeLurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ski9600: Mom (who has been home for 17 days) went to Wal*Mart for a grocery pickup. She couldn't believe how many cars in the parking lot. Families just walking in the store without PPE! Seriously people, this is serious.


I would love to wear PPE, but I can't get any. I've ordered some reusable masks, that's the best I can do. I went to the park today even though I'm still feverish in the evenings and that means still contagious according to CDC guidelines - although I can't get a test so I don't know what I have.

We kept well away from people walked around the edges once and then I was starting to feel crummy so it was time to go home.

I need some outside. I take out the trash, but that's it. I'm still doing my best not to hurt anyone. We'll probably go back to the park tomorrow.

Anything below an N95 is to cut down on the fluid you put in the atmosphere and does very little to protect you, mainly from surface transmission via touching your nose and mouth. I'll wear a cloth mask when I can get one, for now the best I can do is a bandanna. I should eventually shake off whatever this is, but I'll try to keep up with the cloth mask in case I'm still contagious and may be asymptomatic.

I'm taking it seriously, but I don't have all the gear I'd like, or that you'd like me to have.

For the rest of the thread, the takeaway is this: Do not trust numbers coming out of AZ. We are not testing. We're last in the nation. Remember that if someone tries to say this "hands off" governmental approach is the best one.

Oh, and I'm giving away FARK subscriptions this month. Details in profile.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Can we delay the census until next year after these rugged individuals have thinned the heard?


That would be a very stupid idea.  You looked at a map of where the virus is, right?  I mean I'm sure what you just typed sounded farking awesome in your head and you just know you'll get a ton of smarts for it, but yea, that's dumb for a lot of reasons.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
May still be better than Sweden.

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/world​/​article-why-is-sweden-staying-open-ami​d-the-coronavirus-pandemic/
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Arizona has identified relatively few confirmed cases of Covid-19: over 1,400 as of Wednesday, along with 29 deaths.

Well, as of right now, it's 1598 cases and 32 deaths, so almost 200 cases and 3 deaths in one day, doesn't sound like it's going to good.


There is a common belief that warmer weather and dryer climates will slow the coronavirus. There are already a slew of warmer climate countries and states dealing with outbreaks. So the "warmer weather" idea is dubious.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Civil liberties. You'd think that those would include the right to keep living. But I guess not.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rusty typewriter: There is a common belief that warmer weather and dryer climates will slow the coronavirus.


Trump pulled that idea out of his ass and now it's getting people killed.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: rusty typewriter: There is a common belief that warmer weather and dryer climates will slow the coronavirus.

Trump pulled that idea out of his ass and now it's getting people killed.


I hate to break this to you, but everyone is pulling everything out of their ass right now.  No one knows what the fark is going on.  Stay the fark home as much as you can and update your will.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: mcmnky: Can we delay the census until next year after these rugged individuals have thinned the heard?

That would be a very stupid idea.  You looked at a map of where the virus is, right?  I mean I'm sure what you just typed sounded farking awesome in your head and you just know you'll get a ton of smarts for it, but yea, that's dumb for a lot of reasons.


Nah, it was a dumb joke in my head and should get no smarts. Maybe 3 funnies.

The census is prescribed by the constitution, and things would have to be much worse to justify delaying.
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: jtown: holdmybones: Pawn shops and salons are considered among the essential Arizona public services allowed to stay open in the Covid-19 pandemic. So are golf courses, dry cleaners, nail salons and spas.

They must really like salons.

I can see pawn shops.  That's how the non-banking folk cash their checks and get their loans.  But I don't know how they're gonna fare 6 months from now when people have defaulted on their loans and the shops are stuck with piles of "collateral" that nobody can afford to buy.

That's when us folks who saved our windfall of a stimulus check in a bank go out and buy cheap bbq's and katana swords.  It trickles down.


Don't forget to pick up a serving of my secret sauce.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Purple_Urkle: rusty typewriter: There is a common belief that warmer weather and dryer climates will slow the coronavirus.

Trump pulled that idea out of his ass and now it's getting people killed.

I hate to break this to you, but everyone is pulling everything out of their ass right now.  No one knows what the fark is going on.  Stay the fark home as much as you can and update your will.


Thank you Jeebus.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jso2897: Jeebus Saves: jtown: holdmybones: Pawn shops and salons are considered among the essential Arizona public services allowed to stay open in the Covid-19 pandemic. So are golf courses, dry cleaners, nail salons and spas.

They must really like salons.

I can see pawn shops.  That's how the non-banking folk cash their checks and get their loans.  But I don't know how they're gonna fare 6 months from now when people have defaulted on their loans and the shops are stuck with piles of "collateral" that nobody can afford to buy.

That's when us folks who saved our windfall of a stimulus check in a bank go out and buy cheap bbq's and katana swords.  It trickles down.

Don't forget to pick up a serving of my secret sauce.


You were masturbating with a katana?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Jeebus Saves: mcmnky: Can we delay the census until next year after these rugged individuals have thinned the heard?

That would be a very stupid idea.  You looked at a map of where the virus is, right?  I mean I'm sure what you just typed sounded farking awesome in your head and you just know you'll get a ton of smarts for it, but yea, that's dumb for a lot of reasons.

Nah, it was a dumb joke in my head and should get no smarts. Maybe 3 funnies.

The census is prescribed by the constitution, and things would have to be much worse to justify delaying.


You been on fark much lately?  There's this obliviousness as to where the virus is actually hitting and people are delighted to hear about it hitting rural America.  I predict many more smart votes than you do.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: jso2897: Jeebus Saves: jtown: holdmybones: Pawn shops and salons are considered among the essential Arizona public services allowed to stay open in the Covid-19 pandemic. So are golf courses, dry cleaners, nail salons and spas.

They must really like salons.

I can see pawn shops.  That's how the non-banking folk cash their checks and get their loans.  But I don't know how they're gonna fare 6 months from now when people have defaulted on their loans and the shops are stuck with piles of "collateral" that nobody can afford to buy.

That's when us folks who saved our windfall of a stimulus check in a bank go out and buy cheap bbq's and katana swords.  It trickles down.

Don't forget to pick up a serving of my secret sauce.

You were masturbating with a katana?


No, I think he pawned it.  Or maybe he was the guy in the gimp suit.  Possibly the "expert" that was called in.  I have no idea.
 
