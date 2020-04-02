 Skip to content
(Fark)   New music releases, famous and not-so-famous folks on social media, and quarantines in history are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, March 22-28 Actually Working At Home Edition   (fark.com) divider line
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So for many of us who don't usually work from home, we're starting to get serious about things and we've found a routine that lets us actually get a few hours of time to do some actual work for our companies. But  now we're starting to learn a few things about the technology we're using, like the fact that the host of a Zoom meeting can see if you're paying attention or also playing Solitaire and checking Twitter for the latest cat videos. So, having worked from home my self for a long time, I thought I'd offer a few tips.

The number one thing you can do to keep your computer secure from your bosses trying to snoop on your computer (if you're going to be installing new software) is to create a new login on your computer - one that does NOT have Administrator access. Use this login when you're working, and switch back to your usual one when you're done. When you're first installing software under this user, you'll need to provide your login credentials for your username that DOES have Administrator access, but that's only when it's installing, and you should be fine after that.

Some companies are requiring allowing Zoom to access your Google Calendar - and when it does, it wants read access to the whole thing. Easy fix - create a new gmail account. Install a different browser and access your new gmail from it so you can keep your usual gmail like you're used to - just don't forget to login to Zoom with your new account, and check both.

Another tip - make a little tent from a folded piece of aluminum foil (aluminium if you're British) to go over your webcam at the top of your laptop screen. You can easily slide it back and forth if you need to not be seen and aren't 100% sure you're camera is not on. Great for grabbing a quick snack or flipping off your annoying coworker who breathes into the mic waaay too heavily.

Finally, take some time away. Stand up. Stretch. Go outside if you can, and if you don't have any way of doing any real exercise in your tiny apartment, then at least do some stretches like your PE coach taught you in 5th grade. Seriously. It's good for you.

Anyway, take the quiz, then come back and tell us about your adventurers in working from home, and any tips you've picked up.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
TheSteelCricket [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What do you know, I am number one. Well to be fair I am the only one to complete the test so far.
 
