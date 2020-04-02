 Skip to content
(NYPost) So does wearing a mask REALLY help prevent coronavirus?
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not really, but if it makes you feel better, go for it.
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Not really, but if it makes you feel better, go for it.


Just read story earlier today that Dr. Fauci et al may be reconsidering so long as it doesn't impact the supply to health care workers.  It seems asympomatic folks may be driving a good share of the spread.  Obviously the masks folks would wear wouldn't be n95 but they may prevent spread via incidental means.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Not really, but if it makes you feel better, go for it.


If it didn't, why would there be a shortage for medical professionals who are caring for COVID-19 patients?
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yes, it does help, but remember your Maxipad facemask isn't anywhere near as effective as a N95, so keep following social distancing and washing your hands.

/Yes, I absolutely did wear an OG bandanna mask when I went to the hardware store yesterday, and I'll do it again.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yes.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
f you are sick: You should wear a face mask, if available, when you are around other people (including before you enter a health-care provider's office).

Everyone should also assume they have covid.
 
Bazzlex001 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It will reduce the velocity of the ejecta from coughing and sneezing, which is why the prevailing wisdom is that sick people should wear them if they have to go out in public.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Face masks will be the next popular porn fetish.
 
Lillya
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Another big benefit of masks is it protects people from touching their own mouth and nose. Helps with that whole "don't touch yourself" nagging
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lillya: Another big benefit of masks is it protects people from touching their own mouth and nose. Helps with that whole "don't touch yourself" nagging


So does wrapping little Johnny's hands in tape, FYI.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Face masks will be the next popular porn fetish.


There was a thread here just a few days ago about how medical fetish websites we donating all of their masks and other "props" to the medical community.
 
rogue49
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But if you wear a stylish bandanna 😎
How will be able to tell who's robbing the bank?? 🤔😉
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Another benefit is that masks hide the horror us bearded medical folks did to our faces so we can wear snug N95 masks.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

rogue49: But if you wear a stylish bandanna 😎
How will be able to tell who's robbing the bank?? 🤔😉


By the crocs and genital warts?
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bazzlex001: It will reduce the velocity of the ejecta from coughing and sneezing, which is why the prevailing wisdom is that sick people should wear them if they have to go out in public.


Yup, anything that can impede your cranial leakage in even the slightest manner is better than nothing.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If the nurse in the hospital wears one to protect herself, how would it suddenly become ineffective protection if she wears one on the bus home?
 
meowmix [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
you all realize just how much people spit when they talk right?
 
Animatronik
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
YES, OF COURSE IT DOES.

Provided that:

1.) The mask fits your face well enough that most air pass through and not around it.
2.) you don't touch it after you put it on.
2.) you sterilize or discard it and wash/sanitize your hands immediately after..
 
crinz83
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i made my own mask from a diy youtube video. how do i attach it to my mouth?

encrypted-tbn2.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You are going to tell me that all the Asians I see wearing masks is wrong?  I don't know about you, but I typically trust people that are good at math.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you look at the curves of countries where people wear masks (South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Japan) vs. countries where they don't (US, France, Italy, UK, Spain, etc.).the evidence is pretty clear.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If I go where I will interact with a cashier or something, I'm wearing one. And gloves. I have a compromised immune system. It may not do much but its better than nothing at all. I keep Clorox wipes and sanitizer with me as well.
But I'm only going out for groceries and pet supplies. That's all.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If they arent effective at preventing transmition, why do healthcare workers wear them?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It won't keep the virus itself out unless it's an N95, but it's better than nothing, especially when filtering out virus particles attached to a sneeze droplet or something.

Plus they're especially good at keeping the virus "in" with people who are already infected, and there's no telling who is if they're asympomatic.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm done do what you want
 
erik-k
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lillya: Another big benefit of masks is it protects people from touching their own mouth and nose. Helps with that whole "don't touch yourself" nagging


Exactly this.

This virus spreads by DROPLETS.

I cough, out goes the aerosols loaded with covid. Now either (a) you have to inhale one or (b) touch a part of me that I got it on by coughing into my arm then transfer it from your finger to your nose or (c) touch a surface one of my droplets landed on and then touch your nose.

A even if it's not a surgery grade mask, a face mask is very efficient at interfering with all three of those means of transfer.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Here's an older study from NIH.

From the abstract...
"We found that adherence to mask use significantly reduced the risk for ILI-associated infection"

I know, I know. Small sample size yadda yadda yadda.

Look -  just tell me I shouldn't wear one because there are people more important than me that need them more than I do. I'm fine with that. But don't lie to me and tell me they don't do anything while also telling me medical professionals need them for protection. Either they work or they don't.

As I've said in these threads before... It's like the bomb disposal guy telling you everything is fine as he running past you. If he runs, you run.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fireproof: won't keep the virus itself out unless it's an N95, but it's better than nothing, especially when filtering out virus particles attached to a sneeze droplet or something.


All viruses in motion are attached to a sneeze droplet or something they don't move on their own
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No really I'm done enough
 
odinsposse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bazzlex001: It will reduce the velocity of the ejecta from coughing and sneezing, which is why the prevailing wisdom is that sick people should wear them if they have to go out in public.


Except now it being suggested that talking and breathing can spread the virus. So everyone may want to consider wearing a mask since asymptomatic people could still spread it.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

zepillin: Fireproof: won't keep the virus itself out unless it's an N95, but it's better than nothing, especially when filtering out virus particles attached to a sneeze droplet or something.

All viruses in motion are attached to a sneeze droplet or something they don't move on their own


Uh, then what's the advantage to an N95?
 
snowjack [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Not really, but if it makes you feel better, go for it.


Username checks out.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

rogue49: But if you wear a stylish bandanna 😎
How will be able to tell who's robbing the bank?? 🤔😉


Too late. The banks, at least around here, are all operating via the drive-through window. You're probably better off trying to rob the people in line.

/Not an endorsement.
//First step in security is to think like an attacker.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: If they arent effective at preventing transmition, why do healthcare workers wear them?


hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
"If these worked...you'd be wearing 'em.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OkieDookie: Face masks will be the next popular porn fetish.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ less than a minute ago  

erik-k: Lillya: Another big benefit of masks is it protects people from touching their own mouth and nose. Helps with that whole "don't touch yourself" nagging

Exactly this.

This virus spreads by DROPLETS.

I cough, out goes the aerosols loaded with covid. Now either (a) you have to inhale one or (b) touch a part of me that I got it on by coughing into my arm then transfer it from your finger to your nose or (c) touch a surface one of my droplets landed on and then touch your nose.

A even if it's not a surgery grade mask, a face mask is very efficient at interfering with all three of those means of transfer.


I guess the question is why the fark are you coughing?  Stay the fark home if you're coughing or prone to coughing fits.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FriarReb98: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: If they arent effective at preventing transmition, why do healthcare workers wear them?

[hips.hearstapps.com image 850x567]"If these worked...you'd be wearing 'em.


Suspenders? But I'm not a big spender....
 
Cerebral Knievel
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Keep seeing folks out and about wearing improper masks, proper masks, improperly, or just draped around thier chin.
Watched a guy scratch his nose, throu a mask, with his gloved hand just this afternoon.

the worst part is getting the stink eye from folks for not wearing PPE in public because..  well..  you cant frigging find masks TO wear, and gloves simply arent effective if you aren't  washing them, or constantly regloving anyway.
 
