(MSNBC)   US marks first death of emergency room physician from COVID-19   (msnbc.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But not the last
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When this finally ends we'll build memorials to our heroes and martyrs and show our thanks to their mothers by supporting them.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
During the spanish flu, thousands of nurses and doctors died helping people.

Yes we have more equipment today (for now) but still... the spanish flu was worse. Way worse.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cretinbob: But not the last


Yup. If Italy is any indication, these mofos are the real heroes in all this. Sucks.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Apparently we mark it with two sentences because even an obit is too much to ask of a news organization.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: When this finally ends we'll build memorials to our heroes and martyrs and show our thanks to their mothers by supporting them.


Ha! This is America, we'll let their families starve on the side of the road and Republican Trumpers, that don't end up being a victim of COVID-19, will push bootstrapping taking points.
/seriously
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lolmao500: During the spanish flu, thousands of nurses and doctors died helping people.

Yes we have more equipment today (for now) but still... the spanish flu was worse. Way worse.


We already have Trumpers saying this isn't  big deal.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lolmao500: During the spanish flu, thousands of nurses and doctors died helping people.

Yes we have more equipment today (for now) but still... the spanish flu was worse. Way worse.


Fark needs a "stupid" vote button.

It's not a contest.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SlashBlot: lolmao500: During the spanish flu, thousands of nurses and doctors died helping people.

Yes we have more equipment today (for now) but still... the spanish flu was worse. Way worse.

We already have Trumpers saying this isn't  big deal.


If you compare it to the spanish flu, it ain't. If you compare it to the flu, it is.

If at least Italy or South Korea or the US or anyone in Europe would publish more facts about the real death rate like ages/prior condition, we could show those stupid trumpers how it is serious.

/not that facts might change their mind but eh
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
