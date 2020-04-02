 Skip to content
(Vice)   Hello, thank you for calling online naked therapist. How can I help you in this time of crisis?   (vice.com) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why isn't someone running a Naked News broadcast to compete with Fox et al? That might bleed away a few MAGA rednecks
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Why isn't someone running a Naked News broadcast to compete with Fox et al? That might bleed away a few MAGA rednecks


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilatrout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Why isn't someone running a Naked News broadcast to compete with Fox et al? That might bleed away a few MAGA rednecks


Ain't nobody want to see Newt naked
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I guess the "What are you wearing?" question is out.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Stevens used to work about 40 to 50 hours per week, she said. Now, she works about 80 and her income, which already allowed her to live comfortably, has doubled."

Truly shocking how that math worked out.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the 00's I made a logo for a woman who did "Naked Tech Support."  it was just remote support, but she was allegedly naked.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stan unusual: Well I guess the "What are you wearing?" question is out.


That pasty really brings out the color in your eyes
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Why isn't someone running a Naked News broadcast to compete with Fox et al? That might bleed away a few MAGA rednecks


PornHub as a news outlet? They would have no trouble getting Whitehouse press credentials.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You don't know how hard it is"

Well I guess I can always check.
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TheRapist doesn't have to be naked.  But it helps if their victi..er patient is.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: mjjt: Why isn't someone running a Naked News broadcast to compete with Fox et al? That might bleed away a few MAGA rednecks

PornHub as a news outlet? They would have no trouble getting Whitehouse press credentials.


No no no I mean tasteful nudity. Just lady newsreaders with big boozooms. Host it in California (because those damn hippies will do anything) and have simulated earthquakes at random intervals.

/why yes, I have put a bit of thought into this business model
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thanks for the pic, i like'm long or big (  .  )  (  .  )
 
mattj1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
40+40=80.

More details at 11.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the story:

""A lot of our community deals with so much and that ranges from stigma to people being murdered," Adora said."When people make jokes like, 'Oh, ha ha ha, sex work is so funny, let's start an OnlyFans,' they don't acknowledge the gravity of our situation." "

Perhaps Adora should have the world's smallest violin playing Hearts and Flowers in the background of her videos.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WTP 2: thanks for the pic, i like'm long or big (  .  )  (  .  )


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mjjt: fragMasterFlash: mjjt: Why isn't someone running a Naked News broadcast to compete with Fox et al? That might bleed away a few MAGA rednecks

PornHub as a news outlet? They would have no trouble getting Whitehouse press credentials.

No no no I mean tasteful nudity. Just lady newsreaders with big boozooms. Host it in California (because those damn hippies will do anything) and have simulated earthquakes at random intervals.

/why yes, I have put a bit of thought into this business model


There was a Naked News broadcast on the internet in 2000 or so. Attractive women reading AP stories while slowly and non erotically stripping out of their business attire. So if you can find out who owns the rights I will totally back you to get this going again.
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Back in the 00's I made a logo for a woman who did "Naked Tech Support."  it was just remote support, but she was allegedly naked.


I presume that most WFH IT is done naked, so it's something like advertising gluten-free water.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jim32rr: WTP 2: thanks for the pic, i like'm long or big (  .  )  (  .  )

[Fark user image 470x324] [View Full Size image _x_]


the wife is a 40F, so you gotta go bigger.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"i'm thinking about masturbating to pass the time.  i mean i'm thinking about you masturbating to pass the time."
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I would need more therapy if that woman popped up on my screen naked.  I imagine most of her advise involves food.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WTP 2: jim32rr: WTP 2: thanks for the pic, i like'm long or big (  .  )  (  .  )

[Fark user image 470x324] [View Full Size image _x_]

the wife is a 40F, so you gotta go bigger.


Yeah I know, I'm with her now. Go back to Fark for distractions for another 45 minutes or so
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TelemonianAjax: mjjt: fragMasterFlash: mjjt: Why isn't someone running a Naked News broadcast to compete with Fox et al? That might bleed away a few MAGA rednecks

PornHub as a news outlet? They would have no trouble getting Whitehouse press credentials.

No no no I mean tasteful nudity. Just lady newsreaders with big boozooms. Host it in California (because those damn hippies will do anything) and have simulated earthquakes at random intervals.

/why yes, I have put a bit of thought into this business model

There was a Naked News broadcast on the internet in 2000 or so. Attractive women reading AP stories while slowly and non erotically stripping out of their business attire. So if you can find out who owns the rights I will totally back you to get this going again.


It's still around
 
overthinker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I remember helping a few women setup their own cams n stuff at home back in the day. And with free porn today, unless she is someone I know personally already and is someone I want to see in less clothing than normal, I have no interest. I have better things to spend my money on to improve myself to increase my chances of doing more than looking. Working out and equipment, better clothing, education, etc. all ads up to be more appealing to women in person in the long run. Which would you rather do? Look and wish? Or not look today and end up actually make those wishes come true later?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

