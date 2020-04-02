 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Of course it only took a couple days for someone to go and Florida up a virtual classroom   (clickorlando.com) divider line
26
    More: Florida, Orange County, Florida, public school class, Volusia County, Florida, Brevard County, Florida, school district, High school, parents of the eighth grade students, online learning session of an Orange County  
•       •       •

1553 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2020 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dammit Grandpa!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know why I'm laughing uncontrollably.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good old Zoom, it's the chat roulette we never needed, with less security
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure with the internet and all a 14 year old kid has seen nudity before
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Let's pick the tool that's cheapest!" they cried.

Welp.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Roy Moore knew how to use a computer it would have been him.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a math class. They should expect a digit every now and then.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i guess that showers at school have change since i went. real sausagefest.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: It's a math class. They should expect a digit every now and then.


Maybe they were studying fractions?
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor kid would probably rather just forget about it, but Mom has found a crusade.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That parent sounds like she's getting ready to hire Saul Goodman and sue the school.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officials say authorities, school administration 'handled the situation'

probably what he was hoping for
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Pretty sure with the internet and all a 14 year old kid has seen nudity before


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Pretty sure with the internet and all a 14 year old kid has seen nudity before


From TFA:

"He said he didn't want to talk about it because he just didn't want to relive the memories or the images,"

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Mugato: pastramithemosterotic: Pretty sure with the internet and all a 14 year old kid has seen nudity before

[Fark user image image 259x194]


... And he might even see some more nudity before he dies.

The horror, Karen, the horror!
 
oopsboom
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

EL EM: Poor kid would probably rather just forget about it, but Mom has found a crusade.


its a class full of 13 and 14 year olds.  who, by definition, are on the internet.

mom might have a crusade.  but probably 60% of those kids has seen better in the last 48 hours and was probably pointing and shaming.
 
LurkerSupreme [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hackers: If you're going to hack a Zoom meeting, try to be a little more imaginative and creative than this. There's lots more amusing and interesting material that you could randomly inject into a meeting, but just saying "all right I'm in, time to turn on the webcam and whip out my junk" seems to be just plain lazy and boring to me.

/And not worth the potential sex crime charges in this case, since the meeting participants were underage
 
vinn01
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe those "IT professionals" that work for the school will figure out how to use Zoom with password protection.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
oopsboom:
mom might have a crusade.  but probably 60% of those kids has seen better in the last 48 hours and was probably pointing and shaming.


I think it's the simplicity that I find so funny. Instead of sending a political message or some sort of computer virus, he just takes his dick out.

I'm laughing again. I think this shut down is finally driving me mad.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why is everyone using zoom?  Zoom is shiat.
 
daffy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is anyone surprised by this?
 
chippedlogic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Predator, disgusting.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chippedlogic: Predator, disgusting.


GET TO DA CHOPPA!
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
amateurs

this is my background for all my virtual meetings now

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Why is everyone using zoom?  Zoom is shiat.


I think it will be a round robin of whoever is stable for the moment.

my job uses webex...now we are told to disable video to help with bandwidth.  so people look for a new platform, rinse, repeat, recycle

I suggested we use chaterbate, but apparently all the divorced managers voted that idea down.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Why is everyone using zoom?  Zoom is shiat.


My school uses it because they had a Groupon.

/Don't know why, really.
//It's working tolerably well so far.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.