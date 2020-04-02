 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   Brits' loud-mouth soup purchases up 22%. Coronavirus binge-drinking trifecta complete   (marketwatch.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I figured BoJo was the Brits' loudmouth soup and couldn't figure out TFH. Now o get it!
 
mrparks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
With picture of idiot touching something to their face that also touches their hands, while wearing a mask.

Reel smurt guy.
 
Teufel Ritter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrparks: With picture of idiot touching something to their face that also touches their hands, while wearing a mask.

Reel smurt guy.


It's also called liquid courage.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wait until it it's just spotted dick and pig anus.  Then the Brits will despair.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I figured BoJo was the Brits' loudmouth soup and couldn't figure out TFH. Now o get it!


I figured it was Nigel "Even Boris Thinks I'm A Twat" Farrage, but it still made no sense.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So I hear a lot about how grocery stores are supposedly hiring like crazy right now. Anyone here have firsthand knowledge of that situation? Seems to me a job like that would do far more to keep bills paid than filing for unemployment compensation.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I guess the theory is..Who wants to eat British Food? Might as well drink till' I'm not hungry...
 
HairBolus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In the worst quarantine scenario everybody must 100% stay at home except government workers who will deliver food to you.

Sure you can order alcoholic drinks but the delivery workers will steal them.
 
Teufel Ritter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So I hear a lot about how grocery stores are supposedly hiring like crazy right now. Anyone here have firsthand knowledge of that situation? Seems to me a job like that would do far more to keep bills paid than filing for unemployment compensation.


In Texas.  Grocery stores are giving raises and hiring.  So are logistics companies.  Not sure how the stimulus package (which I understand pays more for unemployment than you earned while employed, in some circumstances) influences that decision.
 
Teufel Ritter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel: Three Crooked Squirrels: I figured BoJo was the Brits' loudmouth soup and couldn't figure out TFH. Now o get it!

I figured it was Nigel "Even Boris Thinks I'm A Twat" Farrage, but it still made no sense.


Loudmouth Soup
Youtube UiMBqIT_rGM
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So I hear a lot about how grocery stores are supposedly hiring like crazy right now. Anyone here have firsthand knowledge of that situation? Seems to me a job like that would do far more to keep bills paid than filing for unemployment compensation.


I did notice We're Hiring signs prominent by the entrance at two stores yesterday, and one played an invite on the loudspeaker as I was shopping.
 
tasteme
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
huntercr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not too late to get in on the profit... Diago ( NYSE:DEO)
Makers of  Guinness, Johnnie Walker, J&B, Ketel One, Baileys, Captain Morgan etc
is up 20% or so from a week ago, but still has another 50% to gain from January's price.
People are definitely not going to stop drinking.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I can only assume what the Brit's call "soup" is something remarkably different in civilized countries.

So what is it, exactly? Biscuits? Crisps? Takeaways?
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: So I hear a lot about how grocery stores are supposedly hiring like crazy right now. Anyone here have firsthand knowledge of that situation? Seems to me a job like that would do far more to keep bills paid than filing for unemployment compensation.


Yes, Publix, Walmart, CVS,etc around here are hiring though with the $600 per week (stimulus package stuff) on top of the regular unemployment bennies, Im not sure why someone would who is eligible would take one for a lot less money and even more exposure to COVID.

/as an aside our Governor finally did the shelter in place thing. I was talking to the clerk at the Publix liquor store today and he said there was a run on it for an hour or so yesterday until they assured the people in line they would still be open as an essential business.
 
