 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KPTV Portland)   A million cases here, a million cases there, and soon you're talking about a real hoax   (kptv.com) divider line
69
    More: News, United States, New Jersey, Coronavirus cases, New York, New York City, cases of COVID-19, President Donald Trump, US health officials  
•       •       •

2516 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2020 at 3:44 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



69 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told it was one guy coming in from China, who we stopped with a big beautiful ban. :(
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I posted this before, and posting again. Come at me, Cult45.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A million cases and 50,000 deaths world wide?  Panic!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The U.S. has a population of about 327,200,000, which means about .07% of the country has been infected.


Can we say is known to be infected?

Because it's a lot more than that.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should hold a march against the spread now
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No worse than the flu.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We could've had this nipped in the bud if we had a pandemic response team even of the caliber that Dubya had, but NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!  An antiquated system designed in the late 18th Century gave us a buffoon!

Meanwhile, Georgia has somebody even stupider in charge, when they could've had the smartest person in the state running things.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a minute, is this headline just Qanon code that Lady Gaga's meat dress was the cause of this hoax?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: [Fark user image image 640x614]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: A million cases and 50,000 deaths world wide?  Panic!


Where were you for those 50,000 deaths?  Your username doesn't check out.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the blood of the dead will be on tRump's hands.

He fumblefarked this entire crisis...and continues to double down on his abject apathy and mindboggling stupidity.

May the deities have mercy on us.
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, when they came out today and said Coronavirus may be spread by talking or even simply breathing, you gotta wonder how deep this shiat really goes. Are we just waiting to be infected at this point?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: We should hold a march against the spread now


We could hold hands across America.

- oh wait
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Who could be behind these new deaths? Who could it be?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you'd like to check out an early release of Pandemic 3
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 586x169]

Who could be behind these new deaths? Who could it be?
[Fark user image 480x268] [View Full Size image _x_]


only 600 today? that's wayyyyyyyyyyyyyy lower than I expected, that's nice news for once.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Action Replay Nick: I was told it was one guy coming in from China, who we stopped with a big beautiful ban. :(


The Woz thinks he was personally responsible for introducing it to the Pacific Northwest, as he and his wife recently got back from a trip to China before things went haywire.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when you could bite the head off of a bat and not get the 'rona?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Pepperidge Farms remembers
 
Phins
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I have been assured by the medical experts at FreeRepublic that no one dies from COVID-19. They die of other causes, they just happened to have Covid-19 when they died but the doctors are being forced to say they died from COVID-19.

The fact that some people have mild cases means that this is a mild illness so no one can die from it. Also, did you know that people die from the flu and no one worries about that or tries to do anything to prevent it?
 
chatoyance
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Amazing. Virtually every country in the world, conspiring together in a librul hoax to make Trump look bad. When will the fake news ever end?
 
Boberella
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 586x169]

Who could be behind these new deaths? Who could it be?
[Fark user image 480x268] [View Full Size image _x_]


Can I just say that my husband thinks I'm a sick fark for pointing that out so... welcome to the club?
 
way south
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

kb7rky: And the blood of the dead will be on tRump's hands.

He fumblefarked this entire crisis...and continues to double down on his abject apathy and mindboggling stupidity.

May the deities have mercy on us.


So he's responsible for deaths in dozens of other nations?
Don't be daft. The blood trail leads back to China. When this is over there needs to be a reckoning for the communist parties role in this.   The bigger the toll, The bigger the reparations.
 
jso2897
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

styckx: We should hold a march against the spread now


Why would we march against a hoax?
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A million more reasons to vote this fall. Get registered and get your mail in ballots early, you can let them sit on the counter for 2 days to let them disinfect if you are worried. No excuses this year.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Even if China is full of shiat on their numbers, no way the numbers are higher than the US. We are way beyond what we should be at this point.
 
phenn
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
1,002,159
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: A million cases and 50,000 deaths world wide?  Panic!


5% death rate from this snapshot (50k divided by 1M) and everyone is susceptible.

That's an underestimate since some of the people now sick will later die.

Yes, panic take this extremely seriously.
 
phenn
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Even if China is full of shiat on their numbers, no way the numbers are higher than the US. We are way beyond what we should be at this point.


I'm going to politely disagree with that. China was barricading people in their apartments. There was plenty of homegrown video of that on social media. Their population centers are much more congested and crowded. I suspect the US will catch up but hasn't yet.
 
Juc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Norad: Man, when they came out today and said Coronavirus may be spread by talking or even simply breathing, you gotta wonder how deep this shiat really goes. Are we just waiting to be infected at this point?


in all seriousness. I think that's exactly what we're doing.
I think they're trying to buy time so that they can ramp up production of medical supplies, testing of anti-virals, and work on a vaccine.

This thing is so spreadable it might as well be nutella.
When we got tools to fight it it'll be a lot better, but that all takes time.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

way south: When this is over there needs to be a reckoning for the communist parties role in this. The bigger the toll, The bigger the reparations.


They're holding about a trillion in US debt, so we can start there.
 
Free Radical
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Trumpvirus keeps rolling along!
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

way south: kb7rky: And the blood of the dead will be on tRump's hands.

He fumblefarked this entire crisis...and continues to double down on his abject apathy and mindboggling stupidity.

May the deities have mercy on us.

So he's responsible for deaths in dozens of other nations?
Don't be daft. The blood trail leads back to China. When this is over there needs to be a reckoning for the communist parties role in this.   The bigger the toll, The bigger the reparations.


Oh shut the hell up, you and the rest of the blowhard conservatives aren't going to do anything about China except again put the rest of the country into a worse position than we started in.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: styckx: We should hold a march against the spread now

We could hold hands across America.

- oh wait


hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Juc: Walker: [Fark user image 586x169]

Who could be behind these new deaths? Who could it be?
[Fark user image 480x268] [View Full Size image _x_]

only 600 today? that's wayyyyyyyyyyyyyy lower than I expected, that's nice news for once.


Day's not over yet.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Even if China is full of shiat on their numbers, no way the numbers are higher than the US. We are way beyond what we should be at this point.


Wut?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At least the left wingers have stopped calling it a hoax, but give you guys time and you'll circle back to it.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politi​c​s/2020/03/13/biden-ad-manipulates-vide​o-slam-trump/

Fark user image
Four Pinocchios
 
The Envoy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm sure the families of the dead will draw huge comfort from the cries of "b...b...but China!" from the party of personal responsibility.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: At least the left wingers have stopped calling it a hoax, but give you guys time and you'll circle back to it.


Citation needed.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Jeebus Saves: A million cases and 50,000 deaths world wide?  Panic!

5% death rate from this snapshot (50k divided by 1M) and everyone is susceptible.

That's an underestimate since some of the people now sick will later die.

Yes, panic take this extremely seriously.


Remember, that's reported cases, so actually that's an incredibly high over estimate because there are probably 10 times more people that have it.  Something like 25% of people never have symptoms according to who you ask.  The fear mongering has really made people lose perspective on this.  Is it a bad virus?  Sure.  But it's not a world ender like some want you to believe.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: We could've had this nipped in the bud if we had a pandemic response team even of the caliber that Dubya had,


What countries have "nipped this in the bud"?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Envoy: Sean VasDeferens: At least the left wingers have stopped calling it a hoax, but give you guys time and you'll circle back to it.

Citation needed.


Seriously?
 
The Envoy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: The Envoy: Sean VasDeferens: At least the left wingers have stopped calling it a hoax, but give you guys time and you'll circle back to it.

Citation needed.

Seriously?


Yes. Democrats calling it a hoax. Not some loner crackpot, an official position stating exactly that.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Norad: Man, when they came out today and said Coronavirus may be spread by talking or even simply breathing, you gotta wonder how deep this shiat really goes. Are we just waiting to be infected at this point?


Until we get a vaccine, that's pretty much exactly what we're doing. If we all catch it at once then we have big problems, so we stay away from each other as much as possible to avoid catching it for as long as possible. But odds are we will at some point.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

not enough beer: justanotherfarkinfarker: Even if China is full of shiat on their numbers, no way the numbers are higher than the US. We are way beyond what we should be at this point.

Wut?


China - 81,589 last Thurs. Lets say the real number was 160K even 200K because they lie more than we do. The US was around 250K by the weekend.  We shouldn't have hit that in a month. We really farked this up.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: not enough beer: justanotherfarkinfarker: Even if China is full of shiat on their numbers, no way the numbers are higher than the US. We are way beyond what we should be at this point.

Wut?

China - 81,589 last Thurs. Lets say the real number was 160K even 200K because they lie more than we do. The US was around 250K by the weekend.  We shouldn't have hit that in a month. We really farked this up.


If you believe those are accurate numbers for China, I have some oceanfront property in Montana you really need to buy.
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.