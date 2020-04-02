 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   How is the Corona Virus going to hit rural America? Well Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley has more deaths from Covid-19 than does Philadelphia   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
73
    More: Murica, Northampton County, Pennsylvania, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Lehigh Valley, two-county region's death toll, Northampton County, Pennsylvania, new deaths, Lehigh County, Pennsylvania  
•       •       •

73 Comments     (+0 »)
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Over 20 percent of GA deaths are in Albany as of yesterday population 70k. Fulton County has a million people and the same number of deaths.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame Route 22 coming in from Jersey.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They got tests up there?  That's no fair!
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The chickens are coming home to roost.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda like how a rural area's much smaller medical infrastructure makes a difference. (shrug)

This is what the rural areas wanted. Republicans in charge of government. This is what they get.

Incompetent assholes.
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus is my epidemiologist.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAGAts aren't listening
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had a cluster in western Massachusetts at an old soldier's home that might have temporarily eclipsed the rate around Boston.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
80% of all humans will be infected. Sooner or later. Why 80 and not 99%, I don't know. All we are doing is trying to slow the infections down so that 1 million people do not head to the hospital all in one week. When there is only capacity for 10% of them. The longer we spread out the infections, the more chance to come up with a better treatment. This virus will be with us forever. Until we get a vaccine. Unless it mutates at some point. But that could make it safer or more dangerous.
Of those infected, :only" 2-5% will die. We do not know the real numbers yet. Many will never even get sick.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This shouldn't be surprising, given that we know how people in the country and politicians have acted, and the degree to which this virus is contagious.
Like honey badger, Coronavirus don't care.
 
Marine1
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I don't know. How do you think a virus is going to hit areas that don't have hospitals because they didn't make some coked-out coastie bastard on Wall Street enough money?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

ZAZ: We had a cluster in western Massachusetts at an old soldier's home that might have temporarily eclipsed the rate around Boston.


I have a ton of nursing homes around me, and those poor people are suffering the worst.  They can't even have their families in to visit, and the places were not designed for lots of physical separation.  Then when the infection hits?  Jesus Christ.
 
adamatari
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Kinda like how a rural area's much smaller medical infrastructure makes a difference. (shrug)

This is what the rural areas wanted. Republicans in charge of government. This is what they get.

Incompetent assholes.


Except that, in the South, there are broad swaths of rural areas still populated by Black people who vote democratic, and just get drowned out and disenfranchised in various ways.

I'm not crying for Idaho, that's enemy territory and we all know it (seriously, of there is a civil war they will be a central base for whatever the Republicans turn into). But for Black folk in places like Georgia and Louisiana and all those states in the South, well, they get screwed. Same as it ever was.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I wonder how many of these infections happened because rich people fled the cities for their 2nd mansion out in the boonies as they wait for all the poors to die off?
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As noted before: More than 99% of Italy's coronavirus fatalities were people who suffered from previous medical conditions, according to a study by the country's national health -- source = Bloomberg

Obviously the states where a lot of people already have previous medical conditions are going to get hit worse. The US isn't the same all over. Some people take care of themselves better in some states.

You could also look up a map of smoking per capita per state, because China said smoking factored into it. I have heard diabetes and heart disease were also big factors. I image those are covered here:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Good thing is, less population density in rural areas.
Bad thing is, less hospitals in rural areas.

You can get on youtube and watch videos of old people all day long working out and doing Crossfit-type stuff. I would imagine these people will have a great chance of making it.

/Somewhere in the United States, someone is probably dying from eating a peanut, so yeah, some outliers are going to not fair as well.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So they combined the deaths in two counties to make a sensationalist headline.  That's helping right there.
 
MBooda
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Lehigh Valley = "rural America"?

subby must be from nyowk.

/out in behlehem they're starting to choke
not from vaping
or factory smoke
and we're dying here in allentown
 
Wonktnod [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

adamatari: I'm not crying for Idaho, that's enemy territory and we all know it


Thank goodness the correct "people" are dying, right?
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Kinda like how a rural area's much smaller medical infrastructure makes a difference. (shrug)

This is what the rural areas wanted. Republicans in charge of government. This is what they get.

Incompetent assholes.


What about the other half living in rural areas who didn't vote for Trump? Tired stereotype.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's not the rural areas, necessarily, but rather the suburbs that might get it worst. Suburbia might have enough population density for this virus to spread, without the easy urban access to several nearby healthcare facilities.

Rural folks are fairly well distanced from each other, except for when they go to buy groceries or do other errands. Of course, they've got even less access to healthcare.
 
blondambition
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Wonktnod: adamatari: I'm not crying for Idaho, that's enemy territory and we all know it

Thank goodness the correct "people" are dying, right?


Oh dear, the virus is "hurting the right people."
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

adamatari: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Kinda like how a rural area's much smaller medical infrastructure makes a difference. (shrug)

This is what the rural areas wanted. Republicans in charge of government. This is what they get.

Incompetent assholes.

Except that, in the South, there are broad swaths of rural areas still populated by Black people who vote democratic, and just get drowned out and disenfranchised in various ways.

I'm not crying for Idaho, that's enemy territory and we all know it (seriously, of there is a civil war they will be a central base for whatever the Republicans turn into). But for Black folk in places like Georgia and Louisiana and all those states in the South, well, they get screwed. Same as it ever was.


Yes, I understand that not everybody in a rural area votes Republican. But enough of them do to make most rural areas a Republican stronghold. Sorry if that wasn't clear. I thought it was well-known by now.
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I wonder how many of these infections happened because rich people fled the cities for their 2nd mansion out in the boonies as they wait for all the poors to die off?


This is very true unfortunately. I live in a rural resort town. We had a sudden influx of seasonal homeowner's and others come here to escape during the off season.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Over 20 percent of GA deaths are in Albany as of yesterday population 70k. Fulton County has a million people and the same number of deaths.


Albany (Doherty County) is getting absolutely slammed.  The county has 87K people, a median household income of $37K, lots of disabled people, high levels of uninsured, high levels of heart disease and respiratory disorders, low levels of education.

Need more?  The biggest employers are a beer bottling plant and a toilet paper factory.

It's getting absolutely farked, and most of it is thanks to one funeral back in February.
 
spacechecker [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I did a job out there around 6 months ago. I thought it was a pretty nice area.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: not enough beer: Over 20 percent of GA deaths are in Albany as of yesterday population 70k. Fulton County has a million people and the same number of deaths.

Albany (Doherty County) is getting absolutely slammed.  The county has 87K people, a median household income of $37K, lots of disabled people, high levels of uninsured, high levels of heart disease and respiratory disorders, low levels of education.

Need more?  The biggest employers are a beer bottling plant and a toilet paper factory.

It's getting absolutely farked, and most of it is thanks to one funeral back in February.


Correction to sp:  "Dougherty"
 
skilly
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: As noted before: More than 99% of Italy's coronavirus fatalities were people who suffered from previous medical conditions, according to a study by the country's national health -- source = Bloomberg

Obviously the states where a lot of people already have previous medical conditions are going to get hit worse. The US isn't the same all over. Some people take care of themselves better in some states.

You could also look up a map of smoking per capita per state, because China said smoking factored into it. I have heard diabetes and heart disease were also big factors. I image those are covered here:
[Fark user image image 850x699]

Good thing is, less population density in rural areas.
Bad thing is, less hospitals in rural areas.

You can get on youtube and watch videos of old people all day long working out and doing Crossfit-type stuff. I would imagine these people will have a great chance of making it.

/Somewhere in the United States, someone is probably dying from eating a peanut, so yeah, some outliers are going to not fair as well.


I couldn't help but think of this while watching Katie Tur on MSNBC interview a couple members of a family in Ohio who have had 3 members die in the last week from COVID. They showed a family picture and all of them have the typical "midwest bodytype:" at least 50 lbs overweight/apple body shape.

Not saying they deserve to die. Just saying that I bet a stressed heart, not even necessarily heart disease, is particularly vulnerable to this virus.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: ZAZ: We had a cluster in western Massachusetts at an old soldier's home that might have temporarily eclipsed the rate around Boston.

I have a ton of nursing homes around me, and those poor people are suffering the worst.  They can't even have their families in to visit, and the places were not designed for lots of physical separation.  Then when the infection hits?  Jesus Christ.


A prison for the crime of being old.

My Mil is taking her 2 dogs and visiting her mom almost daily now. Luckily she has a easy to get to window on the first floor.

/yeah yeah she had Interview and article about it last week and i can't justify submitting articles close to home. Feels selfish.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MBooda: Lehigh Valley = "rural America"?

subby must be from nyowk.

/out in behlehem they're starting to choke
not from vaping
or factory smoke
and we're dying here in allentown


There are cases of the virus in 62 of our 67 counties. Big swaths of PA are rural.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.wgal​.​com/amp/article/coronavirus-covid19-pe​nnsylvania/32016132
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Jeebus Saves: So they combined the deaths in two counties to make a sensationalist headline.  That's helping right there.

Will Drew ever figure out how to "Save Fark"?
People should be rushing to buy Total Fark memberships!
I don't get it. What could be driving people off?


You, I guess you.  What do I win?
/oh no, not your mother again
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Kinda like how a rural area's much smaller medical infrastructure makes a difference. (shrug)

This is what the rural areas wanted. Republicans in charge of government. This is what they get.

Incompetent assholes.


Pennsylvania currently has a Democrat governor.  Lehigh County went blue in 2016, while Northampton and Carbon counties (also parts of the valley) went red.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

skilly: transporter_ii: As noted before: More than 99% of Italy's coronavirus fatalities were people who suffered from previous medical conditions, according to a study by the country's national health -- source = Bloomberg

Obviously the states where a lot of people already have previous medical conditions are going to get hit worse. The US isn't the same all over. Some people take care of themselves better in some states.

You could also look up a map of smoking per capita per state, because China said smoking factored into it. I have heard diabetes and heart disease were also big factors. I image those are covered here:
[Fark user image image 850x699]

Good thing is, less population density in rural areas.
Bad thing is, less hospitals in rural areas.

You can get on youtube and watch videos of old people all day long working out and doing Crossfit-type stuff. I would imagine these people will have a great chance of making it.

/Somewhere in the United States, someone is probably dying from eating a peanut, so yeah, some outliers are going to not fair as well.

I couldn't help but think of this while watching Katie Tur on MSNBC interview a couple members of a family in Ohio who have had 3 members die in the last week from COVID. They showed a family picture and all of them have the typical "midwest bodytype:" at least 50 lbs overweight/apple body shape.

Not saying they deserve to die. Just saying that I bet a stressed heart, not even necessarily heart disease, is particularly vulnerable to this virus.


Yeah... I think of myself as needed to improve my cardio fitness because I get winded pretty bad when I push below an 8 minute mile as an almost 40 Y.O.  It's good to have perspective.

I gotta say though - I'm getting sick of the constant "But what were their underlying conditions?"  It's the "But what was she wearing?" of COVID deaths.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Kinda like how a rural area's much smaller medical infrastructure makes a difference. (shrug)

This is what the rural areas wanted. Republicans in charge of government. This is what they get.

Incompetent assholes.


If this is what it's going to take to invest in rural healthcare, so be it.
/the body count is going to be much much higher in rural areas.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Lehigh Valley is the third most populous Metropolitan Statistical Area in the state of Pennsylvania with a population of 841,914 residents as of the 2018 U.S. Census Estimate, an 2.5% increase from 821,173 residents in the 2010 U.S. Census.[2][7] The region is eclipsed in total population in Pennsylvania only by the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh metropolitan areas.[2] It is the 64th most populated metropolitan area in the United States.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just saying
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Wonktnod: adamatari: I'm not crying for Idaho, that's enemy territory and we all know it

Thank goodness the correct "people" are dying, right?


Let's not act as if these people haven't supported people and policies that have killed or ruined countless lives. The fact that they are finally feeling the direct result of their own policies...honestly...feels like justice. People have been dying for those choices for a long time.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jjwars1: What about the other half living in rural areas who didn't vote for Trump?


I see you are unfamiliar with rural voters in the United States.
 
MBooda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: /Somewhere in the United States, someone is probably dying from eating a peanut,


Fark user image
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: You can get on youtube and watch videos of old people all day long working out and doing Crossfit-type stuff. I would imagine these people will have a great chance of making it.


This is the best thing to do. As I understand it attacks the lungs. Doing cardio exercises right now is the best thing to fight the eventual infection.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I guess it's the anti-science bullshiat (among the Republicans and nutjob "progressive" types) that makes it impossible for so many people to understand "incubation period."

You get exposed to an illness, it doesn't make you ill right away. There are apparently so many variables, it's impossible to pin down an exact interval of time. The 14-day time is the upper range. But it could be a little longer or less depending on a bunch of things.

People in rural areas/less populated states (and the governor of Floriduh) sitting around saying stupid shiat like, "Nobody I know is sick, this is no big deal" are idiots. If you can still say that a month from now, you might be right. But not now.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We can do it WV.  We've got old people, we've got bad health, we've got few hospitals.  We can be number one per capita in Coronavirus deaths.  I know we started late, but we can catch up and win this!
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jaytkay: jjwars1: What about the other half living in rural areas who didn't vote for Trump?

I see you are unfamiliar with rural voters in the United States.


Oh, you're right. 100% of rural voters voted for Trump. What other stereotypes should we reinforce?
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dear Lord don't live in Lehighton or Palmerton and make the mistake of saying you lived in the Lehigh Valley.
 
skilly
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: Wonktnod: adamatari: I'm not crying for Idaho, that's enemy territory and we all know it

Thank goodness the correct "people" are dying, right?

Let's not act as if these people haven't supported people and policies that have killed or ruined countless lives. The fact that they are finally feeling the direct result of their own policies...honestly...feels like justice. People have been dying for those choices for a long time.


As a Gen Xer, all my life I've heard, "A Democrat is just a Republican who hasn't been robbed yet."

I guess "A Republican is a Democrat who hasn't gotten COVID with an underlying condition yet."

/It fits cuz most Repiblicans don't realize something is a problem until it effects them.
 
tirob
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good afternoon submitter.  As our friend noted above, the Lehigh Valley isn't rural, at least by PA standards.  It contains a medium-sized metropolitan area, Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton-Philipsburg (this last town is in New Jersey).

The really rural parts of PA--places like Bradford, Sullivan, and Susquehanna counties--have barely been touched by Covid-19 so far.
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I live in a county with a density of 60 people per square mile.  Lehigh Valley sounds like the big city to us.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jjwars1: jaytkay: jjwars1: What about the other half living in rural areas who didn't vote for Trump?

I see you are unfamiliar with rural voters in the United States.

Oh, you're right. 100% of rural voters voted for Trump. What other stereotypes should we reinforce?


Show us how Clinton won 50% of the rural vote.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A sign of things to come.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ehh, the Lehigh Valley really isn't all that rural. Lehigh and Northampton Counties have a combined population of 650,000 people.  There are 8 hospitals, two of which are level 1 trauma centers. It's not like it's Forest or Sullivan Counties.
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, duh.

Distance to hospitals
Lack of hospital beds
Lack of ventilators/other equipment

Plus idiot city folk fleeing the metro area? Yep, a damn disaster in the making.
 
