(The Advocate)   Gay blood coming to a blood bank near you. But don't worry they can't have done any gay stuff for three months   (advocate.com) divider line
    More: PSA, HIV, Blood donation, bisexual men, Blood, previous FDA recommendation, blood shortage, deferral period, result of this public health emergency  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So is blood that has teh gay dangerous or not? You can't just say it is and then it isn't when there's a shortage.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This makes the US look as silly as those arabic country who don't let women drive.

/although it probably is not a good idea to let someone drive when they're wearing a hood over their head and they can only see out of a small opening. So, it's a toss up.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool. Now they get to donate, buy a six pack and get pretty buzzed off of three beers on a Saturday.

Wait? Am I the only one who does that?
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every single recipient should be told that they might be injected with plasma from a gay man, and that they're free to refuse on those grounds.

Some herds need thinning.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean we can catch the gay?
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: So is blood that has teh gay dangerous or not? You can't just say it is and then it isn't when there's a shortage.


If you take blood from a gay donor you may become fabulous and start to color coordinate your clothing.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Does this mean we can catch the gay?


Yes
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: So is blood that has teh gay dangerous or not? You can't just say it is and then it isn't when there's a shortage.



https://www.cdc.gov/hiv/group/msm/ind​e​x.html

Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with mena are the population most affected by HIV in the United States. In 2017, adult and adolescent gay and bisexual menb made up 70% (27,000) of the 38,739 new HIV diagnosesc in the United States (US) and dependent areas.d

The good news is, that number has been stable for about 10 years and we have better medicines to prevent infection.  The deferral period has gone from lifetime, to 12 months, and now three.  IMO, that's probably about where it should be for any high risk, non-monogamous cohort.
 
mjbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they lifting the other restrictions as well?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Cool. Now they get to donate, buy a six pack and get pretty buzzed off of three beers on a Saturday.

Wait? Am I the only one who does that?


On Fark?  Yes.
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Does this mean we can catch the gay?


You can, you just have to have the right bait for the traps.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

punkwrestler: If you take blood from a gay donor you may become fabulous and start to color coordinate your clothing.


That's like some sort of crazy super power.

Seriously, I would love to be gay. I would certainly be getting a fark ton more action than I am now (since I've actually had gay people hit on me...).

But, I find the whole thing revolting. And I hate that. Damn it to hell.

From where I'm sitting, being bi is the best of every world. But, sigh... Bisexuaness  is a gift I have yet to receive.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

punkwrestler: Destructor: Does this mean we can catch the gay?

Yes


I'd do it in a heart beat if it were true.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Does this mean we can catch the gay?


The CDC has determined that transmission may occur even in the absence of symptoms.
 
Linkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's OK, they can just pray the gay away.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Mugato: So is blood that has teh gay dangerous or not? You can't just say it is and then it isn't when there's a shortage.


https://www.cdc.gov/hiv/group/msm/inde​x.html

Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with mena are the population most affected by HIV in the United States. In 2017, adult and adolescent gay and bisexual menb made up 70% (27,000) of the 38,739 new HIV diagnosesc in the United States (US) and dependent areas.d

The good news is, that number has been stable for about 10 years and we have better medicines to prevent infection.  The deferral period has gone from lifetime, to 12 months, and now three.  IMO, that's probably about where it should be for any high risk, non-monogamous cohort.


And IIRC, the last HIV transmission by transfusion was by an MSM who lied about it to donate.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they not realize most of the bank is Homeless Blood [tm]?
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Mugato: So is blood that has teh gay dangerous or not? You can't just say it is and then it isn't when there's a shortage.


https://www.cdc.gov/hiv/group/msm/inde​x.html

Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with mena are the population most affected by HIV in the United States. In 2017, adult and adolescent gay and bisexual menb made up 70% (27,000) of the 38,739 new HIV diagnosesc in the United States (US) and dependent areas.d

The good news is, that number has been stable for about 10 years and we have better medicines to prevent infection.  The deferral period has gone from lifetime, to 12 months, and now three.  IMO, that's probably about where it should be for any high risk, non-monogamous cohort.


I think that the organ donation people allow HIV positive donors now because HIV/AIDS is more treatable than say... whatever is causing organ failure.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fellow gays, we're so close now to fulfilling one of the key gaols in The Gay Agenda.  Soon, they will lift all restrictions on us giving blood.  And when that happens, Americans will be receiving our rich, gloriously fabulous blood.  Then all those people will catch the gay!

Muhhahahahaha!
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gonegirl: Every single recipient should be told that they might be injected with plasma from a gay man, and that they're free to refuse on those grounds.

Some herds need thinning.


The wouldn't want to catch teh ghey
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: Fellow gays, we're so close now to fulfilling one of the key gaols in The Gay Agenda.  Soon, they will lift all restrictions on us giving blood.  And when that happens, Americans will be receiving our rich, gloriously fabulous blood.  Then all those people will catch the gay!

Muhhahahahaha!


Damn.  That post was supposed to be in the Gay Only discussion thread.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: Fellow gays, we're so close now to fulfilling one of the key gaols in The Gay Agenda.  Soon, they will lift all restrictions on us giving blood.  And when that happens, Americans will be receiving our rich, gloriously fabulous blood.  Then all those people will catch the gay!

Muhhahahahaha!


I, for one, am looking forward to the gay re-education camps.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: foo monkey: Mugato: So is blood that has teh gay dangerous or not? You can't just say it is and then it isn't when there's a shortage.


https://www.cdc.gov/hiv/group/msm/inde​x.html

Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with mena are the population most affected by HIV in the United States. In 2017, adult and adolescent gay and bisexual menb made up 70% (27,000) of the 38,739 new HIV diagnosesc in the United States (US) and dependent areas.d

The good news is, that number has been stable for about 10 years and we have better medicines to prevent infection.  The deferral period has gone from lifetime, to 12 months, and now three.  IMO, that's probably about where it should be for any high risk, non-monogamous cohort.

And IIRC, the last HIV transmission by transfusion was by an MSM who lied about it to donate.


Well then f*ck CNN.  Not literally, of course.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: punkwrestler: If you take blood from a gay donor you may become fabulous and start to color coordinate your clothing.

That's like some sort of crazy super power.

Seriously, I would love to be gay. I would certainly be getting a fark ton more action than I am now (since I've actually had gay people hit on me...).

But, I find the whole thing revolting. And I hate that. Damn it to hell.

From where I'm sitting, being bi is the best of every world. But, sigh... Bisexuaness  is a gift I have yet to receive.


Ugh.

Might I suggest that instead of using the term "revolting", you instead use "something that doesn't appeal to me"?

I sometimes (often) play the asshole, but you're in real danger of actually being one.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: punkwrestler: If you take blood from a gay donor you may become fabulous and start to color coordinate your clothing.

That's like some sort of crazy super power.

Seriously, I would love to be gay. I would certainly be getting a fark ton more action than I am now (since I've actually had gay people hit on me...).

But, I find the whole thing revolting. And I hate that. Damn it to hell.

From where I'm sitting, being bi is the best of every world. But, sigh... Bisexuaness  is a gift I have yet to receive.


Reminds me of:
BloodHound Gang - I Wish I Was Queer So I Could Get Chicks
Youtube PZHIvhXkXwc
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Cythraul: Fellow gays, we're so close now to fulfilling one of the key gaols in The Gay Agenda.  Soon, they will lift all restrictions on us giving blood.  And when that happens, Americans will be receiving our rich, gloriously fabulous blood.  Then all those people will catch the gay!

Muhhahahahaha!

I, for one, am looking forward to the gay re-education camps.


Hell, I'd lie about it just so I could eat Hamburger Mary's ever day.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: punkwrestler: Destructor: Does this mean we can catch the gay?

Yes

I'd do it in a heart beat if it were true.


It is the chem trails were taking too long to turn people gay, so we had to change to blood transfusions... just don't let any of the straight people know about the secret gay agenda!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: So is blood that has teh gay dangerous or not? You can't just say it is and then it isn't when there's a shortage.


Risk tolerance goes up in emergency situations. It's like saying that it's dangerous to re-use a disposable N95 mask - true, but better than the alternative when the supplies have run out.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The New Confession

Forgive me, Phlebotomist, for I have brunched.
Just last week I tastefully redecorated my dining room.
I had lustful thoughts about the Poolboy. The Poolboy had lustful thoughts about me.  I could draw you a picture if you have a minute.
Anyway, I'll have three Bloody Marys, skip the Our Fathers altogether because we both know that just gets me worked up, and see you again in three months.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: So is blood that has teh gay dangerous or not? You can't just say it is and then it isn't when there's a shortage.


I'm no doctor, but I think it's a metric of "how willing are you to suck a dick for this blood transfusion?"
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

mrparks: This makes the US look as silly as those arabic country who don't let women drive.

/although it probably is not a good idea to let someone drive when they're wearing a hood over their head and they can only see out of a small opening. So, it's a toss up.


The prevalence of HIV among MSM populations varies quite a bit based on geography -- and whether infected folks know they are infected varies significantly based on things like income, access to healthcare, and community attitudes about MSM. Just because Europe has a certain policy on this doesn't mean the USA should automatically have the same. It's hard for me to look at the gap between "all adults" and "MSM" in Figure 1 (article below) and say the policy is without merit.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC3805037/
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mjbok: Are they lifting the other restrictions as well?


People who lived in the UK during the mad cow disease?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
All I'm going to say is if I needed a blood transfusion and the only person available was some gay guy I wouldn't ask him when the last time he had sex was.

Just put his blood through whatever the usual procedure for screening out any potential diseases and give me his blood, NOW!

And if a gay blood transfusion makes me gay, I probably wasn't that straight to begin with.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Blood bank employees will have surveillance vans parked outside all brunch locations just to make sure.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Destructor: Does this mean we can catch the gay?


Depends on how much lube he's got on.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I would prefer lesbian blood because that's hawt. I'd fap thinking about it.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What gay blood might look like
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How do they get the glitter out?
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Destructor: Does this mean we can catch the gay?


I for one could use a little better fashion sense, so I'll take an 80/20 blend.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Step 1) donate blood*
Step 2) get sloppy drunk off of four drinks*
Step 3) hook up with random dude in bar men's room
Step 4) repeat

*optional
**only doing steps 2-4 also permitted
 
bluewave69
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
still kinda pissed that people still think hiv is a gay disease.

it's a anal sex disease.

because the #2 exitway is more prone to breaking condoms and once you unload in there you pretty much 100% give it to the other person.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: Ugh.

Might I suggest that instead of using the term "revolting", you instead use "something that doesn't appeal to me"?

I sometimes (often) play the asshole, but you're in real danger of actually being one.


I'm totally wasted and being honest as fark. Believe me when I tell you that I wish gay butt stuff turned me on. That would be totally awesome. I'd love it. I actually WANT that. It would be a massive improvement to my social situation.

But... It's revolting to me. I mean, more power to you gay people. I love you, and I respect you. But, guy homo stuff grosses me out hugely.

Find The Cure?
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mugato: So is blood that has teh gay dangerous or not? You can't just say it is and then it isn't when there's a shortage.


How about 3+ years post-radiation blood?
Will they accept that?

Asking for myself...and a friend
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bluewave69: still kinda pissed that people still think hiv is a gay disease.

it's a anal sex disease.


So it's still a more gay disease than a straight one. Just sayin',
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

morg: How do they get the glitter out?


Why they strain through a pair of pantyhose, of course.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Mugato: So is blood that has teh gay dangerous or not? You can't just say it is and then it isn't when there's a shortage.


https://www.cdc.gov/hiv/group/msm/inde​x.html

Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with mena are the population most affected by HIV in the United States. In 2017, adult and adolescent gay and bisexual menb made up 70% (27,000) of the 38,739 new HIV diagnosesc in the United States (US) and dependent areas.d

The good news is, that number has been stable for about 10 years and we have better medicines to prevent infection.  The deferral period has gone from lifetime, to 12 months, and now three.  IMO, that's probably about where it should be for any high risk, non-monogamous cohort.


Begone with your facts!
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gonegirl: Every single recipient should be told that they might be injected with plasma from a gay man, and that they're free to refuse on those grounds.

Some herds need thinning.


I'd gratefully accept blood from my gay best friend and he from me...except that we're different blood types (as well as Rh factor).
 
